2020 Vuelta a San Juan start list

Peter Sagan and Fernando Gaviria on the stage 4 podium in San Juan
Peter Sagan and Fernando Gaviria on the stage 4 podium in San Juan


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Carlos Betancur (Col)

2

Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa)

3

Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa)

4

Johan Jacobs (Swi)

5

Nelson Oliveira (Por)

6

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg)

Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

11

Peter Sagan (Svk)

12

Maciej Bodnar (Pol)

13

Matteo Fabbro (Ita)

14

Oscar Gatto (Ita)

15

Daniel Oss (Ita)

16

Pawel Poljanski (Pol)


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

21

Christophe Laporte (Fra)

22

Guillaume Martin (Fra)

23

Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa)

24

Piet Allegaert (Bel)

25

Cyril Lemoine (Fra)

26

Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa)


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

31

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)

32

Remco Evenepoel (Bel)

33

Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col)

34

Pieter Serry (Bel)

35

Zdenek Stybar (Cze)

36

Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel)


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

41

Rudy Barbier (Fra)

42

Itamar Einhorn (Isr)

43

Hugo Hofstetter (Fra)

44

Patrick Schelling (Swi)

45

Norman Vahtra (Est)

46

Travis McCabe (USA)


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

51

Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col)

52

Tom Bohli (Swi)

53

Brandon McNulty (USA)

54

Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col)

55

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg)

56

Oliviero Troia (Ita)


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

61

Manuel Belletti (Ita)

62

Mattia Bais (Ita)

63

Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col)

64

Mattia Frapporti (Ita)

65

Simon Pellaud (Swi)

66

Simone Ravanelli (Ita)


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

71

Marco Benfatto (Ita)

72

Nicolas Dalla Jalle (Ita)

73

Iuri Filosi (Ita)

74

Mirco Maestri (Ita)

75

Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)

76

Filippo Zaccanti (Ita)


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

81

Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa)

82

Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa)

83

Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa)

84

Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa)

85

Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa)

86

Unai Cuadrado Ruiz de Gauna (Spa)


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

91

Veljko Stojnic (Srb)

92

Umberto Marengo (Ita)

93

Matteo Busato (Ita)

94

Luca Wackermann (Ita)

95

Andrea Garosio (Ita)

96

Andrea Di Renzo (Ita)


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

101

Robert Britton (Can)

102

Nathan Brown (USA)

103

Robin Carpenter (USA)

104

Colin Joyce (USA)

105

Gavin Mannion (USA)

106

Kyle Murphy (USA)


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

111

Davide Appollonio (Ita)

112

Marco Tizza (Ita)

113

Riccardo Marchesini (Ita)

114

Antonio Zullo (Ita)

115

Viesturs Luksevics (Lat)

116

Maris Bogdanovics (Lat)


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

121

Frederico Figueiredo (Por)

122

Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus)

123

Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa)

124

César Martingil (Por)

125

Ruben Simao (Por)

126

Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) (Spa)


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

131

Oscar Quiroz (Col)

132

Omar Mendoza (Col)

133

Nelson Soto (Col)

134

Diego Camargo (Col)

135

Willian Muñoz (Col)

136

Jeison Casallas (Col)


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

141

Oscar Sevilla (Spa)

142

Weimar Roldan (Col)

143

Cesar Paredes (Col)

144

Walter Vargas (Col)

145

Brayan Sanchez (Col)

146

Jose Hernandez (Col)


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

151

German Tivani (Arg)

152

Nicolas Naranjo (Arg)

153

Ricardo Escuela (Arg)

154

Leandro Velardez (Spa)

155

Daniel Juarez (Arg)

156

Gabriel Juarez (Arg)

157

Oscar Gomez (Arg)


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

161

Gerardo Tivani (Arg)

162

Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg)

163

Juan Javier Melivilo (Arg)

164

Gerardo Atencio (Arg)

165

Ruben Ramos (Arg)

166

Tomas Contte (Arg)

167

Jose Martin Reyes (Arg)


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

171

Seguio Aguirre (Arg)

172

Facundo Cattapan (Arg)

173

Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg)

174

Higinio Lucero (Arg)

175

Pedro Gordillo (Arg)

176

Jose Quilci (Arg)

177

Kevin Castro (Arg)


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

181

Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg)

182

Magno Prado (Bra)

183

Leonardo Cobarrubia (Arg)

184

Alejandro Duran (Arg)

185

Efrain Toloza (Arg)

186

Matias Maggiora (Arg)

187

Hector Lucero (Arg)


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

191

Leandro Messineo (Arg)

192

Dario Diaz (Arg)

193

Emiliano Ibarra (Arg)

194

Mauro Richeze (Arg)

195

Daniel Diaz (Arg)

196

Laureano Rosas (Arg)

197

Emiliano Contreras (Arg)


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

201

Agustin Fraysse (Arg)

202

Oscar Bazan (Arg)

203

Sebastian Cianci (Arg)

204

Lucas Gaday (Arg)

205

Francisco Monte RARG

206

Renzo Obando (Arg)

207

Juan Curuchet (Arg)


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

211

Francesco Lamon (Ita)

212

Michele Scartezzini (Ita)

213

Davide Plebani (Ita)

214

Jonathan Milan (Ita)

215

Filippo Ganna (Ita)

216

Leonardo Basso (Ita)


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

221

Alexander Evtushenko (Rus)

222

Vladimir Ilchenko (Rus)

223

Mamyr Stash (Rus)

224

Sergey Rostovtsev (Rus)

225

Roman Maikin (Rus)

226

Matvey Mamykin (Rus)


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

231

Felipe Aparecido Brito (Bra)

232

Leonardo Henriqu Finkler (Bra)

233

Alessandro Ferreira (Bra)

234

Vinicius Rangel (Bra)

235

Andre Eduardo Gohr (Bra)

236

Renan Ladewig (Bra)


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

241

Randish Lorenzo (Pan)

242

Christofer Jurado (Pan)

243

Amadid Castel (Pan)

244

Franklin Archibold (Pan)

245

Bolivar Espinosa (Pan)

246

Carlos Samudio (Pan)


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

251

Royner Navarro (Per)

252

Hugo Ruiz (Per)

253

Alain Quispe (Per)

254

Robinson Ruiz (Per)

255

Cesar Garate (Per)

256

Alexey Limaylla (Per)


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

261

Jose Alarcon (Ven)

262

Eudin Becerra (Ven)

263

Clever Martinez (Ven)

264

Anderson Paredes (Ven)

265

Maximo Eliecer Rojas (Ven)

266

Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven)

