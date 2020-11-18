2020 movies: Everything new to Sky Cinema and Now TV in December

Tom Butler
Sonic The Hedgehog, Little Women, Cats.
Sonic The Hedgehog, Little Women, Cats.

Although the world has irrevocably changed over the last year, 2020 is set to end in much the same way as it began: with Cats on screen.

Tom Hooper’s big screen adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, starring James Corden, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson et al, will premiere exclusively on Sky Cinema – and on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Pass – on Boxing Day, a year after it made its cinematic bow.

Although not a hit with critics, Boxing Day is the perfect time to indulge in the film’s quixotic charms while stuffed full with another helping of leftovers, half-drunk on chocolate liqueurs, and unable – or unwilling – to reach for the remote.

That’s not all though, as Sky Cinema has a wealth of treats premiering throughout the month including Greta Gerwig’s critically acclaimed adaptation Little Women, the much-loved-in-lockdown Trolls World Tour, and Sonic The Hedgehog.

Sky Q has also announced it will be adding 40+ films in HDR (High Dynamic Range) to Sky Cinema in time for Christmas too. This will add more colour range to the UHD films on offer, giving you better contrast, making the colour pop like never before.

Here’s every new premiere coming to Sky Cinema in December.

Dolittle (2020)

(Credit: Universal)
(Credit: Universal)

Robert Downey Jr. heads up this fantasy adventure film that is fun for all the family, based on the classic children’s books by Hugh Lofting about a famous doctor and veterinarian who can talk to animals. Emma Thompson, Michael Sheen, Rami Malek and Tom Holland also star.

Premiering 4 December on Sky Cinema and the Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV, and in HDR.

Emma (2020)

(L to R) Miranda Hart as &quot;Miss Bates&quot;, Mia Goth as &quot;Harriet Smith&quot; and Anya Taylor-Joy as &quot;Emma Woodhouse&quot; in director Autumn de Wilde's EMMA., a Focus Features release. (Focus Features)
(L to R) Miranda Hart as "Miss Bates", Mia Goth as "Harriet Smith" and Anya Taylor-Joy as "Emma Woodhouse" in director Autumn de Wilde's EMMA., a Focus Features release. (Focus Features)

Anya Taylor-Joy plays the lead in this unique and stylised adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel, directed by renowned photographer Autumn de Wilde. Emma Woodhouse, a young regency lady living in Highbury, gives ‘match-maker’ a whole new meaning when she begins scheming in the lives of her friends and family. During the course of all her meddling, could she be missing an opportunity for herself to find love?

Watch: The cast of Emma talk to Yahoo

Premiering 5 December on Sky Cinema and the Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV.

Critical Thinking (2020)

A still from Critical Thinking.
A still from Critical Thinking.

Set in 1998, this film tells the true story of a Cuban-American teacher named Mario Martinez and the national championship-winning chess club he ran at Miami Jackson High School. Mario works as an elective chess teacher with inner-city students from disadvantaged backgrounds and finds himself inspired by their strength and intelligence in the face of adversity.

Premiering 6 December on Sky Cinema and the Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV

A Christmas Feast (2019)

A Christmas Feast (The Movie Partnership Limited)
A Christmas Feast (The Movie Partnership Limited)

Christmas, 1983 - The Oliverio family prepares their Feast of the Seven Fishes, an Italian tradition stretching back centuries. Amongst all the festivities, Tony Oliverio (Skyler Gisondo), a dreamer with a kind heart, is trying his best to find love.

Premiering 7 December on Sky Cinema and the Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV

Love Sarah (2020)

Celia Imrie stars as Mimi, who launches a new bakery filled with delicious pastries with the help of three generations of women. They are all drawn together by the memory of their beloved Sarah, helping them to overcome their differences to make their business work in Notting Hill.

Premiering 9 December on Sky Cinema and the Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV

Little Women (2019)

(L-R) Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, and Eliza Scanlen as the March sisters.
(L-R) Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, and Eliza Scanlen as the March sisters.

Writer-director Greta Gerwig helms this latest adaptation of Little Women, a winter classic that draws on both the novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott. An unconventional timeline unfolds as Jo March reflects back and forth on her life and decisions. In Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters is given a new lease of life, with the help of a talented cast including Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep.

