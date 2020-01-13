2020 Tour Down Under training rides – Gallery

Andre Greipel

Image 1 of 26

Andre Greipel

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Image 2 of 26

Elia Viviani

Image 3 of 26

Groupama-FDJ head out

Image 4 of 26

Fabio Felline (Astana)

Image 5 of 26

UAE Team Emirates and Allan Peiper

Image 6 of 26

Movistar prepare for their training ride

Image 7 of 26

Romain Bardet

Image 8 of 26

Sam Bennett

Image 9 of 26

Thomas De Gendt

Image 10 of 26

The Groupama-FDJ team

Image 11 of 26

Elia Viviani

Image 12 of 26

Andre Greipel

Image 13 of 26

Bahrain-McLaren pose for a group shot

Image 14 of 26

Francisco Ventoso

Image 15 of 26

AG2R La Mondiale go for a recon ride

Image 16 of 26

Sam Bennett and his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates

Image 17 of 26

EF Education First at the Tour Down Under

Image 18 of 26

CCC Team preparing for a ridee

Image 19 of 26

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates)

Image 20 of 26

Sam Bennett

Image 21 of 26

Deceuninck-QuickStep out for a ride

Image 22 of 26

Marc Sarreau

Image 23 of 26

Team Sunweb have a pre-recon meeting

Image 24 of 26

Movistar at the Tour Down Under

Image 25 of 26

EF Education First move out for their course recon

Image 26 of 26

Bora-Hansgrohe at the Tour Down Under

With just over a week to go until the start of the 2020 Tour Down Under, teams and riders have already assembled in Adelaide, Australia as preparations for the first race of the WorldTour calendar begin.

While not all teams have yet arrived in Australia, a number of them have already begun the process of course recons and training rides ahead of the race.

Related articles

10 riders to watch at the 2020 Tour Down Under

Tour Down Under 2020 Start List

How to follow the Tour Down Under 2020 - live stream coverage and results

Big-name sprinters Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation), Elia Viviani (Cofidis) and Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) headed out to get a look at the parcours, as did Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), among others.

The 22nd edition of the Santos Tour Down Under will get under way in Tanunda, north of Adelaide, on Tuesday January 21, and will run for 6 days, ending on the mainstay of the race, Willunga Hill.

Click through the gallery above for a look at who has been out training and what riders look like in their 2020 kit.