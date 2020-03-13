2020 NFL free agency: Not much available depth after the top 10 offensive linemen

If you’re looking for an offensive line upgrade this offseason in free agency, don’t wait long to act.

The offensive line class this offseason is thin. There are a few difference-makers, but only a few. There are a few good options at tackle, a couple of guards, and not much at center. If you need an offensive lineman, it might be best to turn to the draft this season (and there are plenty of good options available).

It might turn into a rush to secure one of the few quality options available, which could drive up the price for some of these linemen.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jason Peters (71) is one of the few reliable offensive line options available in free agency. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

Here are the top 10 offensive lineman who can become free agents (we previously looked at the top 10 quarterbacks, the top 20 skill-position players and top 25 defensive players in free agency):

10. Jets OT Kelvin Beachum

Beachum has been a starter for the Steelers, Jaguars and Jets. He’ll turn 31 in June and is a middle-of-the-road option for a team that needs help at tackle.

9. Steelers OT Matt Feiler

It took Feiler awhile to get his chance. He was undrafted and spent most of his first three seasons on the practice squads of the Texans and Steelers, before emerging as a strong right tackle for the Steelers in 2018 and 2019. He’s a restricted free agent and that will probably limit his options, but given the lack of decent alternatives available, some team could try to steal him away.

Lions C/G Graham Glasgow

Glasgow started games at guard and center during his four seasons with the Lions, which helps his value. A third-round pick in 2016, he has missed only one game the past three seasons.

8. Broncos C Connor McGovern

McGovern’s best ability is availability. If a team is in the market for a center, McGovern is by far the best option on the market. He moved from guard to center for the Broncos last season and played well. McGovern is hitting free agency at the right time; he seems sure to get overpaid by a team in need.

Story continues

7. Patriots G Joe Thuney

Thuney is one of many Patriots offensive linemen who has developed into a fine NFL starter. Thuney started all 64 games over his four seasons with the Patriots. He’s one of the few top-end guards available, if the Patriots don’t re-sign him.

6. Rams OT Andrew Whitworth

Whitworth is likely to return to the Rams, though he’d be in demand on the open market even at age 38. Whitworth has had a fantastic career, with the Bengals and Rams, though he’s at an age in which the end can come fast.

5. Packers OT Bryan Bulaga

Bulaga has been a reliable right tackle for the Packers for 10 seasons, starting 111 games. He is coming off a good season (13th among tackles in Pro Football Focus’ grades) and at age 30 he should still have good seasons left.

4. Eagles OT Jason Peters

There’s no doubting Peters’ career accomplishments. He is a likely Hall of Famer. But he’s 38, and the risk is obvious even though he’s coming off another fine season in Philadelphia. After 11 seasons with the Eagles, he will hit free agency. With the lack of quality linemen available, he should have plenty of suitors.

3. Redskins G Brandon Scherff

Scherff was the fifth pick of the 2015 draft and is a three-time Pro Bowler. He has been plagued with some injuries the past few years, but is a quality guard in a thin market.

2. Colts OT Anthony Castonzo

We’ll put Castonzo on the list because he can become a free agent, but all indications are that the left tackle will return to the Colts after he flirted with the idea of retirement. The Colts have the cap space to take care of Castonzo without him thinking about seeing what a soft market would pay him.

1. Titans OT Jack Conklin

Conklin is a former first-round pick of the Titans who had an All-Pro season as a rookie and rebounded well from an injury-shortened 2018 season. Conklin ranked 18th among all offensive linemen in Pro Football Focus’ grades for 2019, among linemen with at least 750 snaps. Back up the truck and pay Conklin if you’re looking for a young difference-maker on the line.

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) blocks Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55). (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)



