2020 stage points for the NASCAR Cup Series
Every 2020 race, except the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, is comprised of three stages — Stage 1, Stage 2 and the Final Stage. The Coca-Cola 600 added a fourth stage. Drivers who finish in the top 10 in Stage 1 and Stage 2 earn additional race points, with the winner of each stage earning 10 points, second place earning nine points, third place earning eight points, etc., down to one point for 10th place. Stage 3 of the Coca-Cola 600 awards points in the same manner as Stages 1 and 2 in the other races.
The Final Stage produces the race results and awards points across the field.
Below is a cumulative running tally of how many stage points drivers have earned this year, as well as their stage wins — a stage win will provide an additional bonus point per win of the postseason.
Through the Daytona 500
Note: Does not include points earned for the Gander RV Duels at Daytona
Rank
Driver
Team
Pts
Stage wins
1
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
14
1
2
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
12
0
3
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
11
0
4
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
10
1
t-5
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
9
0
t-5
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
9
0
t-5
Joey Logano
Team Penske
9
0
t-8
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
8
0
t-8
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
8
0
10
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
7
0
t-11
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
3
0
t-11
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
3
0
13
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
1
0