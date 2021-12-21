2021 betting in review: Popular players, big bets and more

The sports betting industry continued its massive growth in 2021. More and more states legalized sports betting during the year. Additional states such as Louisiana and New York are expected to begin accepting bets early in 2022. Television broadcasts no longer need to hide the fact that they are referencing point spreads and over/unders. It's a new world and it's finally being embraced by the masses.

2021 featured many memorable moments across the sports world as the world tries to return to normal. Which games received the most action during the year? Which players were popular prop bets? What were some of the biggest bets from bettors?

Super Bowl is the pinnacle

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, the Super Bowl was the most bet game of 2021. The final game of the NFL season is almost always the most bet game of any given year. It attracts plenty of action from both serious bettors, casual sports bettors and even people that almost never bet. There are plenty of people who bet just once or twice a year and for those people, the Super Bowl is often one of their indulgences.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl by the score of 31-9. Tampa Bay cashed as a +135 moneyline underdog. The line moved between 3 and 3.5-points, but either way, Tampa Bay covered the spread as an underdog with ease.

Tom Brady in another Super Bowl attracted the most betting action of 2021. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl also produced the two biggest wins at BetMGM this year. One bettor risked $2.3 million on the Buccaneers to cover as a 3.5-point underdog. The bet returned $2 million in profit. On the same game, a bettor risked $1 million on the Buccaneers moneyline. The bettor profited $1.35 million on his bet.

NFL remains king

All ten most bet on events of 2021 were NFL games. As mentioned above, the Super Bowl ranked first. The rest of the top ten most bet games were an assortment of Thursday night and Monday night games from this upcoming season. It's worth noting that sports betting has grown at such an exponential rate that regular season games from the 2021 regular season received more betting action than playoff games in January of 2020.

Here are some notable NFL bets from 2021:

A bettor risked $1.2 million on the Buffalo Bills to cover a 2.5-point spread as a favorite over the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Buffalo won the game by a score of 17-3, netting the bettor a profit of $999,960.

Another bettor risked $1.1 million on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round. The bettor needed the Packers to cover a 6.5-point spread against the Los Angeles Rams in order to profit $956,560. Green Bay did just that in a 32-18 win.

One bettor won $500,005 when the Cleveland Browns covered (and won outright) as a 5.5-point underdog in the Wild Card round against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Props make a big rise

Prop betting is an extremely popular way for bettors to get involved in games where they don't have a real feeling on a side or total. With the popularity of fantasy sports, prop betting basically combines sports betting with the skillset needed for fantasy sports success.

NBA prop betting is an extremely popular market as the most popular props came mostly from the NBA. Of course, NFL prop betting is also extremely popular. NHL prop betting and MLB prop betting might not have the market those first two do, but they're still fun and popular.

Here are the top 5 players in each sport when it comes to most popular bets in the prop market:

NFL: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen

NBA: Devin Booker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Trae Young, Chris Paul

MLB: Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Freddie Freeman, Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper

NHL: Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar, Brayden Point

Most popular event in every sport

We already went over the fact that the Super Bowl was the most popular betting event of 2021. We also mentioned that NFL games are king when it comes to generating betting handle. But which games across other sports received the most betting action?

NBA: Game 4 of the NBA Finals received the most betting action of any NBA game this year. The Bucks won and covered as a 4.5-point favorite over the Suns en route to winning the title.

MLB: The most bet MLB game of the year was the NL Wild Card Game. The Los Angeles Dodgers were significant -220 favorites and they came through thanks to a walk-off two run home run by Chris Taylor.

NHL: The most popular NHL game in terms of betting handle was Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens. The Lightning were -250 favorites and won the game by a score of 1-0 to clinch the Stanley Cup.

CFB: The National Championship between Alabama and Ohio State was the most popular game to bet in college football last year. Alabama won and covered as an 8.5-point favorite.

CBB: Just like college football, the most popular bet in college basketball was the championship game. Gonzaga was a 4.5-point favorite, but Baylor won the game and covered the spread with ease.

Soccer: The European Championship final between Italy and England was the most frequently bet soccer game of the year. While the game ended in a draw, Italy ended up winning in penalty kicks and cashing for bettors who backed them to win the trophy at +100.

Other notes

One bettor won $1 million off a $111,111 bet on Jon Rahm to win the 2021 US Open at +900 odds.

To the surprise of nobody, the two most bet on UFC events of the year both featured Conor McGregor.