2020 Fantasy Tiers: WR rankings, draft strategy

Wide receivers haven't quite leapfrogged running backs in conventional fantasy football draft strategy, but they're getting there. So, if you're ready to turn the fantasy football world on its head and draft WR, WR and WR in your first three picks, maybe 2020 is your year. It could lead to a lopsided roster, but in a pass-happy NFL, it could also be fun. Don't consider such a bold strategy without adding our wide receiver rankings tiers to your cheat sheet, though.

Sometimes, there's a big difference between the 19th and 20th ranked players at a position, and sometimes it's a toss-up. By using a tiered system, we account for some of that.

Below, you'll find WRs broken into eight tiers. Some of them have sleepers, some of them have studs, and the last few are overall very unexciting unless you're a remarkably deep league or in a dynasty format. Within each tier, you'll find draft strategy for how to attack that tier, such as whether players in that grouping should be your WR1, WR2 or a bench player (and when you should target them).

The tier system, whether you like our rankings or not, is one that can be used with any fantasy sport and any position, so this should give you a feel for how to break position groups down further.

2020 STANDARD FANTASY RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker | Superflex | Top 200



2020 WR Rankings Tiers: Who are the best fantasy wide receivers?

Tier 1:

1. Michael Thomas, Saints

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals

3. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

4. Julio Jones, Falcons

5. Davante Adams, Packers











You absolutely can't go wrong with any of the five receivers in our first tier. Michael Thomas is a sure thing for another season approaching record-setting target and reception numbers. The presence of Emmanuel Sanders in New Orleans shouldn't slow him down much, if at all.

The uncertainty that might exist with DeAndre Hopkins joining a new team is more than put to rest by the massive volume that Arizona's passing offense should bring. A spread out field with multiple other weapons should only help Hopkins do his job. If you want a proven commodity, though, all three of Tyreek Hill, Julio Jones, and Davante Adams remain in the same situations that have made them fantasy weapons for years now.

Most owners remain in the thought process of taking running backs early in fantasy draft and then filling in around them later. If you want to deviate in the first round, or even the early parts of the second round, it should be for one of these five names. Otherwise, running back is the way to go.

In a PPR league, this first tier is still a cut above the rest (and maybe could include Chris Godwin if you're confident in how Tom Brady will lead the Tampa Bay offense). Hill slides just a notch in PPR formats, but you still can't go wrong with any of these fantastic five.

2020 PPR RANKINGS:

Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | Superflex | Top 200



Fantasy WR Tiers: Potential WR1s

Tier 2:

6. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

7. Cooper Kupp, Rams

8. Amari Cooper, Cowboys

9. Odell Beckham Jr., Browns

10. Kenny Golladay, Lions

11. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

12. Mike Evans, Buccaneers

13. Adam Thielen, Vikings

14. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

15. Keenan Allen, Chargers

16. Courtland Sutton, Broncos

17. A.J. Brown, Titans

18. DeVante Parker, Dolphins

19. DJ Chark, Jaguars





























Two of the most frustrating receivers in 2019, Odell Beckham Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster, find themselves near the top of our second tier. They were both in our first tier a year ago before letting us down. And while we're approaching them with a bit more caution this time around, there's still plenty to believe in with OBJ and JuJu. Smith-Schuster, for one, will hopefully get a full season's worth of Ben Roethlisberger and be able to keep Duck Hodges reserved for his nightmares. Cleveland's offense should be better all around to boost Beckham's value, too.

If you're one for the safe picks, maybe Chris Godwin or Amari Cooper are more your speed. Godwin has the new QB factor, but when the new guy is the greatest of all time, it's probably OK to feel safe about his likely top target (and you can feel good about Mike Evans, too, also in this tier). Cooper will continue to be the top option in a Dallas offense that has seen Dak Prescott continue to improve.

Story continues