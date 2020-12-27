2020: the quiz of the year
In May, which Co Durham attraction was momentarily the UK’s most reviewed tourist spot?
Durham Cathedral
The world’s oldest working railway, at Tanfield
Barnard Castle
Teesdale Alpaca Farm
In November, the Russian state aviation authority recommended that Aeroflot immediately sack an executive of their budget airline Pobeda. Why?
The airline transported a live bear in the flight compartment
The airline advertised a discount for gay and lesbian passengers, in protest at homophobic legislation
The airline produced an instructional video for staff showing them how to make homemade PPE out of serviettes, vodka and shoelaces
An airplane carrying 102 passengers deviated from its route to trace a flight path which resembled a scrotum on a flight-tracking app
The BBC’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People was one of lockdown’s biggest TV hits. Following its success, which item fetched a reported €70,000 (£63,700) in a charity auction in June?
Connell’s neck chain
Marianne’s notebook
A vial containing both their tears
A generalised sense of horny ennui
John Banville courted controversy this year by saying authors like him are unlikely to win the Booker prize because the “woke religious cult” within the literary establishment is suspicious of straight, white men. Perhaps confirming that bias, which former Booker prize winner has called Banville’s collected works “an embarrassment and a deep source of shame”?
Hilary Mantel
Bernardine Evaristo
Roddy Doyle
John Banville
In September, American teacher Wesley Barnes was arrested in Koh Chang, Thailand, charged with what offence?
Impersonation of a police officer, after he attended a fancy dress party as the T-1000 cyborg from the Terminator movies
“Criminal defamation,” after he left a negative review on Tripadvisor for a resort hotel
“Romantic fraud”, after he misled his former fiancée about his salary and career prospects
“Possession of arson equipment”, after he was found to have a liquid fuel cigarette lighter in his possession shortly after their proscription
Brazilian senator Chico Rodrigues was arrested in October, when, during a raid on his property, police allegedly discovered:
Diamonds worth $25,000 (£18,700) hidden in his cat’s collar
Cocaine and amphetamines worth $5,000 hidden in a fake lighter like you used to see on sale in gadget shops
Almost 30,000 reais (£4,100) in cash hidden “inside his underwear, near his buttocks”
A version of Edvard Munch’s The Scream, which was stolen in Oslo in 2016, and thought lost
Keeping Up with the Kardashians ended after 19 seasons this year. Which unlikely talent does star Kim Kardashian West claim to possess?
She can see other people’s “emotional energy”
She can smell people’s dental cavities
She can hear dogs’ thoughts
She can taste rainbows
How was a serious train crash averted in Rotterdam in October this year?
A train crashing through a stop barrier came to rest on a conveniently placed sculpture of a whale
A train hit a car deliberately abandoned on the track, which prevented it from derailing
An engine fire was extinguished by convenient torrential rain
A runaway train was halted by a helicopter using a winch
Conservative MP Gary Sambrook hit the headlines when he complained about which unkind graffiti in his constituency?
Gary Sambrook claps when the plane lands
Gary Sambrook eats big dinners
Gary Sambrook sells Avon round the doors
Gary Sambrook likes Bounties
Which of the following real politicians is the Ukip candidate in the 2021 London Mayoral election?
Dick Braine
Peter Gammons
Mark Reckless
Pat Mountain
Giovanna Fletcher won this year’s I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here which, due to Covid-19, was moved to Wales. Coincidentally, Wales has long been used as a reference measurement for deforestation. At 12m hectares, how much rainforest is destroyed every year?
An area half the size of Wales
An area twice the size of Wales
An area six times the size of Wales
An area exactly the size of Wales
In June, Liverpool became the champions of England for the first time since the 89-90 season. Which of these players in their title-winning squad was not alive when they last won the top division title?
Dejan Lovren
Adam Lallana
James Milner
Jordan Henderson
2020 saw the death of cinema legend Sean Connery. Before starring as James Bond and becoming one of the world’s best-known actors, he had a varied career path. Which of the following is not a job that he previously held?
Soldier
Coffin polisher
Milkman
Nude model
Taylor Swift had this year’s highest-selling albums with Folklore and Evermore and garnered critical plaudits for her tender, emotional and introspective songwriting. As a child, growing up on her parents’ Christmas tree farm, Swift displayed particular tenderness to which unusual pet(s)?
Several hermit crabs
Three bees
One two-toed sloth
An entire nest of carpenter ants
The infamous “R number” became a household initial this year, but what does it actually stand for?
Replication
Reproduction
Rate (of propagation)
Rise
All Blacks forward Ardie Savea was in trouble with his team doctor in January over fears he could exacerbate his knee injury by doing what?
Entering the New Zealand version of Strictly
Posting dance videos on TikTok
Taking part in a motorcycle human pyramid
Jumping from Auckland Harbour Bridge in a wingsuit, which is exactly what it sounds like
Inventor “Mad Mike” Hughes died in February after he did what?
