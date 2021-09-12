2021 Creative Arts Emmys Winners List, Night 1 (Updating Live)
The first of three Creative Arts Emmy Awards shows is about to get underway. If you think three is a lot of shows to celebrate the television industry’s (mostly) below-the-line workers, 2020 had FIVE Creative Arts Emmys shows.
TheWrap is updating this post with Saturday’s winners in real time.
Sunday’s first show begins at 1 p.m. PT. The second Sunday show, the final one of the two-day 2021 Creative Arts Emmys, begins at 5 p.m. PT tomorrow. That’s the presentation that has most of the mainstream categories that don’t fit in next week’s Primetime Emmys.
None of the three Creative Arts Emmys shows are being televised live. Next Saturday, a highlights show of sorts will air on FXX starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
The *real* Emmys, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, air live next Sunday, Sept. 19, on CBS. Here is the complete list of Emmy nominees for that show.
Below are all this evening’s categories, in alphabetical order (for now).
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie
Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)
Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Programming
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Programming
Outstanding Interactive Program
Outstanding Main Title Design
Outstanding Motion Design
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling
Outstanding Period Costumes
Outstanding Period Makeup And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality, Or Competition Series
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series or Special
More to come…
