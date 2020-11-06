2020 Vuelta a España stage 16 highlights - Video

CIUDADRODRIGO SPAIN NOVEMBER 06 Arrival Sprint Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark and Team EF Pro Cycling Dion Smith of New Zealand and Team Mitchelton Scott Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Red Leader Jersey Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Green Points Jersey Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Astana Pro Team Luis Angel Mate Mardones of Spain and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team Michael Valgren Andersen of Denmark and NTT Pro Cycling Team during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 16 a 162km stage from Salamanca to Ciudad Rodrigo lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 06 2020 in Ciudad Rodrigo Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

A hectic sprint in the closing metres of stage 16 involved the top general classification contenders, but the victory was taken by Magnus Cort, the third stage victory at the Vuelta a España for his EF Pro Cycling team.

On his heels for second was race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), who fought for six precious bonus seconds and extended his lead with just two stages remaining. In the bunch sprint of 32 riders were his closest contenders, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) at 45 seconds back and Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) is third overall at 53 seconds.

It appeared that Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) had crossed the line in third place on the stage, but he was relegated from that position to 32nd place for a dangerous move in the sprint, permitting Dion Smith (Mitchelton-Scott) to grab a podium spot.

The early breakaway of six riders that escaped with 116km to go on the 162km stage fell apart by the time they reached the second of two categorised climbs, the Puerto El Robledo climb, leaving Robert Stannard (Mitchelton-Scott) and Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep). Cavagna tried to go solo 17km from the finish but was reeled in with 2.1km. to go.

