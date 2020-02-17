2020 stage points for the NASCAR Cup Series

Every 2020 race, except the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, is comprised of three stages — Stage 1, Stage 2 and the Final Stage. The Coca-Cola 600 added a fourth stage. Drivers who finish in the top 10 in Stage 1 and Stage 2 earn additional race points, with the winner of each stage earning 10 points, second place earning nine points, third place earning eight points, etc., down to one point for 10th place. Stage 3 of the Coca-Cola 600 awards points in the same manner as Stages 1 and 2 in the other races.

The Final Stage produces the race results and awards points across the field.

Below is a cumulative running tally of how many stage points drivers have earned this year, as well as their stage wins — a stage win will provide an additional bonus point per win of the postseason.

Through the Daytona 500
Note: Does not include points earned for the Gander RV Duels at Daytona

Rank

Driver

Team

Pts

Stage wins

1

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

14

1

2

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

12

0

3

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

11

0

4

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

10

1

t-5

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

9

0

t-5

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

9

0

t-5

Joey Logano

Team Penske

9

0

t-8

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

8

0

t-8

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

8

0

10

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

7

0

t-11

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Racing

3

0

t-11

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers Racing

3

0

13

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

1

0

 

