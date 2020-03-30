2020 Olympics Now Have A New Date — In 2021

The 2020 Olympic Games will be held an entire year later, with the opening ceremony scheduled for July 23, 2021, and the closing ceremony on Aug. 8, organizers in Tokyo announced Monday.

Last week, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he and the International Olympic Committee agreed to postpone the games in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abe and the IOC president, Thomas Bach, said the Games would “be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021.”

This year’s games had been scheduled to begin July 24 and end on Aug. 9.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