Crashed his steam-powered home-made rocket attempting to prove the world is flat
Deliberately infected himself with Ebola in order to prove the efficacy of his UV light cure
Jumped into the Grand Canyon to test his Mandalorian-style jetpack
Leapt from the top of the Luxor Las Vegas casino to promote his wingsuit
Bite-sized streaming service Quibi shut down after just six months and $1.75bn worth of investment raised by Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg. Viewers complained its 15-minute long offerings were mystifying and unwatchable. Which of the following is not a real Quibi show?
Gayme Show – a LBGTQ-friendly quiz in which non-gay celebrities compete to be crowned “Queen of the Straights”
Dishmantled – a cookery show where chefs are shot in the face with food cannons
Golden Arm – a thriller directed by Sam Raimi in which Rachel Brosnahan falls in love with her golden prosthetic
Dustin for Prince – a music show in which Dustin Hoffman shares highlights from the life and times of The Artist Formerly, and later presently, Known As Prince
The daughter of which notorious criminal launched a fashion line and craft ale in January, named after her notorious father?
Pablo Escobar
Alejandro “El Chapo” Guzman
John Gotti
Christy “the Dapper Don” Kinahan
AC/DC made a triumphant comeback in 2020. Along with guitarist Malcolm Young’s passing, several other things have changed for the band. Which of the following things has not happened since the band last reformed?
Singer Brian Johnson went deaf
Rhythm guitarist Angus Young paid a $500,000 ransom for his trademark school uniform which was stolen in a burglary in the band’s offices
Guns N’ Roses’ frontman Axl Rose performed lead vocals for numerous tour dates
Drummer Phil Rudd was charged with attempting to procure a murder, and later convicted of making threats to kill
What was remarkable about the Oxford English Dictionary’s announcement of its Word of the Year for 2020?
The word was actually a graph showing how best to “flatten the curve”
It was spelled wrong
It was a number
It was a list of entries, as “2020 has been filled with new words unlike any other”
Cinema had a desultory year in 2020. Last year’s bestselling movie Avengers: Endgame is the number one highest-grossing film of all time. The previous year’s Avengers: Infinity War is fifth. Where does 2020’s highest grossing movie, the Chinese war epic, The Eight Hundred, sit on the all-time rankings list?
20
54
166
247
Scots Wikipedia – the Wikipedia for speakers of the Scots language – was embroiled in controversy this August when what was discovered about 120,000 edits on its pages?
They were actually written in Irish
They were made by an American teenager who cannot speak Scots
Every single one consisted of changing the name Rabbie Burns to “Big Billy Bawbag”
They contained secretly coded anti-English messaging
Solutions
1:C - One reviewer called it a ‘beautiful place to visit with a dry cough’, 2:D - The scrotum was drawn by pilots in support of the Russian football captain, Artem Dzyuba, who had been suspended from the national team after footage of him masturbating was leaked to the public, 3:A - The thin silver chain Connell (played by Paul Mescal) wears in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People set many hearts fluttering, has its own Instagram account and, yes, sold for €70,000., 4:D - In 2009, Banville told The Paris Review that he hated his own books. “They’re an embarrassment and a deep source of shame,” he said, and then added: “They’re better than everybody else’s, of course, but not good enough for me.”, 5:B - Barnes avoided a prison sentence in the end. Defamation is a criminal offence in Thailand, carrying a maximum sentence of two years in prison, along with a 200,000 baht (£4,915) fine., 6:C - The raid at the home of Bolsonaro ally Rodrigues was part of an operation against the suspected misappropriation of public funds for fighting Covid-19., 7:B - As superhero powers, this one is an odd one., 8:A - The sculpture, constructed 19 years ago, is titled ‘Saved by the Whale’s Tail’, 9:B - The MP said the graffiti was left after he voted against a Labour proposal to extend free school meals over a half term holiday, 10:B - That’s Dr Peter Gammons to you, whose website claims he has ‘spoken to the largest crowds in recorded history, including an event in Manila, Philippines, attended by over four million people’. Which would be 44 times the size of LiveAid., 11:C, 12:D - Jordan Henderson was born six weeks later, 13:A - Though never a soldier, he was a sailor in the navy as a teenager., 14:A, 15:B, 16:B - Savea said: "I'm doing all these TikToks and people are saying 'um aren't you supposed to be injured?' But it's just fun. It takes me like a minute and it's just get on there, have some fun, cater to the younger generation.", 17:A - A video posted on social media showed a rocket being fired into the sky and a parachute – apparently deployed too early – trailing behind it, before it plummeted to the ground nearby., 18:D - Indeed, the others are all real., 19:B - The fashion line El Chapo 701 is named after the kingpin’s highest position on the Forbes Rich List, 20:B, 21:D - Among the words cited by the OED were “circuit breaker”, “lockdown”, “shelter-in-place”, “bubbles”, “face masks” and “key workers”., 22:D - The movie grossed around $423.2m. The Avengers: Endgame grossed $2.8bn by comparison., 23:B - The 19-year-old North Carolinian, who edits under the username AmaryllisGardner, responded to criticism by saying that he was “devastated” at the reaction “after years of my thinking I was doing good”.
