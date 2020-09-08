2020 Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Like Christian McCaffrey and Lamar Jackson were in 2019, Michael Thomas was truly a force to be reckoned with, separating himself from the rest of the wide receiver pool by a wide margin.
Will he once again command a plethora of targets from Drew Brees, leveraging those targets into a gaudy catch total, or will Thomas be challenged by the likes of Davante Adams or Julio Jones for the WR-king title?
Check out our analysts’ full wide receiver rankings for Week 1 below:
2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings