Updated 2020 Fantasy Football Superflex Rankings: Top 200

It's the latest trend taking over the fantasy football world: Superflex leagues. Instead of just featuring a regular flex spot, in which you can play an RB, WR or TE, a Superflex spot also allows you to play a second quarterback. It's like a two-QB league with a little more roster flexibility. All of a sudden, instead of waiting on quarterback in your fantasy draft, it's worth paying a premium to secure the services of Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, or another top-tier signal-caller -- all of whom have move up in Superflex rankings.

Before we get to our Superflex rankings for 2020, it's worth talking a little strategy. With the quarterback position as deep as ever, there's still some merit to waiting on quarterback -- or, at least one of your quarterbacks. As your leaguemates draft the All-Pro passers, you'll be getting a leg up at the other skill positions.

But let's imagine one owners waits on quarterback until the late rounds and another drafts two QBs in the first three rounds. Come Week 1, the player who waited on quarterback could be starting Jimmy Garoppolo and Drew Lock, while the early drafter might start Mahomes and Russell Wilson. That's certainly a wide gap to make up in a lot of weeks, no matter how much you like someone like Lock as a sleeper.

The best strategy in Superflex leagues might be to split it down the middle. It's probably worth pouncing early on whichever of the stud passers you like the best, be that Mahomes, Jackson, Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson or Wilson. Then, because the position is deep, you can wait on the player who will presumably be your Superflex at least until the run on middling quarterbacks starts.

It's also worth noting that drafting a solid third QB is a sound strategy in Superflex leagues because he'll essentially serve as the backup to two positions on your roster, not just one.

Be sure to check back with these rankings as the season approaches because we'll keep them up-to-date with the latest happenings around the league.

2020 Fantasy Superflex Rankings: Top 200

The following rankings are for four-point passing touchdown, non-PPR Superflex leagues.

