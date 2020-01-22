2020 Farmers Insurance Open Tee Times, viewer's guide

Tiger Woods will make his first start in 2020 when he competes in this week's Farmers Insurance Open, joining an impressive field that includes seven of the top 15 players in the World Ranking. A seven-time winner of this event, Woods has had plenty of success at Torrey Pines, including a 2008 U.S. Open win. This will be his first official start since winning at the ZOZO Championship, matching Sam Snead's record for all-time tour wins at 82, and his triumph as a player-captain at the Presidents Cup.

Along with Woods' return, defending champion Justin Rose will be making his first 2020 start this week. Reigning FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy is also competing for the first time in the new year.

The world-class field is rounded out by two-time Farmers champion Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Scott Stallings, Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson, who is coming off of hosting and playing the American Express.

The winner will receive 500 FedEx Cup points and a $1.35 million share of the $7.5 million purse.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3-7 p.m. EST. On Saturday, the Golf Channel will have coverage from 1-2:45 p.m. EST, and CBS will follow from 3-6 p.m. On Sunday, the Golf Channel will again have the 1-2:45 p.m. slot with CBS taking over from 3-6:30 p.m.

Leader board

Find all live PGA Tour scoring data here.

Thursday Tee Times (all times PST)

Torrey Pines GC (South)

Tee No. 1

9 a.m. -- Fabián Gómez, Danny Lee, Robert Streb

9:10 a.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Scott Stallings, Brandon Hagy

9:20 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Ted Potter, Jr., Tony Finau

9:30 a.m. -- Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Dufner

9:40 a.m. -- C.T. Pan, Keith Mitchell, Russell Knox

9:50 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy, Sebastian Cappelen, Chris Baker

10 a.m. -- Bo Hoag, Ben Taylor, Isaiah Salinda

10:10 a.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Rory Sabbatini, Roger Sloan

10:20 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Martin Laird, Scott Brown

10:30 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth

10:40 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele

10:50 a.m. -- Anirban Lahiri, Zac Blair, Lucas Bjerregaard

11 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Scottie Scheffler, Will Gordon

Tee No. 10

9 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Richy Werenski, Sepp Straka

9:10 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Harris English, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

9:20 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Francesco Molinari, Martin Trainer

9:30 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Ryan Palmer

9:40 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Luke List, Sam Burns

9:50 a.m. -- Zack Sucher, Cameron Davis, Scott Harrington

10 a.m. -- Henrik Norlander, Kristoffer Ventura, Patrick Martin

10:10 a.m. -- J.J. Spaun, Cameron Percy, Trey Mullinax

10:20 a.m. -- John Senden, Beau Hossler, Bronson Burgoon

10:30 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Bubba Watson, K.J. Choi

10:40 a.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Austin Cook, Steve Stricker

10:50 a.m. -- D.J. Trahan, Patrick Rodgers, Harold Varner III

11 a.m. -- Rob Oppenheim, Mark Anderson, Harry Hall

Torrey Pines GC (North)

Tee No. 1

9 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Mackenzie Hughes, Wyndham Clark

9:10 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Seung-Yul Noh, John Huh

9:20 a.m. -- Sebastián Muñoz, Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel

9:30 a.m. -- Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire, Stewart Cink

9:40 a.m. -- Xinjun Zhang, Joseph Bramlett, Jacob Bergeron

9:50 a.m. -- Wes Roach, Tyler McCumber, Justin Suh

10 a.m. -- Chase Seiffert, Matthew NeSmith, Eddie Olson

10:10 a.m. -- Hunter Mahan, Nick Watney, Talor Gooch

10:20 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Sungjae Im, Denny McCarthy

10:30 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Brendan Steele, Kevin Stadler

10:40 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Satoshi Kodaira, Grayson Murray

10:50 a.m. -- Dominic Bozzelli, Michael Gellerman, Alex Beach

11 a.m. -- Ben Martin, Vincent Whaley, Michael Block

Tee No. 10

9 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Cameron Tringale, Doc Redman

9:10 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Byeong Hun An, Joel Dahmen