Premiering 11 December on Sky Cinema and the Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV

Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)

Sonic The Hedgehog (Credit: Paramount)
Sonic The Hedgehog (Credit: Paramount)

Based on SEGA’s flagship franchise Sonic the Hedgehog, one of the bestselling video game franchises in the world, this film follows Sonic as he attempts to understand life on Earth with his newfound human best friend Tom Wachowski. Sonic and Tom must stop at nothing to thwart the evil plans of villainous Dr. Robotnik, who seeks to capture Sonic and use his incredible super-speed powers to take over the world.

Premiering 18 December on Sky Cinema and the Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV

Misbehaviour (2020)

Keira Knightley and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Miss World drama 'Misbehaviour'. (Credit: Pathe)
Keira Knightley and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Miss World drama 'Misbehaviour'. (Credit: Pathe)

This British comedy-drama is focused on the Miss World pageant of 1970, which made history when the Women’s Liberation Movement disrupted the live TV broadcast - The international sensation it caused is expertly depicted by award-winning actresses and bright new talent including Emma Corrin, Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Suki Waterhouse.

Watch: The cast of Misbehaviour talk to Yahoo about the timely film

Premiering 20 December on Sky Cinema and the Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV

Moomins and the Winter Wonderland (2017)

Moomins and the Winter Wonderland.
Moomins and the Winter Wonderland.

Based on the popular and timeless children's series, the Moomins are back in this magical and heart-warming Christmas special. As winter falls upon Moomin valley and the Moomins begin preparations to go into hibernation, young Moomintroll launches on an adventure to discover the true meaning of friendship and kindness, as well as Christmas' best gift - love. Starring the voices of Alicia Vikander and Bill and Stellan Skarsgard.

Premiering 21 December on Sky Cinema and the Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV

Clemency (2020)

Alfre Woodard in a still from Clemency. (Bohemia Media)
Alfre Woodard in a still from Clemency. (Bohemia Media)

Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the 2019 Raindance Film Festival. Years of carrying out death row executions, drawing her away from her husband and home life, have taken a toll on prison warden Bernadine Williams and the memory of a recently bungled execution follows her around. As she prepares to execute another inmate, Anthony Woods, Bernadine is forced to tackle her demons in the face of their unique connection.

Premiering 23 December on Sky Cinema and the Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV

Like A Boss (2020)

In this light-hearted film starring female comedy greats such as Rose Byrne, Jennifer Coolidge and Tiffany Haddish, two friends with very different personalities decide to launch a beauty company together. One is practical almost to a fault, while the other only wants to earn her fortune and live a lavish lifestyle.

Premiering 24 December on Sky Cinema and the Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV

Trolls World Tour (2020)

'Trolls World Tour'. (Credit: Universal/DreamWorks)
'Trolls World Tour'. (Credit: Universal/DreamWorks)

DreamWorks Animation’s vibrant sequel to Trolls. This musical-comedy family hit stars Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake as they reprise their roles as Poppy and Branch, in a highly anticipated follow-up directed by Walt Dohrn.

Premiering 25 December on Sky Cinema and the Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV

Cats (2019)

Cats (Credit: Universal)
Cats (Credit: Universal)

This cinematic adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical of the same name is helmed by award-winning director Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech, Les Misérables), and also stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, and Francesca Hayward.

Premiering 26 December on Sky Cinema and the Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV

Downhill (2020)

Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in a still from &lt;i&gt;Downhill&lt;/i&gt;. (Twentieth Century Studios)
Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in a still from Downhill. (Twentieth Century Studios)

After barely escaping an avalanche during a ski holiday in the Alps, a family is thrown into chaos as they are forced to re-evaluate the things they hold dear, as well as their true feelings for one another. Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus star in this remake of the Swedish / French co-production, Force Majeure.

Premiering 27 December on Sky Cinema and the Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV

HDR

The HDR titles coming December are: The Secret Garden (2020), Dolittle (2020), Joker (2019), Terminator: Dark Fate (2019), Le Mans ’66 (2019), Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (2019), JoJo Rabbit (2019), Last Christmas (2019), The Hunt (2020), Doctor Sleep (2019), The Invisible Man (2020), A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood (2019), Bloodshot (2020), Harriet (2019), Just Mercy (2019), The Good Liar (2019), Shazam! (2019), Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019), Rocketman (2019), Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 (2010), Harry Potter and the Death Hallows Part 2 (2011), Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

