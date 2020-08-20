2020 Fantasy Football Tight End Preview: Three key ways to attack this position in drafts

Current Tight End Landscape

A year ago I likened the tight end landscape to the aftermath of a Thanos finger snap.

While regular production via the position remained shallow overall, an infusion of young talent and increased utilization replenished the stock of intriguing options. In 2019, a total of eight TEs (with at least a 12 game sample) averaged over 10 fantasy points per game (half-point PPR), which was up from five in 2018 and three in 2017. Consequently, the chasm between the established elite and the burgeoning hopefuls isn’t as vast in 2020.

That means we have more tiers and more decisions to make.

Planted firmly at the apex of elite playmakers stand Travis Kelce and George Kittle, both of whom closed out 2019 with over 1,000 yards and 5 TDs apiece. Due to knee and ankle issues that sidelined Kittle for two games, Kelce (who played a full 16-game slate for the second consecutive season) ultimately amassed more fantasy points. On a weekly basis, however, only one-tenth of a point separated the two in terms of fantasy points per game. As such, there’s been some debate among drafters about how to rank these two mega-producers.

Per the SoS metric proprietary to 4for4, Kittle has an advantageous strength of schedule. Meanwhile, Kelce offers consistency while being additionally blessed by the Patrick Mahomes effect. Whether managers choose to invest in Kittle’s YAC (569 yards, TE1) or Kelce’s air yards (831 yards, TE1) the exchange is steep, as both players require a second-round pick.

A second tier of players offering proven talent and dependable-enough usage begin to come off draft boards from rounds 4 through 6. At the top of this next grouping is Mark Andrews (4.2), followed by Zach Ertz (5.1) and Darren Waller (6.4). All three of these prospects benefited from being their respective QB’s most relied upon pass-catchers. Andrews broke out in 2019, drawing 20 deep looks (TE1) and scoring 10 TDs (TE1). Meanwhile, Ertz remained heavily involved, clearing a snap share of over 80 percent and posting top-5 fantasy numbers for his third consecutive campaign. While Waller saw triple-digit targets last season, his situation heading into 2020 is less favorable. Not only is he attached to a less inspiring QB, but his volume figures to suffer with Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards, and Lynn Bowden joining the squad.

Over the next four rounds (7-11-ish) two different tiers appear to mesh together. The first includes three undoubtedly talented but seemingly injury-prone players, while the second anticipates a triad of competitors picking up where they left off last winter.

Hunter Henry (7.4) leads off the “fit but fragile” grouping. An outstanding athlete with ace efficiency that could buoy either Tyrod Taylor or Justin Herbert, the 25-year-old has played 41 games over his four seasons in the NFL (averaging 10.25 contests per year). Similarly, Evan Engram (9.5) has averaged 11.3 games per season since 2017 and is coming off a Lisfranc surgery, but has the athleticism (89th percentile SPARQ-x) and receiving ability (80% route participation, TE3) to dominate. Finally, Gronk (8.2) — who has proven his otherworldliness by averaging 13.3 fantasy points per effort over his nine-year career — has come out of retirement after one year away from the game. It remains to be seen whether he and the GOAT still got it or whether the physical toll of 20 concussions and nine surgeries will prove too much to overcome.

Will 2020 be a nostalgic year for Rob Gronkowski?

Looking to build on the success of their respective 2019 efforts are Tyler Higbee, Austin Hooper, and Jared Cook. Despite a notably small sample size, fans of the virtual game remain enamored with Higbee’s December to remember (8.6 receptions and 104.4 yards per game from Weeks 13-17), selecting him in the seventh round (just behind the aforementioned Henry). About a round later (near-ish to Gronk) perennial late-bloomer Jared Cook is often rostered. Attached to a high-octane offense and with little competition for targets, the 33-year-old boasts the highest floor of available late(r) round prospects. Rounding things out is Austin Hooper (11.4) who smashed in Atlanta, posting back-to-back TE6 fantasy finishes. Now in Cleveland, however, he’ll have to contend with an abbreviated offseason, a decidedly more run-focused scheme, and crowded stable of pass-catchers.

