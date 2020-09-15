2020 Fantasy Football: Week 2 Running Back Rankings

It’s hard to be upset with Derrick Henry’s Week 1 performance.

He rushed for 116 yards. Sure, it came on a whopping 31 touches, but hey, we’ll take it. He also caught all three of his targets for 15 yards — nothing groundbreaking, to be sure, but recall that Henry caught three passes once ALL SEASON last year.

Could this be a sign of things to come for the first-round fantasy draft pick? His fantasy managers sure hope so, especially heading into a Week 2 tilt against the Jaguars’ soft run defense.

Check out where Henry lands in our experts’ running back rankings for Week 2:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

