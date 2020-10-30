2020 polls – live: Trump claims he’s ‘way ahead in Texas’ as state surpasses total 2016 turnout

Donald Trump on Friday claimed he was ‘way ahead in Texas’, despite opinion polling showing a statistical toss-up in the Lone Star State next week.

It comes as Texas’s 2020 voter turnout surpassed the 2016 total, with four days to go until election day, in a milestone that will likely fuel Republican concerns about the party’s election chances.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is due to campaign in the state on Friday, with Mr Biden in Iowa and Mr Trump returning to Wisconsin and Michigan in a bid to shore up support, as 83.9 million ballots have been cast.