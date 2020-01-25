2020 Vuelta a San Juan start list
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Carlos Betancur (Col)
2
Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa)
3
Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa)
4
Johan Jacobs (Swi)
5
Nelson Oliveira (Por)
6
Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
11
Peter Sagan (Svk)
12
Maciej Bodnar (Pol)
13
Matteo Fabbro (Ita)
14
Oscar Gatto (Ita)
15
Daniel Oss (Ita)
16
Pawel Poljanski (Pol)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
21
Christophe Laporte (Fra)
22
Guillaume Martin (Fra)
23
Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa)
24
Piet Allegaert (Bel)
25
Cyril Lemoine (Fra)
26
Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
31
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)
32
Remco Evenepoel (Bel)
33
Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col)
34
Pieter Serry (Bel)
35
Zdenek Stybar (Cze)
36
Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
41
Rudy Barbier (Fra)
42
Itamar Einhorn (Isr)
43
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra)
44
Patrick Schelling (Swi)
45
Norman Vahtra (Est)
46
Travis McCabe (USA)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
51
Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col)
52
Tom Bohli (Swi)
53
Brandon McNulty (USA)
54
Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col)
55
Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg)
56
Oliviero Troia (Ita)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
61
Manuel Belletti (Ita)
62
Mattia Bais (Ita)
63
Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col)
64
Mattia Frapporti (Ita)
65
Simon Pellaud (Swi)
66
Simone Ravanelli (Ita)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
71
Marco Benfatto (Ita)
72
Nicolas Dalla Jalle (Ita)
73
Iuri Filosi (Ita)
74
Mirco Maestri (Ita)
75
Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)
76
Filippo Zaccanti (Ita)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
81
Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa)
82
Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa)
83
Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa)
84
Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa)
85
Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa)
86
Unai Cuadrado Ruiz de Gauna (Spa)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
91
Veljko Stojnic (Srb)
92
Umberto Marengo (Ita)
93
Matteo Busato (Ita)
94
Luca Wackermann (Ita)
95
Andrea Garosio (Ita)
96
Andrea Di Renzo (Ita)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
101
Robert Britton (Can)
102
Nathan Brown (USA)
103
Robin Carpenter (USA)
104
Colin Joyce (USA)
105
Gavin Mannion (USA)
106
Kyle Murphy (USA)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
111
Davide Appollonio (Ita)
112
Marco Tizza (Ita)
113
Riccardo Marchesini (Ita)
114
Antonio Zullo (Ita)
115
Viesturs Luksevics (Lat)
116
Maris Bogdanovics (Lat)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
121
Frederico Figueiredo (Por)
122
Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus)
123
Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa)
124
César Martingil (Por)
125
Ruben Simao (Por)
126
Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) (Spa)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
131
Oscar Quiroz (Col)
132
Omar Mendoza (Col)
133
Nelson Soto (Col)
134
Diego Camargo (Col)
135
Willian Muñoz (Col)
136
Jeison Casallas (Col)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
141
Oscar Sevilla (Spa)
142
Weimar Roldan (Col)
143
Cesar Paredes (Col)
144
Walter Vargas (Col)
145
Brayan Sanchez (Col)
146
Jose Hernandez (Col)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
151
German Tivani (Arg)
152
Nicolas Naranjo (Arg)
153
Ricardo Escuela (Arg)
154
Leandro Velardez (Spa)
155
Daniel Juarez (Arg)
156
Gabriel Juarez (Arg)
157
Oscar Gomez (Arg)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
161
Gerardo Tivani (Arg)
162
Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg)
163
Juan Javier Melivilo (Arg)
164
Gerardo Atencio (Arg)
165
Ruben Ramos (Arg)
166
Tomas Contte (Arg)
167
Jose Martin Reyes (Arg)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
171
Seguio Aguirre (Arg)
172
Facundo Cattapan (Arg)
173
Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg)
174
Higinio Lucero (Arg)
175
Pedro Gordillo (Arg)
176
Jose Quilci (Arg)
177
Kevin Castro (Arg)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
181
Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg)
182
Magno Prado (Bra)
183
Leonardo Cobarrubia (Arg)
184
Alejandro Duran (Arg)
185
Efrain Toloza (Arg)
186
Matias Maggiora (Arg)
187
Hector Lucero (Arg)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
191
Leandro Messineo (Arg)
192
Dario Diaz (Arg)
193
Emiliano Ibarra (Arg)
194
Mauro Richeze (Arg)
195
Daniel Diaz (Arg)
196
Laureano Rosas (Arg)
197
Emiliano Contreras (Arg)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
201
Agustin Fraysse (Arg)
202
Oscar Bazan (Arg)
203
Sebastian Cianci (Arg)
204
Lucas Gaday (Arg)
205
Francisco Monte RARG
206
Renzo Obando (Arg)
207
Juan Curuchet (Arg)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
211
Francesco Lamon (Ita)
212
Michele Scartezzini (Ita)
213
Davide Plebani (Ita)
214
Jonathan Milan (Ita)
215
Filippo Ganna (Ita)
216
Leonardo Basso (Ita)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
221
Alexander Evtushenko (Rus)
222
Vladimir Ilchenko (Rus)
223
Mamyr Stash (Rus)
224
Sergey Rostovtsev (Rus)
225
Roman Maikin (Rus)
226
Matvey Mamykin (Rus)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
231
Felipe Aparecido Brito (Bra)
232
Leonardo Henriqu Finkler (Bra)
233
Alessandro Ferreira (Bra)
234
Vinicius Rangel (Bra)
235
Andre Eduardo Gohr (Bra)
236
Renan Ladewig (Bra)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
241
Randish Lorenzo (Pan)
242
Christofer Jurado (Pan)
243
Amadid Castel (Pan)
244
Franklin Archibold (Pan)
245
Bolivar Espinosa (Pan)
246
Carlos Samudio (Pan)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
251
Royner Navarro (Per)
252
Hugo Ruiz (Per)
253
Alain Quispe (Per)
254
Robinson Ruiz (Per)
255
Cesar Garate (Per)
256
Alexey Limaylla (Per)
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
261
Jose Alarcon (Ven)
262
Eudin Becerra (Ven)
263
Clever Martinez (Ven)
264
Anderson Paredes (Ven)
265
Maximo Eliecer Rojas (Ven)
266
Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven)