2020 Fantasy PPR Rankings: Top 200 cheat sheet

Have you ever had that dream where you show up for a big test but haven't studied at all, and you wake up still anxious and unsettled? Imagine if that was a fantasy football draft and you hadn't done a minute of research. No mock drafts, no sleeper lists, no cheat sheet -- nothing. That would be a nightmare scenario, right? Well, if you find yourself in that situation, hopefully you'll have at least five minutes to Google "fantasy rankings," and hopefully when you do, you click on our Top 200 PPR rankings. If you have only one tool to help navigate you through those murky draft waters, this is as good as any.
As we always caution with our Top 200's, this isn't a glorified mock draft. The first 50 or so picks of your draft should consist of mostly the same names, but after that, anything can happen. Some owners will reach for specific positions, and handcuffs could go earlier depending on how risk-adverse the owner of that handcuff's starter is. Defenses will likely go earlier than we have them ranked, but as far as we're concerned, that's fine -- let others overdraft fantasy's most volatile position.
One thing to note is that in PPR rankings, quarterbacks and defenses inherently slide down. They don't catch passes, so they simply can't score as many points. Many owners will still associate what round it is with when a player/position "should" be picked, though, so don't be surprised if QBs and D/STs go higher than we have them ranked. Ultimately, it's all about building a team, and every owner has a different strategy.
Regardless, RBs and WRs will come off the board first, and we've moved up many WRs thanks to their pass-catching prowess. Some tight ends also get a slight bump, but it's not quite as pronounced since running back is still a much more important position.
We also have to point out that lower-tier handcuffs (and even third-stringers) could be in more popular demand this year due to COVID-19 concerns -- and that's not limited to RBs. We don't have many ranked in our Top 200, but that's another factor that could render the last quarter of this list relatively useless. Plan accordingly throughout your draft.
We'll continue to update our Top 200 PPR rankings throughout the preseason, so check back for frequent updates!
The following rankings are for four-point passing touchdown, full-point PPR leagues.
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|1
|Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
|RB
|2
|Saquon Barkley, Giants
|RB
|3
|Michael Thomas, Saints
|WR
|4
|Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
|RB
|5
|Alvin Kamara, Saints
|RB
|6
|DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals
|WR
|7
|Dalvin Cook, Vikings
|RB
|8
|Julio Jones, Falcons
|WR
|9
|Davante Adams, Packers
|WR
|10
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs
|RB
|11
|Derrick Henry, Titans
|RB
|12
|Nick Chubb, Browns
|RB
|13
|Kenyan Drake, Cardinals
|RB
|14
|Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
|WR
|15
|Austin Ekeler, Chargers
|RB
|16
|Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
