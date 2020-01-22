2020 Farmers Insurance Open Tee Times, viewer's guide
Tiger Woods will make his first start in 2020 when he competes in this week's Farmers Insurance Open, joining an impressive field that includes seven of the top 15 players in the World Ranking. A seven-time winner of this event, Woods has had plenty of success at Torrey Pines, including a 2008 U.S. Open win. This will be his first official start since winning at the ZOZO Championship, matching Sam Snead's record for all-time tour wins at 82, and his triumph as a player-captain at the Presidents Cup.
Along with Woods' return, defending champion Justin Rose will be making his first 2020 start this week. Reigning FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy is also competing for the first time in the new year.
The world-class field is rounded out by two-time Farmers champion Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Scott Stallings, Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson, who is coming off of hosting and playing the American Express.
The winner will receive 500 FedEx Cup points and a $1.35 million share of the $7.5 million purse.
TV Schedule
The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3-7 p.m. EST. On Saturday, the Golf Channel will have coverage from 1-2:45 p.m. EST, and CBS will follow from 3-6 p.m. On Sunday, the Golf Channel will again have the 1-2:45 p.m. slot with CBS taking over from 3-6:30 p.m.
Leader board
Find all live PGA Tour scoring data here.
Thursday Tee Times (all times PST)
Torrey Pines GC (South)
Tee No. 1
9 a.m. -- Fabián Gómez, Danny Lee, Robert Streb
9:10 a.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Scott Stallings, Brandon Hagy
9:20 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Ted Potter, Jr., Tony Finau
9:30 a.m. -- Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Dufner
9:40 a.m. -- C.T. Pan, Keith Mitchell, Russell Knox
9:50 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy, Sebastian Cappelen, Chris Baker
10 a.m. -- Bo Hoag, Ben Taylor, Isaiah Salinda
10:10 a.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Rory Sabbatini, Roger Sloan
10:20 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Martin Laird, Scott Brown
10:30 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth
10:40 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele
10:50 a.m. -- Anirban Lahiri, Zac Blair, Lucas Bjerregaard
11 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Scottie Scheffler, Will Gordon
Tee No. 10
9 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Richy Werenski, Sepp Straka
9:10 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Harris English, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
9:20 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Francesco Molinari, Martin Trainer
9:30 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Ryan Palmer
9:40 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Luke List, Sam Burns
9:50 a.m. -- Zack Sucher, Cameron Davis, Scott Harrington
10 a.m. -- Henrik Norlander, Kristoffer Ventura, Patrick Martin
10:10 a.m. -- J.J. Spaun, Cameron Percy, Trey Mullinax
10:20 a.m. -- John Senden, Beau Hossler, Bronson Burgoon
10:30 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Bubba Watson, K.J. Choi
10:40 a.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Austin Cook, Steve Stricker
10:50 a.m. -- D.J. Trahan, Patrick Rodgers, Harold Varner III
11 a.m. -- Rob Oppenheim, Mark Anderson, Harry Hall
Torrey Pines GC (North)
Tee No. 1
9 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Mackenzie Hughes, Wyndham Clark
9:10 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Seung-Yul Noh, John Huh
9:20 a.m. -- Sebastián Muñoz, Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel
9:30 a.m. -- Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire, Stewart Cink
9:40 a.m. -- Xinjun Zhang, Joseph Bramlett, Jacob Bergeron
9:50 a.m. -- Wes Roach, Tyler McCumber, Justin Suh
10 a.m. -- Chase Seiffert, Matthew NeSmith, Eddie Olson
10:10 a.m. -- Hunter Mahan, Nick Watney, Talor Gooch
10:20 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Sungjae Im, Denny McCarthy
10:30 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Brendan Steele, Kevin Stadler
10:40 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Satoshi Kodaira, Grayson Murray
10:50 a.m. -- Dominic Bozzelli, Michael Gellerman, Alex Beach
11 a.m. -- Ben Martin, Vincent Whaley, Michael Block
Tee No. 10
9 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Cameron Tringale, Doc Redman
