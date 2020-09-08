2020 Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Deshaun Watson vs. Patrick Mahomes, Part II, highlights matchups to prep for

Well, ladies and gents, we made it. It has been a LONG time coming, but Week 1 is here, with NFL kickoff just two days from this writing!

Most of you have completed your 2020 season-long fantasy drafts. Some of you are still prepping, and some are looking for a last-minute league to join (if so, click here!).

Wherever you currently are in your 2020 fantasy football journey, our analysts have you covered with their positional rankings for Week 1.

How will Patrick Mahomes follow up his Super Bowl win? Will Christian McCaffrey and Lamar Jackson dominate once again? Liz, Scott, Andy, Dalton, and Matt help you prepare for those matchups and more.

Check out our analysts’ overall rankings for Week 1 below:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

