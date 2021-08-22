2021-22 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Emmys, The Grammys, The Oscars & More
There is a glut of great TV, movies and music to celebrate in 2021.
But it’s been a bumpy ride for awards shows, with many canceled, moved or modified in 2020 as the pandemic waxed and waned. In 2021, the schedule seems a little more steady and awards organizations a little more savvy.
More from Deadline
Phil Valentine Dies Of Covid-19: Conservative Radio Host & Vaccine Skeptic Was 61
Rev. Jesse Jackson & Wife Hospitalized After Contracting Covid-19 - Report
The fall and winter months could prove challenging for red carpet and ballroom events where crowds gather in confined spaces. Then again, many organizations have contingency plans baked into their event preparation.
One group that’s had an extra-turbulent year is the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts the Golden Globes. NBC in May canceled the 2022 show amid the HFPA’s many controversies and lack of action.
Here is Deadline’s list of event and nomination dates. Check back for updates.
2021-22 AWARDS SEASON CALENDAR
September
11-12: Creative Arts Emmys (nominations here)
12: MTV Video Music Awards (nominations here)
19: Primetime Emmy Awards (nominations here)
26: Tony Awards (nominations here)
October
21: Gotham Awards nominations
November
11: AFI Life Achievement Award: Julie Andrews
15: IDA Documentary Awards nominations
18: American Cinematheque Award ceremony
21: American Music Awards
29: Gotham Awards
30: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
December
6: Critics Choice Awards TV nominations
10: PGA Awards documentary film nominations (Producers Guild of America)
13: Critics Choice Awards Film nominations
21: Annie Awards nominations (ASIFA/Hollywood, for animation)
21: Oscars shortlists announcement
January
9: Critics Choice Awards
11: National Board of Review Awards
12: SAG Awards nominations (Screen Actors Guild)
13: PGA Awards TV nominations (sports, children’s & shortform)
15: Governors Awards
17: VES Awards nominations (Visual Effects Society)
21: DGA Awards nominations (TV/commercials)
24: ADG Awards nominations (Art Directors Guild)
25: CAS Awards nominations (Cinema Audio Society)
26: DGA Awards nominations (documentaries)
27: PGA Awards Film & TV nominations (specials, streamed & TV movies)
27: DGA Awards nominations (feature films)
31: Grammy Awards (nominations date TBA)
February
5: IDA Documentary Awards
8: Oscar nominations
26: PGA Awards
26: Annie Awards
26: ACE Eddie Awards (American Cinema Editors)
27: SAG Awards
March
5: Spirit Awards
5: Art Directors Guild Awards
8: VES Awards (Visual Effects Society)
12: DGA Awards (Directors Guild of America)
13: BAFTA Film Awards
19: CAS Awards (Cinema Audio Society)
27: Oscars
TBA
AARP Movies for Grownups Awards
AACTA Awards (Australian Academy of Film & Television)
Artios Awards (Casting Society of America)
ASC Awards (American Society of Cinematographers)
CDG Awards (Costume Designers Guild)
Cesar Awards (France’s Academy of Cinema Arts & Techniques)
GLAAD Media Awards
Golden Reel Awards (Motion Picture Sound Editors)
Kids Choice Awards
Make-Up & Hair Styling Guild Awards
WGA Awards (Writers Guild of America)
Best of Deadline
Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Fox Fall Premiere Dates: 'Masked Singer', '9-1-1', Animation Domination, Three New Series & More
Broadway Returns: A Complete, Updated Roster Of Opening Dates, Venues And How To Buy Tickets
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.