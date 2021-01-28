Dogs have encounter with crocodile

Calgary's All-Star forward continues to have a nightmare week, after losing handily to Montreal's Ben Chiarot in a fight Thursday.
Boxing's biggest star is now scheduled for three fights in the span of six months.
Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
Masahiro Tanaka is headed back to Japan to play for his original NPB team, the Rakuten Eagles.
Ben Roethlisberger said on Thursday that he's willing to restructure his contract so he can return to the Steelers in 2021.
The 21-year-old defenceman has wasted little time making his impact felt with the Canadiens.
Don't be fooled by Patrick Mahomes' "little old man jog" in the Super Bowl, Bucs defenders.
Tom Brady was even more confused after his plane landed in Rhode Island, not Massachusetts.
On #BellLetsTalk Day, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses how he’s kept himself motivated and sharp over the past nine months and discloses what songs he’s learning on the guitar.
Jake Paul thinks he can knock out Ben Askren in under five seconds.
Naomi Osaka is broadening her interest in women's sports, investing in a professional women's soccer team.
Video of a masked Popovich receiving the vaccine is featured in a public-service announcement scheduled to air during the league’s Thursday night doubleheader on TNT.
Tom Brady's parents will be on hand for his 10th Super Bowl.
It wouldn’t be Belichick’s style to be driven to make a move based on Brady's 2020 success, it would be his style to recognize Watson for what he is.
DALLAS — Joe Pavelski scored his fourth goal of the season, Jake Oettinger stopped 20 shots in his first NHL start and the Dallas Stars beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-3 on Thursday night to finish undefeated in their season-opening four-game homestand. Denis Gurianov had a goal and two assists while Ty Dellandrea had his first NHL goal and first assist — both coming in the final 5:08 when Dallas stretched out a one-goal lead. Seven Stars scored. Andrew Cogliano, Jamie Oleksiak, Justin Dowling and John Klingberg added goals for the defending Western Conference champion Stars, who last season didn't win until their fourth game during a 1-7-1 start. Miro Heiskanen, their standout young defenceman, had three assists. Valtteri Filppula knocked in a rebound for his first goal for the Red Wings (2-5-1). Tyler Bertuzzi added a power-play goal in the third period, and Danny DeKeyser made it a one-goal game with 6:56 left before Dellandrea got his goal, with Dowling following with an empty-netter and Dellandrea assisting Klingberg. Oettinger, who turned 22 last month, was the 26th overall pick in the first round by the Stars in the 2017 draft — they got Heiskanen with the third pick that year. The goalie made his NHL debut in the playoffs last season, stopping all eight shots faced in two games after relieving Anton Khudobin. Oettinger was the backup through the post-season because of a knee injury to Ben Bishop, the veteran still out until at least late March while rehabbing from a second surgery. Detroit starting goalie Jonathan Bernier allowed three goals on 19 shots before Thomas Griess gave up three goals on nine shots. UPON REVIEW Gurianov's unassisted goal in the second period was confirmed on a replay review after Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha slid through the crease, taking Bernier with him and knocking the net loose. The puck crossed the line just before the Red Wings did. PAVS POINTS Pavelski is off to a fast start in the second of his three-season contract with the Stars, with four goals and five assists. In 67 regular-season games last year, the 36-year-old centre had only 14 goals and didn't reach four goals and nine points until his 19th game The 14 overall goals matched his career low set in 46 games as rookie for San Jose in 2006-07. Pavelski then had 13 goals in 27 playoffs games for Dallas. LOT OF GAMES Marc Staal's eighth game with the Red Wings was the 900th of his NHL career. The first 892 games came the previous 13 seasons with the New York Rangers, who in September traded him to Detroit. WHAT’S NEXT Both teams play back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday, the Red Wings at home against Florida, and the Stars on the road for the first time this season at Carolina. Dallas was initially supposed to open with four road games before those games were postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press
MONTREAL — After opening their season in style with an impressive six-game road trip, the Montreal Canadiens looked just as comfortable on home ice Thursday night. Brendan Gallagher, Shea Weber, Josh Anderson and Tyler Toffoli scored as the Canadiens rolled to a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames in their home opener at Bell Centre. "Everything is just clicking pretty good," said Montreal forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi. "It's the feeling. Everything is just feeling right at the moment." Kotkaniemi and Jonathan Drouin had two assists apiece as the Canadiens (5-0-2) remained unbeaten in regulation time this season. Calgary's Milan Lucic ended Carey Price's shutout bid with 78 seconds left in the third period. Rasmus Andersson added a second power-play goal for the Flames with 22.7 seconds to play. It was the first of nine meetings this year between the North Division teams. The Canadiens looked fresh but a tad scattered on occasion after returning to game action for the first time since Saturday's 5-2 win in Vancouver. The Flames, coming off a 4-3 loss to Toronto on Tuesday, also had some early zip but an early Juuso Valimaki hooking call proved costly. With the penalty winding down, Kotkaniemi found Corey Perry stationed by the side of the crease. Perry made a deft no-look backpass to Gallagher, who one-timed it in at 10:07. The assist left the veteran Perry, who signed a one-year deal with the Canadiens last month, just one point shy of the 800-mark for his career. Another Montreal power-play goal made it 2-0 at 15:39. Weber fired a shot from inside the point that was going wide but deflected off Valimaki's stick and left Calgary netminder David Rittich frozen. "Just little things, little breakdowns cost us a couple goals there," said Flames defenceman Mark Giordano. "I thought from there on we started taking way too many risks through the neutral zone and against a good-structured team, they're going to make you pay." Kotkaniemi flashed his speed midway through the second period to set up a 2-on-1 break. His snapshot was stopped but Anderson swatted the chest-high rebound into the net at 8:21. Price, meanwhile, was steady when called upon. The Flames had some chances but couldn't deliver any sustained pressure. Montreal had all four lines rolling and its defensive pairs were