2020 season preview: Go Fas Racing

Editor’s note: Today’s Go Fas preview continues NASCAR.com’s countdown of team previews for the NASCAR Cup Series season, ranked in order of best finish in last year’s owner standings.

MORE: Changes to know for the 2020 season

GO FAS RACING

Manufacturer: Ford

Engine: Roush Yates

Driver: Corey LaJoie

Crew Chief: Ryan Sparks

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What’s new: With Sparks moving to the No. 32 team‘s helm after a lengthy spell as a member of Richard Childress Racing and a newly formed technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing, this team’s season outlook continues to trend in an upward direction.

Team strength: LaJoie and crew posted only four DNFs in 2019, leading to the best average finish of his career at 25.9. If the No. 32 stays out of trouble, the team has shown it possesses the ability to navigate through the pack.

The Action Network Best Bet: An alliance with SHR provides more upside for LaJoie this season. I‘ve already bet him to win the Daytona 500, and will be keeping a close eye on his performance early in the season to see if there are opportunities to back him before the market catches up. — PJ Walsh

COREY LAJOIE

2019 Stats: Two top 10s, seven top 20s; highest finish — sixth at Daytona in July.

2020 Championship Odds: N/A — listed within “the field” at 40-1.

Racing Insights Number to Know: Five. The number of top 10s in team history — a number LaJoie could match in 2020.

Fantasy Live picks: Talladega, Daytona, Indianapolis.

Outlook: After showing flashes of speed and notching a handful of impressive runs in 2019, look for LaJoie and the Go Fas team to perhaps double the numbers posted a year ago. While the majority of his best finishes last season came at superspeedways, expect improvements and increased consistency across the variation of tracks.

NASCAR.com 2020 team previews schedule

Jan. 20: Teams outside the top 30

Jan. 21: Go Fas Racing

Jan. 22: Front Row Motorsports

Jan. 23: Richard Petty Motorsports

Jan. 24: Germain Racing

Jan. 27: Leavine Family Racing

Jan. 28: Richard Childress Racing

Jan. 29: JTG Daugherty Racing

Jan. 30: Wood Brothers Racing

Jan. 31: Roush Fenway Racing

Feb. 3: Hendrick Motorsports

Feb. 4: Chip Ganassi Racing

Feb. 5: Team Penske

Feb. 6: Stewart-Haas Racing

Feb. 7: Joe Gibbs Racing