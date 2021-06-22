2020 Real Estate Marketplaces Annual Report
Dublin, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Real Estate Marketplaces Annual Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the new 2020 Real Estate Marketplaces Annual, a hefty 150+ page report, you will find:
Top 50: Ranking the largest real estate marketplaces and classified sites and apps by visits globally
Top 10: By revenues globally
Industry trends: Brokerage/Classifieds hybrid model, full-service rental marketplaces, virtual tour proptech
Company spotlights: CoStar, Navent, DomClick, REA Group and more.
COVID-19 Effect: Property in the Pandemic: Are the changes permanent?
Companies to Watch: Beike, Pacaso, IMyanmarHouse & ShweProperty
And much more...
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
Covid-19 and property: Will the pandemic change it all?
Industry trends
The brokerage-classified hybrid model is surging in Asia
Can full-service rental marketplaces go mainstream?
Finance is a complex opportunity for classified sites
Online auctions and expos drive sales
Virtual-tour proptech is prospering
Company spotlights
The Top 10 real estate marketplaces by revenue
CoStar Group: Cements lead in rentals, eyes new deals
DomClick: Bank-backed vertical is a financing first
EQT: Private equity firm to challenge leadership in Italy
Navent: LatAm specialist uses scale to build network
Rightmove: Can the incumbent be dislodged?
Elara Tech: REA Group takes control
Square Yards: Growing in a fragmented Indian market
Sahibinden: Market leader verticalizes with RealEstate360
United States: 'One-stop shop' becomes the norm
Companies to Watch
Beike: Hybrid model creates new revenue leader
Myanmar: Two verticals compete to lead frontier market
Pacaso: Former Zillow execs launch new marketplace
Top 50 real estate marketplaces and classifieds sites
Global roundup of new tech and products
Top real estate ad sites/apps by country
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9w4bfr
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900