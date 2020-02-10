2020 Genesis Invitational odds: Will Tiger Woods make history this week? Here's what oddsmakers say about his chances

By far and away, the best field of the year can be found at this week's 2020 Genesis Invitational, in its first year with invitational status, meaning the winner will receive a three-year exemption, only Nine of the top 10 in the world, including the top five golfers in the world, will be teeing it up at Riviera Country Club in this field of 120 players, hosted by Tiger Woods' foundation.

Speaking of Tiger, he will, of course, be seeking history—a win would give him 83 PGA Tour titles, surpassing Sam Snead for the most of all time. Of course, Riviera Country Club holds special meaning to Tiger, having grown up in Southern California and being the site of his PGA Tour debut as an amateur in 1992. But Tiger has never won at Riviera in 12 appearances (the tournament was held at nearby Valencia Country Club in 1998), but he's only played it twice since 2006 (a MC in 2018 and a T-15 last year).

The 16-1 mark on Tiger might be higher than some are used to seeing Tiger's name appear on the odds board, but considering the strength of the field, the number's probably about right—especially on a course where Tiger has just three top-10s those 12 tries. Rory McIlroy, who just overtook Brooks Koepka as the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, is the favorite, despite not having the most sterling record at Riviera (Rory has played in the event just three times, with a T-4 last year, following two T-20s in 2016 and 2018). Dustin Johnson probably has the best record, having won the Genesis Open in 2017 and boasting six additional top-five finishes in his history.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here are some of the featured groups, which were just released on Monday: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Steve Stricker … Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay … Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson … Jon Rahm, Justin Rose and J.B. Holmes.

Story continues

Here's a look at the stacked odds board for this week.

2020 Genesis Invitational odds, according to FanDuel:

Rory McIlroy: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75)

Jon Rahm: 10-1 (Bet $10 to win $100)

Justin Thomas: 10-1

Dustin Johnson: 14-1

Tiger Woods: 16-1

Brooks Koepka: 20-1

Bubba Watson: 20-1

Patrick Cantlay: 20-1

Xander Schauffele: 22-1

Tony Finau: 27-1



















RELATED: 2020 Genesis Open: PGA Tour to honor Kobe Bryant at Genesis Invitational this week at Riviera's 8th hole

Adam Scott: 29-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 29-1

Collin Morikawa: 33-1

Marc Leishman: 33-1

Jason Day: 34-1

Jordan Spieth: 34-1

Justin Rose: 37-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 42-1

Patrick Reed: 42-1

Paul Casey: 45-1

Phil Mickelson: 48-1

Sergio Garcia: 50-1

Sungjae Im: 50-1

Matt Kuchar: 55-1

Abraham Ancer: 60-1

J.B. Holmes: 65-1

Kevin Na: 65-1

Branden Grace: 70-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick: 70-1

Cameron Champ: 80-1

Cameron Smith: 80-1

Alex Noren: 90-1

Charles Howell III: 90-1

Joaquin Niemann: 90-1

Max Homa: 90-1

Ryan Moore: 90-1

Scottie Scheffler: 90-1





















































RELATED: 2020 Genesis Open: The 15 best drivable par 4s in golf

Adam Hadwin: 100-1

Brendon Todd: 100-1

Corey Conners: 100-1

Erik Van Rooyen: 100-1

Jason Kokrak: 100-1

Keegan Bradley: 100-1

Matthew Wolff: 100-1

Nick Taylor: 100-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello: 100-1

Ryan Palmer: 100-1

Scott Piercy: 100-1

Danny Willett: 130-1

Francesco Molinari: 130-1

J.T. Poston: 130-1

Lanto Griffin: 130-1

Patrick Rodgers: 130-1

Russell Knox: 130-1

Andrew Putnam: 150-1

Brian Harman: 150-1

Bud Cauley: 150-1

Chez Reavie: 150-1

Jim Furyk: 150-1

Matt Jones: 150-1

Aaron Wise: 190-1

Carlos Ortiz: 190-1

Emiliano Grillo: 190-1

James Hahn: 190-1

Rory Sabbatini: 190-1

Sebastian Munoz: 190-1

Vaughn Taylor: 190-1

Wyndham Clark: 190-1

Aaron Baddeley: 210-1

Adam Long: 210-1

Cameron Tringale: 210-1

Charley Hoffman: 210-1





































































RELATED: 2020 Genesis Open: Butch Harmon's advice for scoring well on a reachable par 4

Denny McCarthy: 210-1

Dylan Frittelli: 210-1

Jhonattan Vegas: 210-1

Joel Dahmen: 210-1

Luke List: 210-1

Martin Laird: 210-1

Nate Lashley: 210-1

Nick Watney: 210-1

Pat Perez: 210-1

Scott Stallings: 210-1

Sung Kang: 210-1

Andrew Landry: 260-1

Jimmy Walker: 260-1

Kevin Chappell: 260-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat: 260-1

Sepp Straka: 260-1

Talor Gooch: 260-1

Adam Schenk: 320-1

Brian Gay: 320-1

Bronson Burgoon: 320-1

C.T. Pan: 320-1

Danny Lee: 320-1

Harold Varner III: 320-1

J.J. Spaun: 320-1

Jason Dufner: 320-1

Joseph Bramlett : 320-1

Kevin Tway: 320-1

Kyle Stanley: 320-1

Michael Thompson: 320-1

Peter Malnati: 320-1

Russell Henley: 320-1

Sam Burns: 320-1

Sam Ryder: 320-1

Si Woo Kim: 320-1

Steve Stricker: 320-1

Troy Merritt: 320-1

Brian Stuard: 420-1

K.H. Lee: 420-1

Matt Every: 420-1

Ryan Armour: 420-1

Scott Brown: 420-1

Tyler Duncan: 420-1

Chris Stroud: 500-1

Jim Herman: 500-1

Roger Sloan: 500-1

Kyongjun Moon: 750-1

Martin Trainer: 1000-1





























































































RELATED: 2020 Genesis Open: How To Bet On Golf Legally

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

