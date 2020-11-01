2020 polls - live: Record 90 million early votes as Biden clings to nationwide lead over Trump

A record 90 million Americans have voted early in the US presidential election, data showed, as Donald Trump and Joe Biden launched a campaign frenzy in the days leading up to the election on Tuesday.

The high number of early voters, representing around 65 per cent of the total turnout in 2016, reflect both an intense interest in the contest and the concerns over exposure to the coronavirus at busy voting places on Tuesday.

Joe Biden has maintained his polling lead over the president, who has turned to holding rallies to push his message.

Follow the latest polling news: