Rueil Malmaison, 31 July 2020

2020 half-year financial report

VINCI announces the publication today of its 2020 half-year financial report as well as its submission to the French financial markets’ regulator (l’Autorité des marchés financiers).

The report is available in English and French on the Group’s website at www.vinci.com under Investors / Financial information / Annual and half-year reports.

