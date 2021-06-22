2020 Real Estate Marketplaces Annual Report

Dublin, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Real Estate Marketplaces Annual Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the new 2020 Real Estate Marketplaces Annual, a hefty 150+ page report, you will find:

  • Top 50: Ranking the largest real estate marketplaces and classified sites and apps by visits globally

  • Top 10: By revenues globally

  • Industry trends: Brokerage/Classifieds hybrid model, full-service rental marketplaces, virtual tour proptech

  • Company spotlights: CoStar, Navent, DomClick, REA Group and more.

  • COVID-19 Effect: Property in the Pandemic: Are the changes permanent?

  • Companies to Watch: Beike, Pacaso, IMyanmarHouse & ShweProperty

  • And much more...

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive summary

  • Covid-19 and property: Will the pandemic change it all?

  • Industry trends

  • The brokerage-classified hybrid model is surging in Asia

  • Can full-service rental marketplaces go mainstream?

  • Finance is a complex opportunity for classified sites

  • Online auctions and expos drive sales

  • Virtual-tour proptech is prospering

  • Company spotlights

  • The Top 10 real estate marketplaces by revenue

  • CoStar Group: Cements lead in rentals, eyes new deals

  • DomClick: Bank-backed vertical is a financing first

  • EQT: Private equity firm to challenge leadership in Italy

  • Navent: LatAm specialist uses scale to build network

  • Rightmove: Can the incumbent be dislodged?

  • Elara Tech: REA Group takes control

  • Square Yards: Growing in a fragmented Indian market

  • Sahibinden: Market leader verticalizes with RealEstate360

  • United States: 'One-stop shop' becomes the norm

  • Companies to Watch

  • Beike: Hybrid model creates new revenue leader

  • Myanmar: Two verticals compete to lead frontier market

  • Pacaso: Former Zillow execs launch new marketplace

  • Top 50 real estate marketplaces and classifieds sites

  • Global roundup of new tech and products

  • Top real estate ad sites/apps by country

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9w4bfr

