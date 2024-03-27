2024 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For Writers Guild, Tonys & More
UPDATED with latest: The Oscars and the 2023-24 awards season are history, and it’s time to look at what’s ahead trophy show-wise.
Here is a list of awards shows, events and the like ahead of the strike-delayed Writers Guild Awards on April 14.
April
1: iHeartRadio Music Awards
4: Critics Choice Super Awards
7: CMT Music Awards
14: Writers Guild Awards
14: Olivier Awards
27: AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Nicole Kidman (moved from June 10)
30: Tony Awards nominations
May
6: Dramatists Guild Awards
11: GLAAD Awards (New York ceremony)
12: BAFTA TV Awards
13: WGC Screenwriting Awards (Writers Guild of Canada)
21: Sports Emmy Awards
June
7: Daytime Emmy Awards
10: SDSA Awards nominations (Set Decorators Society of America)
16: Tony Awards
August
5: SDSA Awards
24: Astra TV Awards
September
15: Primetime Emmy Awards