9:20 a.m. -- Graham DeLaet, Jamie Lovemark, Tim Wilkinson

9:30 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Brandt Snedeker

9:40 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm

9:50 a.m. -- Hank Lebioda, Kramer Hickok, Harry Higgs

10 a.m. -- Michael Gligic, Nelson Ledesma, KK Limbhasut

10:10 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Michael Thompson, Sam Ryder

10:20 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Bud Cauley, Carlos Ortiz

10:30 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker

10:40 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Keegan Bradley, Lucas Glover

10:50 a.m. -- Robby Shelton, Ryan Brehm, Rhein Gibson

11 a.m. -- Doug Ghim, Vince Covello, Brandon Wu

Friday Tee Times (all times PT)

Torrey Pines GC (South)

Tee No. 1

9 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Michael Thompson, Sam Ryder

9:10 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Bud Cauley, Carlos Ortiz

9:20 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker

9:30 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Keegan Bradley, Lucas Glover

9:40 a.m. -- Robby Shelton, Ryan Brehm, Rhein Gibson

9:50 a.m. -- Doug Ghim, Vince Covello, Brandon Wu

10 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Cameron Tringale, Doc Redman

10:10 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Byeong Hun An, Joel Dahmen

10:20 a.m. -- Graham DeLaet, Jamie Lovemark, Tim Wilkinson

10:30 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Brandt Snedeker

10:40 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm

10:50 a.m. -- Hank Lebioda, Kramer Hickok, Harry Higgs

11 a.m. -- Michael Gligic, Nelson Ledesma, KK Limbhasut

Tee No. 10

9 a.m. -- Hunter Mahan, Nick Watney, Talor Gooch

9:10 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Sungjae Im, Denny McCarthy

9:20 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Brendan Steele, Kevin Stadler

9:30 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Satoshi Kodaira, Grayson Murray

9:40 a.m. -- Dominic Bozzelli, Michael Gellerman, Alex Beach

9:50 a.m. -- Ben Martin, Vincent Whaley, Michael Block

10 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Mackenzie Hughes, Wyndham Clark

10:10 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Seung-Yul Noh, John Huh

10:20 a.m. -- Sebastián Muñoz, Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel

10:30 a.m. -- Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire, Stewart Cink

10:40 a.m. -- Xinjun Zhang, Joseph Bramlett, Jacob Bergeron

10:50 a.m. -- Wes Roach, Tyler McCumber, Justin Suh

11 a.m. -- Chase Seiffert, Matthew NeSmith, Eddie Olson

Torrey Pines GC (North)

Tee No. 1

9 a.m. -- J.J. Spaun, Cameron Percy, Trey Mullinax

9:10 a.m. -- John Senden, Beau Hossler, Bronson Burgoon

9:20 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Bubba Watson, K.J. Choi

9:30 a.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Austin Cook, Steve Stricker

9:40 a.m. -- D.J. Trahan, Patrick Rodgers, Harold Varner III

9:50 a.m. -- Rob Oppenheim, Mark Anderson, Harry Hall

10 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Richy Werenski, Sepp Straka

10:10 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Harris English, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

10:20 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Francesco Molinari, Martin Trainer

10:30 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Ryan Palmer

10:40 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Luke List, Sam Burns

10:50 a.m. -- Zack Sucher, Cameron Davis, Scott Harrington

11 a.m. -- Henrik Norlander, Kristoffer Ventura, Patrick Martin

Tee No. 10

9 a.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Rory Sabbatini, Roger Sloan

9:10 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Martin Laird, Scott Brown

9:20 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth

9:30 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele

9:40 a.m. -- Anirban Lahiri, Zac Blair, Lucas Bjerregaard

9:50 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Scottie Scheffler, Will Gordon

10 a.m. -- Fabián Gómez, Danny Lee, Robert Streb

10:10 a.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Scott Stallings, Brandon Hagy

10:20 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Ted Potter, Jr., Tony Finau

10:30 a.m. -- Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Dufner

10:40 a.m. -- C.T. Pan, Keith Mitchell, Russell Knox

10:50 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy, Sebastian Cappelen, Chris Baker

11 a.m. -- Bo Hoag, Ben Taylor, Isaiah Salinda

