2021 Chick-fil-A Classic: Players to know, COVID policies, tickets and how to watch

The 2021 Chick-fil-Classic begins on Monday and runs through Thursday. Here are things you needed to know for this year’s event.

New venue

For the first time in the history of the Chick-fil-A Classic, the event will not be played in Richland County at Richland Northeast High School. This year’s Classic will be held at River Bluff High School in Lexington County. Lexington High School will host part of the Carolinas Challenge, a sister event held on the same days of the Chick-fil-A Classic. The first day of the Carolinas Challenge will be at River Bluff on Dec. 27 and the second day will be at Lexington on Dec. 28.

COVID causes teams to drop out

Three teams have had to drop out of the event because of COVID-19. All three teams have been replaced in the event. Liberty Heights (NC) replaces Hillcrest Prep (Az.) in the National Bracket. Olympic High School in Charlotte, NC. replaces Cape Fear Academy in Carolina’s Challenge. Swansea High will replace Dutch Fork in Carolina’s Challenge.

When are the championship games?

The National Division championship is Thursday at 7 p.m. and the American Division championship is at 8:40 p.m.

Will masks be required?

Wearing a mask isn’t required to attend any of the games but it is recommended by tournament officials.

Nationally-ranked teams

There are several teams in the Chick-fil-Classic ranked in the latest MaxPreps Top 50 poll - 8. St Frances Academy (Md.), 36. Archbishop Stepinac (NY), 40. Carmel Christian (NC). Prolific Prep is ranked No. 13 in ESPN’s Top 25 and St. Frances is No. 14.

In-state teams

Teams from South Carolina in Chick-fil-A Classic are Legacy Early College, Lexington, Irmo, Ridge View, Keenan and River Bluff.

Players to Watch

Some of the top players to keep an eye on this week.

Denver Prep’s Baye Fall is ESPN’s No. 2 for Class of 2023 and and Assane Diop is No. 50 in Class of 2023 by ESPN.

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian has three of the top 20 players in Class of 2022 in Adem Bona (Oregon signee), Dior Johnson (UCLA signee) and MJ Rice (Kansas signee).

St. Frances Academy’s Jahnathan Lamothe (Class of 2023) is ranked No. 52 by 247Sports.

Ridge View’s GG Jackson (Class of 2023) is ranked No. 10 by 247Sports.

Lexington’s Cam Scott (Class of 2024) is No. 11 by ESPN.

Archbishop Stepinac’s Johnuel “Boogie” Fland (Class of 2024) is ranked No. 14 by ESPN.

Dream City Christian’s Milos Uzan is committed to Oklahoma ranked by ESPN as 52nd best player in Class of 2022.

Grayson’s Chauncey Wiggins is committed to Clemson.

Slam dunk contest

A slam dunk and 3-point contest will be held Tuesday beginning at 9:15 p.m.

Ticket prices

All daily general admission tickets will be $15 and tournament passes will go for $50. All tickets will be sold online only. There will be no cash point of sales at the tournament. Tickets can be bought online at https://chick-fil-aclassic.com/purchase-online/

Can I watch the event at home?

BallerTV will be streaming all games live and on-demand at https://www.ballertv.com/events/chick-fil-a-classic

Schedule

American Division

Monday

Irmo vs. Keenan, 7 p.m.

Lexington vs. River Bluff, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday

Carmel Christian (NC) vs. Grayson (Ga.), 11:10 a.m.

Archbishop Stepinac (NY) vs. John Marshall (Va.), 12:50 p.m.

Wednesday

Games begin at 9:10 a.m.

Thursday

Games begin at 10:50 a.m.

National Division

Tuesday

St. Frances Academy (Md.) vs. Denver Prep (Colo.), 2:30 p.m.

Dream City Christian (Ariz) vs. Legacy Early College, 4:10 p.m.

Huntington Prep (WV) vs. Liberty Heights (NC), 5:50 p.m.

Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. Ridge View, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Games begin at 10:50 a.m.

Thursday

Games begin at 9:10 a.m.

Carolinas Challenge

Monday

At River Bluff

Audrey Kell vs. Richland Northeast, 12:20 p.m.

Christ School (NC) vs. Swansea, 2 p.m.

Charlotte Christian (NC) vs. Blythewood, 3:40 p.m.

Olympic (NC) vs. AC Flora, 5:20 p.m.

Tuesday

At Lexington HS

AC Flora vs. Charlotte Christian, 11 a.m.

Blythewood vs. Olympic (NC), 12:30 p.m.

Richland Northeast vs. Christ School (NC), 2 p.m.

Swansea vs. Audrey Kell, 3:30 p.m.