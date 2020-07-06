2020 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Mercedes will remain the favourite for F1's second visit to Spielberg, having comprehensively outshone every other team on the grid in the Austrian GP. However, the Brackley-based team will be wary about the gearbox issues that plagued it last weekend and threatened its victory chances after a second safety car was called in later in the race.

Red Bull will again be expected to take the fight to Mercedes, but the home squad will have to sort the reliability gremlins that forced both Max Verstappen and Alex Albon out of the first Austrian race.

Ferrari will have its work cut out this weekend, even though Charles Leclerc was able to recover from a disastrous qualifying session to finish second behind race winner Valtteri Bottas.

Finally, McLaren and Racing Point are again likely to squabble for top five spots based on the pace they showed in Spielberg last weekend.

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday

Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm CEST

Saturday

Sunday

Race: 3:10pm CEST

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in the UK

Friday

Free Practice 2: 2pm – 3:30pm BST

Saturday

Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST

Sunday

Race: 2:10pm BST

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday

/ 2am PT – 3:30am PT Free Practice 2: 9am – 10:30am ET / 6am PT – 7:30am PT

Saturday

/ 3am PT – 4am PT Qualifying: 9am – 10am ET / 6am PT – 7am PT

Sunday

Race: 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday

Free Practice 1: 7pm – 8:30am AEST Free Practice 2: 11pm – 12:30am AEST

Saturday

Qualifying: 11pm – 12am AEST

Sunday

Race: 11:10pm AEST

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday

Free Practice 2: 6:30pm – 8:00pm IST

Saturday

Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST

Sunday

Race: 6:40pm IST

