2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times, viewer's guide

Current FedEx Cup point leader Justin Thomas will be returning to the Waste Management Phoenix Open to take on a solid field, including two-time winner Hideki Matsuyama and defending champion Rickie Fowler. Thomas will be looking for his third win of the 2019-'20 season after emerging victorious at the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges last fall and the Sentry Tournament of Champions earlier this month.

Fowler's 2019 victory at TPC Scottsdale was heavy on the drama, including a triple bogey on the par-4 11th hole due to a chip into the water followed by a drop that rolled right back into the water. Even with the theatrics, Fowler held onto the lead and broke a two-year winless drought.

Matsuyama won the Phoenix Open in both 2016 and 2017, becoming the first back-to-back winner since Johnny Miller in the mid-1970s.

With his Arizona State roots, Phil Mickelson had been a regular at the Phoenix Open, playing 30 times during his career and holding a share of the 72-hole record. But Lefty is not participating this season, instead playing over at the European Tour's Saudi International, thus putting his quest to become the winningest Waste Management Phoenix Open champion on the backburner. He's currently tied at three with Arnold Palmer, Mark Calcavecchia and Gene Littler.

This year's winner will receive 500 FedEx Cup points and a $1.314 million check out of the $7.3 million purse.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3-7 p.m. EDT, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1-2:45 p.m. EDT. CBS will carry live coverage on Saturday and Sunday from 3-6 p.m.

Thursday Tee Times (all times MST)

Tee No. 1

7:20 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Sean O'Hair, Tom Hoge

7:30 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Jamie Lovemark, Colt Knost

7:40 a.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Chris Kirk, Lucas Bjerregaard

7:50 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Sung Kang, Webb Simpson

8 a.m. -- Ryan Armour, Russell Knox, Kevin Stadler

8:10 a.m. -- Nate Lashley, Matt Kuchar, Scott Piercy

8:20 a.m. -- Martin Trainer, Aaron Wise, Satoshi Kodaira

8:30 a.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Greg Chalmers, Luke Donald

8:40 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Patton Kizzire, Grayson Murray

8:50 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, John Huh, Sungjae Im

9 a.m. -- Zack Sucher, Alex Smalley, Kyle Westmoreland

11:35 a.m. -- Brian Gay, Jason Kokrak, Sam Burns

11:45 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Matt Every, Brandon Hagy

11:55 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Kevin Streelman, Beau Hossler

12:05 p.m. -- Andrew Landry, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth

12:15 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau

12:25 p.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Chez Reavie, Brandt Snedeker

12:35 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Ryan Palmer, Adam Long

12:45 p.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Si Woo Kim, Hudson Swafford

12:55 p.m. -- Brian Stuard, Carlos Ortiz, Roger Sloan

1:05 p.m. -- James Hahn, Martin Laird, Trey Mullinax

1:15 p.m. -- Seung-Yul Noh, Adam Schenk, Sebastian Cappelen

Tee No. 10

7:20 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Russell Henley, Harold Varner III

7:30 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Bo Van Pelt, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

7:40 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Branden Grace, J.J. Spaun

7:50 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Gary Woodland, Xander Schauffele

8 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama

8:10 a.m. -- Max Homa, Keith Mitchell, Brice Garnett

8:20 a.m. -- C.T. Pan, Jimmy Walker, K.J. Choi

8:30 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Brendan Steele, Ryan Moore

8:40 a.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, Luke List, Denny McCarthy

8:50 a.m. -- Harris English, Byeong Hun An, Talor Gooch

9 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Sepp Straka, Doc Redman

11:35 a.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Danny Lee, Harry Higgs

11:45 a.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Bud Cauley, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

11:55 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Scottie Scheffler, Scott Harrington

12:05 p.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Keegan Bradley, Zach Johnson

12:15 p.m. -- J.T. Poston, Austin Cook, Kevin Chappell

12:25 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Ted Potter, Jr., Daniel Berger

12:35 p.m. -- Kevin Tway, Andrew Putnam, Rory Sabbatini

12:45 p.m. -- Kevin Na, Sebastián Muñoz, Xinjun Zhang

12:55 p.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Tringale, Patrick Rodgers

1:05 p.m. -- Sam Ryder, Mark Hubbard, Wyndham Clark

1:15 p.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Marty Jertson, Patrick Flavin

Friday Tee Times (all times MST)

Tee No. 1

7:20 a.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Danny Lee, Harry Higgs

7:30 a.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Bud Cauley, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

7:40 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Scottie Scheffler, Scott Harrington

7:50 a.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Keegan Bradley, Zach Johnson

8 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Austin Cook, Kevin Chappell

8:10 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Ted Potter, Jr., Daniel Berger

8:20 a.m. -- Kevin Tway, Andrew Putnam, Rory Sabbatini

8:30 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Sebastián Muñoz, Xinjun Zhang

8:40 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Tringale, Patrick Rodgers

8:50 a.m. -- Sam Ryder, Mark Hubbard, Wyndham Clark

9 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Marty Jertson, Patrick Flavin

11:35 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Russell Henley, Harold Varner III

11:45 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Bo Van Pelt, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

11:55 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Branden Grace, J.J. Spaun

12:05 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Gary Woodland, Xander Schauffele

12:15 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama

12:25 p.m. -- Max Homa, Keith Mitchell, Brice Garnett

12:35 p.m. -- C.T. Pan, Jimmy Walker, K.J. Choi

12:45 p.m. -- Troy Merritt, Brendan Steele, Ryan Moore

12:55 p.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, Luke List, Denny McCarthy

1:05 p.m. -- Harris English, Byeong Hun An, Talor Gooch

1:15 p.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Sepp Straka, Doc Redman

Tee No. 10

7:20 a.m. -- Brian Gay, Jason Kokrak, Sam Burns

7:30 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Matt Every, Brandon Hagy

7:40 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Kevin Streelman, Beau Hossler

7:50 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth

8 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau

8:10 a.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Chez Reavie, Brandt Snedeker

8:20 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Ryan Palmer, Adam Long

8:30 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Si Woo Kim, Hudson Swafford

8:40 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Carlos Ortiz, Roger Sloan

8:50 a.m. -- James Hahn, Martin Laird, Trey Mullinax

9 a.m. -- Seung-Yul Noh, Adam Schenk, Sebastian Cappelen

11:35 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Sean O'Hair, Tom Hoge

11:45 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Jamie Lovemark, Colt Knost

11:55 a.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Chris Kirk, Lucas Bjerregaard

12:05 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Sung Kang, Webb Simpson

12:15 p.m. -- Ryan Armour, Russell Knox, Kevin Stadler

12:25 p.m. -- Nate Lashley, Matt Kuchar, Scott Piercy

12:35 p.m. -- Martin Trainer, Aaron Wise, Satoshi Kodaira

12:45 p.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Greg Chalmers, Luke Donald

12:55 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Patton Kizzire, Grayson Murray

1:05 p.m. -- Kyle Stanley, John Huh, Sungjae Im

1:15 p.m. -- Zack Sucher, Alex Smalley, Kyle Westmoreland

