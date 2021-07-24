2020 Tokyo Olympics: B Sai Praneeth Loses To Misha Zilberman In Opening Group Match
B Sai Praneeth lost to Israel's Misha Zilberman in the opening group match of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Badminton: Sai Praneeth goes down to WR 47 Misha Zilberman 17-21, 15-21 in his 1st Group stage match.
Its 1st loss for Sai Praneeth against Zilberman in their 4 matches. #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/v0ocItI6qH
— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 24, 2021
