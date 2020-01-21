2020 season preview: Go Fas Racing
Editor’s note: Today’s Go Fas preview continues NASCAR.com’s countdown of team previews for the NASCAR Cup Series season, ranked in order of best finish in last year’s owner standings.
GO FAS RACING
Manufacturer: Ford
Engine: Roush Yates
Driver: Corey LaJoie
Crew Chief: Ryan Sparks
What’s new: With Sparks moving to the No. 32 team‘s helm after a lengthy spell as a member of Richard Childress Racing and a newly formed technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing, this team’s season outlook continues to trend in an upward direction.
Team strength: LaJoie and crew posted only four DNFs in 2019, leading to the best average finish of his career at 25.9. If the No. 32 stays out of trouble, the team has shown it possesses the ability to navigate through the pack.
The Action Network Best Bet: An alliance with SHR provides more upside for LaJoie this season. I‘ve already bet him to win the Daytona 500, and will be keeping a close eye on his performance early in the season to see if there are opportunities to back him before the market catches up. — PJ Walsh
COREY LAJOIE
2019 Stats: Two top 10s, seven top 20s; highest finish — sixth at Daytona in July.
2020 Championship Odds: N/A — listed within “the field” at 40-1.
Racing Insights Number to Know: Five. The number of top 10s in team history — a number LaJoie could match in 2020.
Fantasy Live picks: Talladega, Daytona, Indianapolis.
Outlook: After showing flashes of speed and notching a handful of impressive runs in 2019, look for LaJoie and the Go Fas team to perhaps double the numbers posted a year ago. While the majority of his best finishes last season came at superspeedways, expect improvements and increased consistency across the variation of tracks.