|WR
|17
|Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
|RB
|18
|Cooper Kupp, Rams
|WR
|19
|Josh Jacobs, Raiders
|RB
|20
|Joe Mixon, Bengals
|RB
|21
|Amari Cooper, Cowboys
|WR
|22
|Odell Beckham Jr., Browns
|WR
|23
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
|WR
|24
|George Kittle, 49ers
|TE
|25
|Travis Kelce, Chiefs
|TE
|26
|Aaron Jones, Packers
|RB
|27
|Adam Thielen, Vikings
|WR
|28
|Chris Carson, Seahawks
|RB
|29
|Kenny Golladay, Lions
|WR
|30
|Mike Evans, Buccaneers
|WR
|31
|Keenan Allen, Chargers
|WR
|32
|Lamar Jackson, Ravens
|QB
|33
|Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
|QB
|34
|Miles Sanders, Eagles
|RB
|35
|Le’Veon Bell, Jets
|RB
|36
|Devin Singletary, Bills
|RB
|37
|James Conner, Steelers
|RB
|38
|Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
|WR
|39
|Courtland Sutton, Broncos
|WR
|40
|D.J. Moore, Panthers
|WR
|41
|Zach Ertz, Eagles
|TE
|42
|David Montgomery, Bears
|RB
|43
|Todd Gurley, Falcons
|RB
|44
|David Johnson, Texans
|RB
|45
|A.J. Brown, Titans
|WR
|46
|DJ Chark, Jaguars
|WR
|47
|JK Dobbins, Ravens
|RB
|48
|Robert Woods, Rams
|WR
|49
|Allen Robinson, Bears
|WR
|50
|Stefon Diggs, Bills
|WR
|51
|Mark Ingram, Ravens
|RB
|52
|Cam Akers, Rams
|RB
|53
|Raheem Mostert, 49ers
|RB
|54
|DeVante Parker, Dolphins
|WR
|55
|Russell Wilson, Seahawks
|QB
|56
|Kyler Murray, Cardinals
|QB
|57
|Deshaun Watson, Texans
|QB
|58
|Darren Waller, Raiders
|TE
|59
|Evan Engram, Giants
|TE
|60
|Hunter Henry, Chargers
|TE
|61
|Jonathan Taylor, Colts
|RB
|62
|A.J. Green, Bengals
|WR
|63
|Calvin Ridley, Falcons
|WR
|64
|D'Andre Swift, Lions
|RB
|65
|Jarvis Landry, Browns
|WR
|66
|Melvin Gordon, Broncos
|RB
|67
|Julian Edelman, Patriots
|WR
|68
|Tevin Coleman, 49ers
|RB
|69
|Kareem Hunt, Browns
|RB
|70
|Hayden Hurst, Falcons
|TE
|71
|Mark Andrews, Ravens
|TE
|72
|Emmanuel Sanders, Saints
|WR
|73
|T.Y. Hilton, Colts
|WR
|74
|Dak Prescott, Cowboys
|QB
|75
|Josh Allen, Bills
|QB
|76
|Terry McLaurin, Washington
|WR
|77
|DK Metcalf, Seahawks
|WR
|78
|James White, Patriots
|RB
|79
|Phillip Lindsay, Broncos
|RB
|80
|Marlon Mack, Colts
|RB
|81
|Will Fuller V, Texans
|WR
|82
|Marquise Brown, Ravens
|WR
|83
|Ronald Jones II, Buccaneers
|RB
|84
|Carson Wentz, Eagles
|QB
|85
|Drew Brees, Saints
|QB
|86
|Aaron Rodgers, Packers
|QB
|87
|Tyler Higbee, Rams
|TE
|88
|Brandin Cooks, Texans
|WR
|89
|John Brown, Bills
|WR
|90
|Deebo Samuel, 49ers
|WR
|91
|Christian Kirk, Cardinals
|WR
|92
|Darwin Thompson, Chiefs
|RB
|93
|Jonnu Smith, Titans
|TE
|94
|Austin Hooper, Browns
|TE
|95
|Golden Tate, Giants
|WR
|96
|Kerryon Johnson, Lions
|RB
|97
|Matt Breida, Dolphins
|RB
|98
|Tarik Cohen, Bears
|RB
|99
|Duke Johnson, Texans
|RB
|100
|Tom Brady, Buccaneers
|QB
|101
|Boston Scott, Eagles
|RB
|102
|Tyler Boyd, Bengals
|WR
|103
|Antonio Gibson, Washington
|RB
|104
|Sony Michel, Patriots
|RB
|105
|Daniel Jones, Giants
|QB
|106
|Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
|QB
|107
|Adrian Peterson, Washington
|RB
|108
|Jamison Crowder, Jets
|WR
|109
|Jack Doyle, Colts
|TE
|110
|Jordan Howard, Dolphins
|RB
|111
|Baker Mayfield, Browns
|QB
|112
|Latavius Murray, Saints
