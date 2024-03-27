2024 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For Writers Guild, Tonys & More

UPDATED with latest: The Oscars and the 2023-24 awards season are history, and it’s time to look at what’s ahead trophy show-wise.

Here is a list of awards shows, events and the like ahead of the strike-delayed Writers Guild Awards on April 14.

April

1: iHeartRadio Music Awards

4: Critics Choice Super Awards

7: CMT Music Awards

14: Writers Guild Awards

14: Olivier Awards

27: AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Nicole Kidman (moved from June 10)

30: Tony Awards nominations

May

6: Dramatists Guild Awards

11: GLAAD Awards (New York ceremony)

12: BAFTA TV Awards

13: WGC Screenwriting Awards (Writers Guild of Canada)

21: Sports Emmy Awards

June

7: Daytime Emmy Awards

10: SDSA Awards nominations (Set Decorators Society of America)

16: Tony Awards

August

5: SDSA Awards

24: Astra TV Awards

September

15: Primetime Emmy Awards

