2021 Canadian Exchange IPOs set $10.2B record from 171 IPOs

·3 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Initial public offerings (IPOs) on the Canadian stock exchanges reached record number of IPOs and amount raised. 171 IPOs completed on the four Canadian Exchanges raising $10.18 billion in 2021, according to Canada's only comprehensive IPO report published by CPE Analytics, a Division of CPE Media & Data Company.

Excluding Capital Pool Company (CPC) and Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (SPAC), 77 IPOs completed on the Exchanges, raising $9.23 billion.

Dollar figures are in Canadian dollar, unless otherwise noted.

2021 Highlights

  • TSX led all Exchanges in number of non-CPC/SPAC IPOs and total amount, with 35 IPOs for $8.80 billion.

  • CSE ranked second in number of non-CPC/SPAC IPOs, with 26 IPOs accounting for 34% of all non-CPC/SPAC IPOs.

  • 13 Private Equity (PE) backed IPOs raised $4.53 billion representing 44% of total amount raised by all IPOs or 49% of total amount raised by all non-CPC/SPAC IPOs.

  • BC led both numbers of all IPOs and non-CPC/SPAC IPOs with 90 and 38 respectively.

  • Ontario led the amount raised with $6.69 billion from 55 all IPOs or $6.26 billion from 29 non-CPC/SPAC IPOs.

  • 7 non-Canada based IPOs: 4 from US, 1 each from UK, Singapore and Chile.

  • Mining led all non-CPC/SPAC IPOs with 30 IPOs, accounting for 39% of 77 non-CPC/SPAC IPOs.

Breakdown by Exchanges (bracket non-CPC/SPAC)

  • CSE – 26 IPOs for $182 million (26 IPOs for $182 million)

  • TSX – 37 IPOs for $9,190 million (35 IPOs for $8,804 million)

  • TSX Venture – 103 IPOs for $300 million (15 IPOs for $239 million)

  • NEO – 5 IPOs for $510 million (1 IPO for $5 million)

Canadian companies listed or cross-listed on foreign exchanges

  • Gold Royalty Corp. raised US $90 million from NYSE American IPO listing

  • TELUS International (Cda) Inc. cross listed on TSX and NYSE

  • Ondine Biomedical Inc. listed on LSE AIM through direct-listing and private placement

Top Law Firms by total number of IPOs (10+)

  1. Miller Thomson LLP

  2. Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

  3. Stikeman Elliott LLP

  4. MLT Aikins LLP

  5. Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

  6. McCarthy Tétrault LLP

  7. Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

  8. Goodmans LLP

  9. DS Lawyers LLP (Calgary)

  10. DLA Piper (Canada) LLP

  11. Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP

  12. Vantage Law Corporation

  13. DuMoulin Black LLP

  14. Bennett Jones LLP

  15. McMillan LLP

  16. Minden Gross LLP

Top Investment Dealers by # of Lead/co-Lead IPOs 10+)

  1. Canaccord Genuity Corp.

  2. Haywood Securities Inc.

  3. RBC Dominion Securities Inc.

  4. Scotia Capital Inc.

  5. Research Capital Corporation

  6. TD Securities Inc.

  7. CIBC World Markets Inc.

  8. BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.

  9. National Bank Financial Inc.

  10. PI Financial Corp.

  11. Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Report Summary
2021 Canadian IPO Summary Overview is available from financings.ca website: https://www.financings.ca/reports/

Methodology and Terminology
Excluded:

  • ETFs/closed-end funds, publicly listed or non-listed investment funds

  • IPOs by qualification of distribution of previously issued securities

  • Reverse take-overs (RTOs), qualifying transactions (QTs), qualifying acquisitions (QAs)

CPC – capital pool company
SPAC – special purpose acquisition corporation also known as blank check company in the US

CPE Analytics
CPE Analytics is Canada's leading all financing intelligence provider. We provide comprehensive, verified, and unbiased information and unmatched insights and intelligence on public financings, private financings, initial public offerings (IPOs), M&As, professional investment firm fundraising activities.