steady too. "It's definitely a luxury, it's definitely something that obviously every coach likes to have," Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said of team depth. "Right now we've got that and for the most part we're a pretty healthy hockey club. So hopefully we stay that way." Calgary had the man advantage for the first time late in the second period but Toffoli put the game out of reach with a short-handed goal at 19:35. It was his team-leading sixth goal of the season. Nick Suzuki flipped the puck high out of the Montreal zone and an unmarked Toffoli tracked it down before jamming it between Rittich's legs. Calgary outshot Montreal 25-21. "I think we were very opportunistic tonight," Weber said. "I don't think that was our best effort by any means. I think we've got a lot of room to improve here. "That's a good sign obviously because we're playing well enough to win and we're capitalizing." The Flames (2-3-1) will continue their five-game road trip with another matchup against Montreal on Saturday night. Front-line workers introduced the Montreal players before the game. The final introduction was made by NFL lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who received his medical degree from McGill University in 2018. Duvernay-Tardif, who opted out of the football season to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, has been working at a Montreal long-term care facility. Notes: Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk dropped the gloves for a brief scrap with Montreal's Ben Chiarot midway through the third period. ... Anderson has four goals on the season, one more than Gallagher and two more than Weber. ... The Canadiens challenged Calgary's first goal, hoping the play was offside, but to no avail. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021. The Canadian Press
The New York Yankees announce the signings of free agents DJ LeMahieu and Corey Kluber on this edition of FastCast
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov scored the second goal of his rookie season to cap Minnesota's three-goal first period and the Wild beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-3 on Thursday night. Marcus Johansson had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Fiala, Nick Bjugstad and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for Minnesota, which had lost two in a row. Kaapo Kahkonen made 32 saves for the Wild. Dustin Brown, Drew Doughty and Alex Iafallo scored for Los Angeles in the second straight and fourth overall meeting between the two teams this season. Jonathan Quick stopped 23 shots for the Kings, who lost two defencemen to scary-looking injuries. Matt Roy left after going headfirst into the boards, and Sean Walker was hit in the face by a slap shot. The familiarity between the teams might be leading to some early tension. Minnesota forward Marcus Foligno and Los Angeles defenceman Kurtis MacDermid, who scored in the Kings’ 5-3 win on Tuesday, started a fight off the opening draw. The Wild then took control. Johansson opened the scoring just 3:33 into the first with his second goal of the season. Los Angeles had a chance to tie it when Kahknonen was knocked out of his net as Austin Wagner and Jared Spurgeon collided with the goaltender. The Kings missed a shot on the open net and Fiala blocked a shot to spring himself for a breakaway that he snapped past Quick. It was Fiala's third goal in four games. Johansson then set up Kaprizov with a nifty, cross-ice pass to cap the scoring in the first. Minnesota allowed Los Angeles back into the game in the second by making a series of trips to the penalty box. The Wild were called for 11 minutes worth of penalties in the first 12:09 of the period. Fiala was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct after he pushed Roy going into the boards. Roy tried to stop and his skates went out from underneath him, causing him to go headfirst into the boards. Roy was down for several minutes before being helped off the ice. Brown and Doughty’s goals both came on the power play. SCARY GAME Along with Roy leaving the game, Walker was hit in the face by Matt Dumba's slap shot in the third. Walker dropped to the ice and left a trail of blood as he tried to skate back to the bench. ATHANASIOU OUT DUE TO COVID Before the game, Los Angeles put forward Andreas Athanasiou on the COVID-19 protocol list. The announcement came after the team’s morning skate and there was no further information added. Wagner took Athanasiou’s spot in the lineup. DAY TO DAY? Wild goaltender Cam Talbot participated in the team’s morning skate, but he missed his third straight game with a lower-body injury. Kahkonen started his third straight game and played in his fifth straight. WHAT’S NEXT? Kings: Return home and get a short break before hosting Anaheim on Feb. 2. Wild: Host the Colorado Avalanche for two games back-to-back starting on Saturday as part of a season-long, six-game homestand. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Hall, The Associated Press
DETROIT — Blake Griffin scored 23 points and the Detroit Pistons took advantage of Anthony Davis' absence Thursday night in a 107-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James had 22 points and 10 assists, but only two of those points came after halftime. The defending champions have lost back-to-back games, the first losing streak of any kind for the Lakers since before last year's playoffs. Davis was out with a right quad contusion, and Los Angeles — which lost by a point at Philadelphia on Wednesday night — faded in the fourth quarter against the Pistons. Detroit led by one before Griffin's 3-pointer with 6:54 remaining started a 16-0 run. The Lakers went nearly seven minutes without scoring. Wayne Ellington added 20 points for the Pistons. James was questionable because of a left ankle sprain, but he looked fine at the outset, making his first seven shots from the field and scoring 20 points in the first half. James made four 3-pointers in the half, but so did Ellington, and the Pistons only trailed 58-56 at the break. Ellington finished 6 of 9 from 3-point range and is 40 of 67 from long distance in his last eight games. Ellington became the eighth player in NBA history to have at least seven straight games with four or more 3s. TIP-INS Lakers: Kyle Kuzma scored 22 points and Talen Horton-Tucker contributed 13. ... James went 1 of 12 from the field after making his first seven shots. Pistons: Detroit made all 13 of its free throws. ... Mason Plumlee had 17 points and 10 rebounds. UP NEXT Lakers: Visit the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. The teams split two games last season, with Boston winning its home game 139-107. Pistons: Visit the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. The Warriors beat Detroit 116-106 on Dec. 29. ___ Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Noah Trister, The Associated Press