2020 Vuelta a España stage 18 highlights - Video

Stage 18 at the Vuelta a España brought an end to the final Grand Tour of the season with a photo-finish sprint between Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on the streets of Madrid, with race officials awarding the stage win to Ackermann.

Apart from the action on the city circuits, the 139.6km race between Hipódromo de la Zarzuela and Madrid was largely a celebratory affair with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) wrapping up the overall classification in the mountainous stage the day before.

Jumbo-Visma and Roglič celebrated with a glasses of champagne after rolling off the start, while also riding side-by-side for photo opportunities. The opening kilometres also saw Roglič receiving congratulations from several other riders racing for rival teams.

The Slovenian officially sealed the title in Madrid, winning the overall race by 24 seconds over runner-up Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and 1:15 ahead of Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling).

