What 2020 was missing: A kidnapping plot

Six people charged in plot against Michigan governor

A team of militia operatives has been charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a domestic terror plot in which they considered storming the state Capitol in a commando raid that would use Molotov cocktails to keep police cars at bay, according to newly unsealed court records. (Yes, really.) The FBI became aware early in 2020, through social media, that a militia group was "discussing the violent overthrow of certain government and law enforcement components," and "agreed to take violent action," according to a sworn affidavit. Members of the group bought weapons, conducted surveillance and held training meetings, but they were foiled in part because the FBI infiltrated the group with informants. Six were charged with federal kidnapping offenses and at least seven others face state charges.

Gulf Coast, time to prepare for Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta roared across the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, a havoc-wreaking storm that strengthened to a 115-mph Category 3 "major" hurricane as it set its sights on the beleaguered Louisiana coast. Delta's latest path presents a "worst-case scenario" for Lake Charles and southwestern Louisiana, though its effects will be felt all the way into Mississippi. Speaking about its potential landfall along the southwestern Louisiana coast, National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Schott said "it's the worst-case scenario." AccuWeather said Delta was expected to grow in size and strength over the Gulf before slamming into the Louisiana coast late Friday. A Category 3 hurricane has sustained winds of 111 to 129 mph and is considered to be a "major" hurricane.

Is the next presidential debate happening? TBD

The fate of the next presidential debate is ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. President Donald Trump said this morning that he would not take part in the next scheduled debate with former Vice President Joe Biden after it was moved to a virtual format over COVID-19 safety concerns, calling it a "joke" and an effort "to protect Biden." Trump asked that the next two debates be delayed a week instead. Meanwhile, the debate commission said it would not host a solo debate. While they work that out, let's talk about last night's veep debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris. There were moments of civility: Pence congratulated Harris on making history. But there were also plenty of skirmishes:

Pence defended the administration's refusal to follow CDC guidelines, like mask wearing, at the White House event with Trump's Supreme Court pick.

Harris dodged questions about expanding the Supreme Court.

Harris and Pence had a sharp exchange over climate change. Pence said Biden would ban fracking, which Harris denied.

