2020 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Mercedes will remain the favourite for F1's second visit to Spielberg, having comprehensively outshone every other team on the grid in the Austrian GP. However, the Brackley-based team will be wary about the gearbox issues that plagued it last weekend and threatened its victory chances after a second safety car was called in later in the race.
Red Bull will again be expected to take the fight to Mercedes, but the home squad will have to sort the reliability gremlins that forced both Max Verstappen and Alex Albon out of the first Austrian race.
Ferrari will have its work cut out this weekend, even though Charles Leclerc was able to recover from a disastrous qualifying session to finish second behind race winner Valtteri Bottas.
Finally, McLaren and Racing Point are again likely to squabble for top five spots based on the pace they showed in Spielberg last weekend.
2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday
Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm CEST
Saturday
Sunday
Race: 3:10pm CEST
2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in the UK
Friday
Free Practice 2: 2pm – 3:30pm BST
Saturday
Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST
Sunday
Race: 2:10pm BST
2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday
/ 2am PT – 3:30am PT Free Practice 2: 9am – 10:30am ET / 6am PT – 7:30am PT
Saturday
/ 3am PT – 4am PT Qualifying: 9am – 10am ET / 6am PT – 7am PT
Sunday
Race: 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT
2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday
Free Practice 1: 7pm – 8:30am AEST Free Practice 2: 11pm – 12:30am AEST
Saturday
Qualifying: 11pm – 12am AEST
Sunday
Race: 11:10pm AEST
2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday
Free Practice 2: 6:30pm – 8:00pm IST
Saturday
Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST
Sunday
Race: 6:40pm IST
2020 Formula 1 calendar (first eight rounds only)
Date
Venue
July 5
Red Bull Ring, Austria
July 12
Red Bull Ring, Austria
July 19
Hungaroring, Hungary
August 2
Silverstone, Britain
August 9
Silverstone, Britain
August 16
Barcelona, Spain
August 30
Spa, Belgium
September 6
Monza, Italy