9:10 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Byeong Hun An, Joel Dahmen
9:20 a.m. -- Graham DeLaet, Jamie Lovemark, Tim Wilkinson
9:30 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Brandt Snedeker
9:40 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm
9:50 a.m. -- Hank Lebioda, Kramer Hickok, Harry Higgs
10 a.m. -- Michael Gligic, Nelson Ledesma, KK Limbhasut
10:10 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Michael Thompson, Sam Ryder
10:20 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Bud Cauley, Carlos Ortiz
10:30 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker
10:40 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Keegan Bradley, Lucas Glover
10:50 a.m. -- Robby Shelton, Ryan Brehm, Rhein Gibson
11 a.m. -- Doug Ghim, Vince Covello, Brandon Wu
Friday Tee Times (all times PT)
Torrey Pines GC (South)
Tee No. 1
9 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Michael Thompson, Sam Ryder
9:10 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Bud Cauley, Carlos Ortiz
9:20 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker
9:30 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Keegan Bradley, Lucas Glover
9:40 a.m. -- Robby Shelton, Ryan Brehm, Rhein Gibson
9:50 a.m. -- Doug Ghim, Vince Covello, Brandon Wu
10 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Cameron Tringale, Doc Redman
10:10 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Byeong Hun An, Joel Dahmen
10:20 a.m. -- Graham DeLaet, Jamie Lovemark, Tim Wilkinson
10:30 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Brandt Snedeker
10:40 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm
10:50 a.m. -- Hank Lebioda, Kramer Hickok, Harry Higgs
11 a.m. -- Michael Gligic, Nelson Ledesma, KK Limbhasut
Tee No. 10
9 a.m. -- Hunter Mahan, Nick Watney, Talor Gooch
9:10 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Sungjae Im, Denny McCarthy
9:20 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Brendan Steele, Kevin Stadler
9:30 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Satoshi Kodaira, Grayson Murray
9:40 a.m. -- Dominic Bozzelli, Michael Gellerman, Alex Beach
9:50 a.m. -- Ben Martin, Vincent Whaley, Michael Block
10 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Mackenzie Hughes, Wyndham Clark
10:10 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Seung-Yul Noh, John Huh
10:20 a.m. -- Sebastián Muñoz, Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel
10:30 a.m. -- Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire, Stewart Cink
10:40 a.m. -- Xinjun Zhang, Joseph Bramlett, Jacob Bergeron
10:50 a.m. -- Wes Roach, Tyler McCumber, Justin Suh
11 a.m. -- Chase Seiffert, Matthew NeSmith, Eddie Olson
Torrey Pines GC (North)
Tee No. 1
9 a.m. -- J.J. Spaun, Cameron Percy, Trey Mullinax
9:10 a.m. -- John Senden, Beau Hossler, Bronson Burgoon
9:20 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Bubba Watson, K.J. Choi
9:30 a.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Austin Cook, Steve Stricker
9:40 a.m. -- D.J. Trahan, Patrick Rodgers, Harold Varner III
9:50 a.m. -- Rob Oppenheim, Mark Anderson, Harry Hall
10 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Richy Werenski, Sepp Straka
10:10 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Harris English, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
10:20 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Francesco Molinari, Martin Trainer
10:30 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff, Ryan Palmer
10:40 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Luke List, Sam Burns
10:50 a.m. -- Zack Sucher, Cameron Davis, Scott Harrington
11 a.m. -- Henrik Norlander, Kristoffer Ventura, Patrick Martin
Tee No. 10
9 a.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Rory Sabbatini, Roger Sloan
9:10 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Martin Laird, Scott Brown
9:20 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth
9:30 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele
9:40 a.m. -- Anirban Lahiri, Zac Blair, Lucas Bjerregaard
9:50 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Scottie Scheffler, Will Gordon
10 a.m. -- Fabián Gómez, Danny Lee, Robert Streb
10:10 a.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Scott Stallings, Brandon Hagy
10:20 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Ted Potter, Jr., Tony Finau
10:30 a.m. -- Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Dufner
10:40 a.m. -- C.T. Pan, Keith Mitchell, Russell Knox
10:50 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy, Sebastian Cappelen, Chris Baker
11 a.m. -- Bo Hoag, Ben Taylor, Isaiah Salinda
