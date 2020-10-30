2020 polls: Texas early voting nears 2016 total turnout as weather postpones North Carolina Trump rally

Both US presidential candidates addressed rallies in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday as the fight for the Sunshine State intensifies, with Joe Biden seen five points ahead of Donald Trump in the latest Â Monmouth University poll.

Biden is also leading in North Carolina by three points according to the final NYT/Siena poll of the state, released on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Biden also has the support of 64 per cent, or almost two-thirds, of the estimated 75.5m registered voters who had cast early ballots by Wednesday, according to CNN, compared with just 34 per cent who said they have voted for Mr Trump. More than 80 million had voted by Thursday afternoon, and the number of early voters in Texas is set to equal the total turnout in the state in 2016.

Biden holds a further lead over the president in the red state of Georgia, where 50 per cent of voters say they support him while 45 per cent are backing Team Trump, according to another Monmouth poll released on Wednesday.