We are Canada's only provider of comprehensive IPO analysis.

CPE Analytics is the data analytics division of CPE Media & Data Company. https://cpeanalytics.ca, https://financings.ca

CPE Media & Data Company
Founded by Canada's most experienced private capital and financing research experts, CPE Media & Data Company is Canada's leading all financing news and intelligence provider. https://cpecompany.ca/

SOURCE CPE Media Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/12/c1856.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Oilers GM Ken Holland on Evander Kane: 'I believe in second chances'

    Ken Holland isn't closing the door on Evander Kane. In fact, he might end up rolling out the red carpet. The Edmonton Oilers general manager said Tuesday he's spoken to the controversial winger's agent after his contract was recently terminated by the San Jose Sharks. Asked directly about Kane — now a free agent and able to sign with any team — during a media availability with reporters in Edmonton, Holland indicated he wouldn't turn down any player in a similar situation before getting "an unde

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Former Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin joins LA Kings as senior advisor

    LOS ANGELES — Former Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin joined the Los Angeles Kings as a senior advisor, the team announced Sunday. "Marc brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our hockey operations staff and will be a valuable addition to our group,” said Rob Blake, the Kings general manager, in a statement. “We look forward to his contributions.” Bergevin was in his 10th season as Montreal’s GM when he was fired on Nov. 28. The Canadiens were a woeful 6-15-2 at the time.

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Hall of Fame receiver Don Maynard dead at age 86

    Don Maynard, a Hall of Fame receiver who made his biggest impact catching passes from Joe Namath in the wide-open AFL, has died. He was 86. The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed Maynard's death on Monday through his family. Maynard was the main target for Namath with the New York Jets, though a leg injury made him less effective in the team’s stunning upset of the NFL champion Baltimore Colts in the 1969 Super Bowl. That game established the credibility of the newer league, but Maynard had pro

  • Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft

    The St. John's Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft, complete with Canadian passports. Want to stop goals? Try towering goalkeeper Luka Gavran, a Hamilton native who stands between 6-5 and 6-6. Need to score goals? How about dangerous forward Tani Oluwaseyi of Mississauga, Ont., the 2019 Big East Offensive Player of the Year. Gavran and Oluwaseyi were part of a global Red Storm team that featured talent from Denmark, England, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sp

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Clanachan to step down as CPL commissioner, looks to bring expansion team to Windsor

    TORONTO — David Clanachan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League to spearhead the launch of an expansion club in the Windsor/Essex County region. The league announced Monday that Clanachan has been been awarded exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in his hometown, contingent on delivering a soccer-specific stadium and "other expansion criteria to league standards." The eight-team CPL, which wrapped up its third season last month with Pacific FC crowned champion, alr

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Herbert's heroics not enough as Chargers fall, miss playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Staley is disappointed he won’t get to see, in his mind, one of the best players in the NFL in the playoffs. Justin Herbert played like one of the NFL's finest when the Los Angeles Chargers needed him most. But, it wasn’t enough. The second-year quarterback and last season's offensive rookie of the year threw a season-high 64 times, finishing with 383 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 35-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night that eliminated them from

  • Canadian freestyle skier Kingsbury wins World Cup gold for second straight day

    MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days. It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que. "It's good to get the nice 70th win on home soil, back to back," he said with a smile. Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points. Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a rep

  • Canada's Kripps wins two-man bronze, Friedrich wins gold for 100th World Cup medal

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Germany's Francesco Friedrich won Saturday's two-man bobsled race at Winterberg while Canada's Justin Kripps joined him on the podium with a third-place finish. Friedrich earned the 100th medal of his World Cup career, including one claimed in a team event in 2013. He teamed with Alexander Schueller to win in 1:49.78, getting his 13th victory in his last 14 World Cup two-man events. Germany also got the silver, with the sled of Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer finish