Rank Player Position
1 Christian McCaffrey, Panthers RB
2 Saquon Barkley, Giants RB
3 Derrick Henry, Titans RB
4 Dalvin Cook, Vikings RB
5 Lamar Jackson, Ravens QB
6 Nick Chubb, Browns RB
7 Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys RB
8 Michael Thomas, Saints WR
9 Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB
10 Josh Jacobs, Raiders RB
11 Alvin Kamara, Saints RB
12 DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals WR
13 Tyreek Hill, Chiefs WR
14 Julio Jones, Falcons WR
15 Davante Adams, Packers WR
16 Russell Wilson, Seahawks QB
17 Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs RB
18 Aaron Jones, Packers RB
19 Kenyan Drake, Cardinals RB
20 Chris Godwin, Buccaneers WR
21 Joe Mixon, Bengals RB
22 Kyler Murray, Cardinals QB
23 Deshaun Watson, Texans QB
24 Austin Ekeler, Chargers RB
25 Chris Carson, Seahawks RB
26 Cooper Kupp, Rams WR
27 Amari Cooper, Cowboys WR
28 Odell Beckham Jr., Browns WR
29 George Kittle, 49ers TE
30 Travis Kelce, Chiefs TE
31 Dak Prescott, Cowboys QB
32 Kenny Golladay, Lions WR
33 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers WR
34 Mike Evans, Buccaneers WR
35 Miles Sanders, Eagles RB
36 Adam Thielen, Vikings WR
37 Tyler Lockett, Seahawks WR
38 Josh Allen, Bills QB
39 Keenan Allen, Chargers WR
40 Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers RB
41 Le’Veon Bell, Jets RB
42 Matt Ryan, Falcons QB
43 Courtland Sutton, Broncos WR
44 A.J. Brown, Titans WR
45 Mark Ingram, Ravens RB
46 James Conner, Steelers RB
47 Zach Ertz, Eagles TE
48 Carson Wentz, Eagles QB
49 Todd Gurley, Falcons RB
50 David Johnson, Texans RB
51 Devin Singletary, Bills RB
52 Mark Andrews, Ravens TE
53 DeVante Parker, Dolphins WR
54 DJ Chark, Jaguars WR
55 Drew Brees, Saints QB
56 Aaron Rodgers, Packers QB
57 Cam Akers, Rams RB
58 Evan Engram, Giants TE
59 Darren Waller, Raiders TE
60 David Montgomery, Bears RB
61 JK Dobbins, Ravens RB
62 Hunter Henry, Chargers TE
63 Tom Brady, Buccaneers QB
64 Raheem Mostert, 49ers RB
65 Jonathan Taylor, Colts RB
66 T.Y. Hilton, Colts WR
67 D.J. Moore, Panthers WR
68 Robert Woods, Rams WR
69 Allen Robinson, Bears WR
70 Stefon Diggs, Bills WR
71 Calvin Ridley, Falcons WR
72 Phillip Lindsay, Broncos RB
73 D'Andre Swift, Lions RB
74 Antonio Gibson, Washington RB
75 DK Metcalf, Seahawks WR
76 Terry McLaurin, Washington WR
77 Daniel Jones, Giants QB
78 Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers QB
79 Marlon Mack, Colts RB
80 Tevin Coleman, 49ers RB
81 Will Fuller V, Texans WR
82 Jarvis Landry, Browns WR
83 Marquise Brown, Ravens WR
84 Emmanuel Sanders, Saints WR
85 Baker Mayfield, Browns QB
86 Kareem Hunt, Browns RB
87 Brandin Cooks, Texans WR
88 John Brown, Bills WR
89 Hayden Hurst, Falcons TE
90 Tyler Boyd, Bengals WR
91 Julian Edelman, Patriots WR
92 Christian Kirk, Cardinals WR
93 Deebo Samuel, 49ers WR
94 A.J. Green, Bengals WR
95 Melvin Gordon, Broncos RB
96 Sony Michel, Patriots RB
97 Latavius Murray, Saints RB
98 Zack Moss, Bills RB
99 Tyler Higbee, Rams TE
100 Austin Hooper, Browns TE
101 Matthew Stafford, Lions QB
102 Cam Newton, Patriots QB
103 Darrel Williams, Chiefs RB
104 Kerryon Johnson, Lions RB
105 Jared Goff, Rams QB
106 Jonnu Smith, Titans TE
107 Jordan Howard, Dolphins RB
108 Joe Burrow, Bengals QB
109 Matt Breida, Dolphins RB
110 Darrell Henderson, Rams RB
111 Alexander Mattison, Vikings RB
112 James White, Patriots RB
113 Tarik Cohen, Bears RB
114 Marvin Jones, Lions WR
115 DeSean Jackson, Eagles WR
116 Michael Gallup, Cowboys WR
117 Ryan Tannehill, Titans QB
118 Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers QB
119 Jack Doyle, Colts TE
120 Jared Cook, Saints TE
121 Mike Williams, Chargers WR
122 Jamison Crowder, Jets WR
123 Diontae Johnson, Steelers WR
124 Darius Slayton, Giants WR
125 Golden Tate, Giants WR
126 Mecole Hardman, Chiefs WR
127 Duke Johnson, Texans RB
128 Eric Ebron, Steelers TE
129 Kirk Cousins, Vikings QB
130 Drew Lock, Broncos QB
131 Tyrod Taylor, Chargers QB
132 Chris Thompson, Jaguars RB
133 Boston Scott, Eagles RB
134 Chase Edmonds, Cardinals RB
135 Ryquell Armstead, Jaguars RB
136 Henry Ruggs III, Raiders WR
137 CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys WR
138 San Francisco 49ers D/ST
139 Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST
140 Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers TE
141 Anthony Miller, Bears WR
142 Gardner Minshew, Jaguars QB
143 Derek Carr, Raiders QB
144 Jerry Jeudy, Broncos WR
145 New England Patriots D/ST
146 Chicago Bears D/ST
147 Baltimore Ravens D/ST
148 Philip Rivers, Colts QB
149 Ito Smith, Falcons RB
150 Sterling Shepard, Giants WR
151 Buffalo Bills D/ST
152 Minnesota Vikings D/ST
153 N'Keal Harry, Patriots WR
154 Preston Williams, Dolphins WR
155 Allen Lazard, Packers WR
156 Justin Jefferson, Vikings WR
157 Justin Jackson, Chargers RB
158 Bryce Love, Washington RB
159 Ronald Jones II, Buccaneers RB
160 Devine Ozigbo, Jaguars RB
161 T.J. Hockenson, Lions TE
162 Mike Gesicki, Dolphins TE
163 Damien Harris, Patriots RB
164 Joshua Kelley, Chargers RB
165 Tony Pollard, Cowboys RB
166 James Robinson, Jaguars RB
167 Malcolm Brown, Rams RB
168 Noah Fant, Broncos TE
169 Teddy Bridgewater, Panthers QB
170 Kansas City Chiefs D/ST
171 Los Angeles Chargers D/ST
172 Michael Pittman Jr., Colts WR
173 Curtis Samuel, Panthers WR
174 Van Jefferson, Rams WR
175 Sam Darnold, Jets QB
176 New Orleans Saints D/ST
177 Denver Broncos D/ST
178 Los Angeles Rams D/ST
179 O.J. Howard, Buccaneers TE
180 JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Eagles WR
181 Robby Anderson, Panthers WR
182 Breshad Perriman, Jets WR
183 Sammy Watkins, Chiefs WR
184 Dallas Goedert, Eagles TE
185 Chris Herndon, Jets TE
186 Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals WR
187 Seattle Seahawks D/ST
188 Philadelphia Eagles D/ST
189 Justin Tucker, Ravens K
190 Greg Zuerlein, Cowboys K
191 Michael Badgley, Chargers K
192 Harrison Butker, Chiefs K
193 Wil Lutz, Saints K
194 Zane Gonzalez, Cardinals K
195 Joey Slye, Panthers K
196 Younghoe Koo, Falcons K
197 Matt Prater, Lions K
198 Brandon McManus, Broncos K
199 Ryan Succop, Buccaneers K
200 Dan Bailey, Vikings K

