Knife-edge races in key swing states as early voting nears 100m

US District Court Judge Andrew Hanen has ruled that about 127,000 ballots cast in Harris County, Texas via curbside voting are valid and cannot be thrown out. He ruled that the plaintiffs in the last-minute lawsuit, a group of Republican candidates and activists, do not have a legal standing to sue.

As some polling has reflected, Texas is very much in play in 2020.

Nationally, Joe Biden continues to lead Donald Trump by around 10 points, as both candidates make last minute bids to bolster turnout on Tuesday.

The president is holding in rallies in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan on today’s final day of campaigning, while Mr Biden heads to Pennsylvania and Ohio.

âº For more on the current occupant of the White House, follow our dedicated Donald Trump liveblog