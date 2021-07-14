The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Here

THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT (L to R) ANYA TAYLOR-JOY as BETH HARMON in episode 107 of THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT Cr. PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX © 2020

After more than a year spent inside, our relationship with television has changed drastically. For many of us, streaming services became a way to reconnect with the world during the pandemic. TV gave us something else to talk about and to think about when things felt dark — or, depending on the show, made things feel even darker.

This year’s 73rd Emmy Awards will highlight the shows, actors, and episodes that helped us escape, and later reenter the world. During the livestream of nominations, hosted by Emmy-winning (and father-daughter) duo Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones, we can expect to see Netflix pop up a lot. Last year, the streaming service racked up the most nominations of the group (160, breaking HBO’s previous record), and this year, we can expect to see nominations for fan-favourite series like The Crown, Queen’s Gambit, and Bridgerton.

But we can’t forget about HBO’s buzzy women-led shows like The Flight Attendant, Mare of Easttown and Hacks. We also watched stunning and thought-provoking dramas Lovecraft Country (also from HBO), as well as Amazon Prime’s The Underground Railroad, which will likely appear in the drama categories. Now would also be a great time for FX’s Pose, which just wrapped its final season, to win big.

Check out the 2021 Emmy Award nominations below.

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Boys” (Amazon)

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

“Pose” (FX)

“This Is Us” (NBC)



Outstanding Limited Series

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon)

“WandaVision” (Disney+)



Outstanding Comedy Series

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV)

“Cobra Kai” (YouTube)

“Emily In Paris” (Netflix)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“Pen15” (Hulu)



Outstanding Drama Actress

Uzo Aduba “In Treatment” (HBO)

Olivia Colman, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Emma Corrin, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” (FX)

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)



Outstanding Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton” (Netflix)

Billy Porter, “Pose” (FX)

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason” (HBO)



Outstanding Comedy Actress

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill” (Hulu)

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Comedy Actor

Michael Douglas “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Anthony Anderson “Black-ish” (ABC)

Kenan Thompson “Kenan” (NBC)

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV)

William H. Macy, “Shameless” (Showtime)



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” (HBO)

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision” (Disney+)

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha” (National Geographic)



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ewan McGregor, “Halston” (Netflix)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom, Jr., “Hamilton”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing” (HBO)

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision” (Disney+)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama



Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)



Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” (Netflix)



Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” (Netflix)



Emerald Fennell, “The Crown” (Netflix)



Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)



Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)



Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)



Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama

Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)



John Lithgow, “Perry Mason” (HBO)



Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” (Netflix)



O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)



Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)



Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)



Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian” (Disney+)



Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (HBO)



Aidy Bryant, “SNL” (NBC)



Kate McKinnon, “SNL” (NBC)

Cecily Strong, “SNL” (NBC)



Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” (Apple+)



Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” (Apple)



Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks” (HBO)

Kenan Thompson, “SNL” (NBC)

Bowen Yang, “SNL” (NBC)

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple)

Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso” (Apple)

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso” (Apple)

Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso” (Apple)

Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