|RB
|114
|Mike Williams, Chargers
|WR
|115
|Dare Ogunbowale, Buccaneers
|RB
|116
|Darrell Henderson, Rams
|RB
|117
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Buccaneers
|RB
|118
|Marvin Jones, Lions
|WR
|119
|Michael Gallup, Cowboys
|WR
|120
|Alexander Mattison, Vikings
|RB
|121
|Diontae Johnson, Steelers
|WR
|122
|Darius Slayton, Giants
|WR
|123
|Eric Ebron, Steelers
|TE
|124
|Jared Goff, Rams
|QB
|125
|Chase Edmonds, Cardinals
|RB
|126
|DeSean Jackson, Eagles
|WR
|127
|Justin Jefferson, Vikings
|WR
|128
|Anthony Miller, Bears
|WR
|129
|Zack Moss, Bills
|RB
|130
|Matthew Stafford, Lions
|QB
|131
|Cam Newton, Patriots
|QB
|132
|CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
|WR
|133
|Jalen Reagor, Eagles
|WR
|134
|San Francisco 49ers
|D/ST
|135
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|D/ST
|136
|Ian Thomas, Panthers
|TE
|137
|Sterling Shepard, Giants
|WR
|138
|Curtis Samuel, Panthers
|WR
|139
|Mecole Hardman, Chiefs
|WR
|113
|Jared Cook, Saints
|TE
|140
|Ito Smith, Falcons
|RB
|141
|Henry Ruggs III, Raiders
|WR
|142
|Jerry Jeudy, Broncos
|WR
|143
|New England Patriots
|D/ST
|144
|Chicago Bears
|D/ST
|145
|Baltimore Ravens
|D/ST
|146
|N'Keal Harry, Patriots
|WR
|147
|Joe Burrow, Bengals
|QB
|148
|Buffalo Bills
|D/ST
|149
|Minnesota Vikings
|D/ST
|150
|Preston Williams, Dolphins
|WR
|151
|Allen Lazard, Packers
|WR
|152
|Josh Reynolds, Rams
|WR
|153
|T.J. Hockenson, Lions
|TE
|154
|Mike Gesicki, Dolphins
|TE
|155
|Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers
|TE
|156
|Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
|WR
|157
|Michael Pittman Jr., Colts
|WR
|158
|Justin Jackson, Chargers
|RB
|159
|Noah Fant, Broncos
|TE
|160
|Tony Pollard, Cowboys
|RB
|161
|Kansas City Chiefs
|D/ST
|162
|Los Angeles Chargers
|D/ST
|163
|Chris Thompson, Jaguars
|RB
|164
|Devontae Booker, Raiders
|RB
|165
|Nyheim Hines, Colts
|RB
|166
|New Orleans Saints
|D/ST
|167
|Denver Broncos
|D/ST
|168
|Los Angeles Rams
|D/ST
|169
|Ryan Tannehill, Titans
|QB
|170
|Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
|RB
|171
|Malcolm Brown, Rams
|RB
|172
|Hunter Renfrow, Raiders
|WR
|173
|Chris Herndon, Jets
|TE
|174
|Cole Beasley, Bills
|WR
|175
|Dede Westbrook, Jaguars
|WR
|176
|Robby Anderson, Panthers
|WR
|177
|Blake Jarwin, Cowboys
|TE
|178
|Dallas Goedert, Eagles
|TE
|179
|O.J. Howard, Buccaneers
|TE
|180
|Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers
|QB
|181
|Jamaal Williams, Packers
|RB
|182
|Giovani Bernard, Bengals
|RB
|183
|Lamical Perrine, Jets
|RB
|184
|Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
|WR
|185
|Breshad Perriman, Jets
|WR
|186
|Irv Smith Jr., Vikings
|TE
|187
|Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
|WR
|188
|Seattle Seahawks
|D/ST
|189
|Justin Tucker, Ravens
|K
|190
|Greg Zuerlein, Cowboys
|K
|191
|Michael Badgley, Chargers
|K
|192
|Harrison Butker, Chiefs
|K
|193
|Wil Lutz, Saints
|K
|194
|Zane Gonzalez, Cardinals
|K
|195
|Joey Slye, Panthers
|K
|196
|Younghoe Koo, Falcons
|K
|197
|Matt Prater, Lions
|K
|198
|Brandon McManus, Broncos
|K
|199
|Matt Gay, Buccaneers
|K
|200
|Dan Bailey, Vikings
|K