2020 Week 4 Wrap: Old Man Brady's pick-sixes might be a good thing for fantasy football

In a matchup that featured the biggest age difference between quarterbacks in NFL history, 43-year-old Tom Brady threw five touchdowns despite missing Chris Godwin and Mike Evans clearly hobbled, while 22-year-old Justin Herbert countered with three scores of his own. The Bucs were down 24-7, but Brady overcame a slow start and Ronald Jones dropping three passes during the first half alone (Brady was also later helped by a turnover leading to a short field). Brady’s newfound propensity to throw pick-sixes is actually good news for his fantasy value, and he’ll be rooting for his wide receivers to get healthy during a short week with an upcoming Thursday night matchup in Chicago against a Bears defense that’s ceded the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

Josh Kelley struggled running and lost a fumble for the second game in a row (instead of just kneeling 80 yards away from the end zone with 15 seconds left in the first half, because NFL coaching), but he looks like a top-25 RB now with Austin Ekeler getting carted off with an injury that’s going to sideline him multiple weeks. Justin Jackson needs to be added in all formats as well, and he’s rostered in just five percent of Yahoo leagues. There’s plenty of upside in LA’s backfield given how impressive Herbert has looked.

Facing a Tampa Bay pass defense that entered ranked #3 in DVOA while allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to QBs, Herbert went on the road without Mike Williams (and Ekeler for a good chunk) and got 11.6 YPA in another eye-opening performance. Herbert was throwing dimes deep downfield (while getting hit) and connecting with the likes of Jalen Guyton and Donald Parham Jr., as it appears the Chargers hit a home run in their draft.

Herbert hasn’t just passed the eye test — he’s aced it. I’d now be surprised if he’s not a future star.

Keenan Allen is seeing more targets than any receiver in football with Herbert and is locked in as a borderline top-five WR in PPR leagues, while Ronald Jones remains a must-start as long as Leonard Fournette is out … O.J. Howard may be out for the season with a torn Achilles, and Evans really looked hobbled, so Rob Gronkowski and Scotty Miller could be busy Thursday.

Drew Brees looked great and threw downfield more despite missing Michael Thomas and Jared Cook, as the Lions have now somehow blown a double-digit lead in four of their past five games (and have lost six straight!). Matt Patricia also went for 2 down eight, so he’s an enigma … Latavius Murray has seen 13+ touches in three of four games this season and would easily be my No. 1 ranked fantasy RB should Alvin Kamara go down … Matthew Stafford got just 6.6 YPA and has disappointed this season, but he’s now thrown 15 touchdowns over five home games in this system since the start of last year … T.J. Hockenson scored but failed to record 10 yards against a Saints defense that’s allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends this season. The same could be said about Marvin Jones (nine yards) against a Saints secondary missing Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins.

The Cardinals were dealing with a bunch of injuries, but this was still an ugly loss with Kyler Murray throwing for just 133 yards (4.3 YPA) against a Carolina pass defense that entered ranked #28 in DVOA. Of course, Murray added three TD tosses and 78 rushing yards, so fantasy managers aren’t complaining, but his development as a passer in Year 2 (while adding DeAndre Hopkins) hasn’t gone quite as smoothly as hoped … Kenyan Drake got 2.7 YPC and wasn’t targeted facing a Panthers defense that had been gashed for the second-most fantasy points by running backs. He was seemingly risky for health reasons, but it looks like Drake is going to be a fantasy bust while healthy. He probably belongs on fantasy benches against the Jets’ #3 ranked DVOA rush defense in Week 5. It’s official, you’ve got to hate the Drake …

Another six targets and goal-line work for Mike Davis (he could’ve had another two touchdowns at least Sunday), and he should continue to be treated as a top-10 RB with CMC out.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals

