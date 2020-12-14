2020 in Review: How Home Design Kept One Writer Safe and Sane in Lockdown

Photo credit: Illustration: Angie Wang

From ELLE Decor

The day after New York City shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I watched people fight over the last roll of toilet paper at a deli, and a guy I met on a dating app offered me his only bottle of hand sanitizer. After that, I didn’t leave the house. Our homes became our refuges—and our panic rooms. Designing my own escape within became a priority: I repainted my closets; I covered my kitchen in white laminate; I reupholstered my sofa in a thick sunflower-print cotton that my grandmother left behind when she moved to Florida, where she was now in a nursing home no one was allowed to enter. I sewed pillows in chartreuse velvet and painted large abstract canvases in jewel tones. I waited for seven o’clock, when the city came alive for a few minutes to cheer frontline workers, and we briefly felt less alone. When you live alone, as I did then, that sense of unity was especially beguiling.

In short, I had a massive anxiety attack, and the only thing that kept it at bay was committing to an increasingly frenzied Martha Stewart pantomime. When I felt I could control so little, I at least needed to control my space. Architect and designer Leyden Lewis understands. “The home is the one place we can set the standard” to the degree we’re able, he tells me. After years in relationships where I felt intermittently paralyzed, during a global health crisis when so many of us were completely powerless, I realized that the real promise, and the hidden premise, of making a home is creating a sphere of agency.

That isn’t a sanctuary all of us are allowed, however.



On March 13, police in Louisville, Kentucky, broke down Breonna Taylor’s front door and shot her to death. A week later, New York City went into lockdown. Stay-at-home orders, intended to protect the public, trapped victims of intimate-partner violence with their abusers. Homes are not inviolate. “Historically, from the Tulsa, Oklahoma, massacre to ‘drug raid’ violations like Breonna Taylor’s, homes have not been safe spaces for the Black community, or for those designated as other: brown people, gay people, women, the trans community,” Lewis says. “One of the most challenging aspects of this time,” adds designer Danielle Colding, “is that homes used for communion with others are spaces that now mainly function for nuclear families. That’s particularly challenging for communities of color, communities that don’t feel welcome in the proverbial town square.” The pandemic has reinforced important truths: inequities related to race and economic status are magnified during a crisis, and sheltering in place does not grant equivalent safety to all people.

Story continues

Photo credit: Illustration: Angie Wang

By the end of May, protests against police brutality and racial inequality were raging around the country. Like many, I found the only thing more necessary than staying home was leaving it and taking to the streets. As the infection of our body politic began trumping the risk of infection to our bodies, a man on a park bench offered me a mask. He was bold and kind and had taken a leave of absence from his job to help coordinate the city’s response to the pandemic. He hasn’t left my side since. And though I’d found surer footing in new companionship, nesting is a luxury only some of us can afford.



“Design can seem accessory, unimportant, privileged,” designer Kimille Taylor says. And yet the concept of home has never been so imbricated in every aspect of our lives. As we spend more time there, as we’ve adapted our homes to also be our offices and our schools, our restaurants and retreats, our campaign headquarters and sign-making centers and phone-banking venues, we’ve started to think more deeply about what home means, and how to create it, and who is given license to do so, and why we’ve failed so miserably at making a country that reflects the values of safety and shelter inherent in the concept.

Design isn’t a magic bullet. It can’t, on its own, take away our panic, anxiety, fear, boredom, or wanderlust. It won’t lead the Zoom meetings or entertain the kids or pay the mortgage or fix our broken systems. But it can feed our desires and our sense of well-being. And it can, more importantly, especially during a time of upheaval, give us a refuge to think deeply about new solutions to the age-old problems that plague us. “Our homes are sanctuaries,” Colding says. “In the face of an increasingly hostile world, they provide a space to regroup and feed our battered souls.” Home itself, it turns out, is a cause worth fighting for.

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

This story originally appeared in the December 2020 issue of ELLE Decor. SUBSCRIBE

You Might Also Like