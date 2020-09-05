Updated 2020 Fantasy Football Superflex Rankings: Top 200

It's the latest trend taking over the fantasy football world: Superflex leagues. Instead of just featuring a regular flex spot, in which you can play an RB, WR or TE, a Superflex spot also allows you to play a second quarterback. It's like a two-QB league with a little more roster flexibility. All of a sudden, instead of waiting on quarterback in your fantasy draft, it's worth paying a premium to secure the services of Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, or another top-tier signal-caller -- all of whom have move up in Superflex rankings.

Before we get to our Superflex rankings for 2020, it's worth talking a little strategy. With the quarterback position as deep as ever, there's still some merit to waiting on quarterback -- or, at least one of your quarterbacks. As your leaguemates draft the All-Pro passers, you'll be getting a leg up at the other skill positions.

But let's imagine one owners waits on quarterback until the late rounds and another drafts two QBs in the first three rounds. Come Week 1, the player who waited on quarterback could be starting Jimmy Garoppolo and Drew Lock, while the early drafter might start Mahomes and Russell Wilson. That's certainly a wide gap to make up in a lot of weeks, no matter how much you like someone like Lock as a sleeper.

The best strategy in Superflex leagues might be to split it down the middle. It's probably worth pouncing early on whichever of the stud passers you like the best, be that Mahomes, Jackson, Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson or Wilson. Then, because the position is deep, you can wait on the player who will presumably be your Superflex at least until the run on middling quarterbacks starts.

It's also worth noting that drafting a solid third QB is a sound strategy in Superflex leagues because he'll essentially serve as the backup to two positions on your roster, not just one.

Be sure to check back with these rankings as the season approaches because we'll keep them up-to-date with the latest happenings around the league.

2020 Fantasy Superflex Rankings: Top 200

The following rankings are for four-point passing touchdown, non-PPR Superflex leagues.

Rank Player Position 1 Christian McCaffrey, Panthers RB 2 Saquon Barkley, Giants RB 3 Derrick Henry, Titans RB 4 Dalvin Cook, Vikings RB 5 Lamar Jackson, Ravens QB 6 Nick Chubb, Browns RB 7 Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys RB 8 Michael Thomas, Saints WR 9 Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB 10 Josh Jacobs, Raiders RB 11 Alvin Kamara, Saints RB 12 DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals WR 13 Tyreek Hill, Chiefs WR 14 Julio Jones, Falcons WR 15 Davante Adams, Packers WR 16 Russell Wilson, Seahawks QB 17 Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs RB 18 Aaron Jones, Packers RB 19 Kenyan Drake, Cardinals RB 20 Chris Godwin, Buccaneers WR 21 Joe Mixon, Bengals RB 22 Kyler Murray, Cardinals QB 23 Deshaun Watson, Texans QB 24 Austin Ekeler, Chargers RB 25 Chris Carson, Seahawks RB 26 Cooper Kupp, Rams WR 27 Amari Cooper, Cowboys WR 28 Odell Beckham Jr., Browns WR 29 George Kittle, 49ers TE 30 Travis Kelce, Chiefs TE 31 Dak Prescott, Cowboys QB 32 Kenny Golladay, Lions WR 33 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers WR 34 Mike Evans, Buccaneers WR 35 Miles Sanders, Eagles RB 36 Adam Thielen, Vikings WR 37 Tyler Lockett, Seahawks WR 38 Josh Allen, Bills QB 39 Keenan Allen, Chargers WR 40 Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers RB 41 Le’Veon Bell, Jets RB 42 Matt Ryan, Falcons QB 43 Courtland Sutton, Broncos WR 44 A.J. Brown, Titans WR 45 Mark Ingram, Ravens RB 46 James Conner, Steelers RB 47 Zach Ertz, Eagles TE 48 Carson Wentz, Eagles QB 49 Todd Gurley, Falcons RB 50 David Johnson, Texans RB 51 Devin Singletary, Bills RB 52 Mark Andrews, Ravens TE 53 DeVante Parker, Dolphins WR 54 DJ Chark, Jaguars WR 55 Drew Brees, Saints QB 56 Aaron Rodgers, Packers QB 57 Cam Akers, Rams RB 58 Evan Engram, Giants TE 59 Darren Waller, Raiders TE 60 David Montgomery, Bears RB 61 JK Dobbins, Ravens RB 62 Hunter Henry, Chargers TE 63 Tom Brady, Buccaneers QB 64 Raheem Mostert, 49ers RB 65 Jonathan Taylor, Colts RB 66 T.Y. Hilton, Colts WR 67 D.J. Moore, Panthers WR 68 Robert Woods, Rams WR 69 Allen Robinson, Bears WR 70 Stefon Diggs, Bills WR 71 Calvin Ridley, Falcons WR 72 Phillip Lindsay, Broncos RB 73 D'Andre Swift, Lions RB 74 Antonio Gibson, Washington RB 75 DK Metcalf, Seahawks WR 76 Terry McLaurin, Washington WR 77 Daniel Jones, Giants QB 78 Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers QB 79 Marlon Mack, Colts RB 80 Tevin Coleman, 49ers RB 81 Will Fuller V, Texans WR 82 Jarvis Landry, Browns WR 83 Marquise Brown, Ravens WR 84 Emmanuel Sanders, Saints WR 85 Baker Mayfield, Browns QB 86 Kareem Hunt, Browns RB 87 Brandin Cooks, Texans WR 88 John Brown, Bills WR 89 Hayden Hurst, Falcons TE 90 Tyler Boyd, Bengals WR 91 Julian Edelman, Patriots WR 92 Christian Kirk, Cardinals WR 93 Deebo Samuel, 49ers WR 94 A.J. Green, Bengals WR 95 Melvin Gordon, Broncos RB 96 Sony Michel, Patriots RB 97 Latavius Murray, Saints RB 98 Zack Moss, Bills RB 99 Tyler Higbee, Rams TE 100 Austin Hooper, Browns TE 101 Matthew Stafford, Lions QB 102 Cam Newton, Patriots QB 103 Darrel Williams, Chiefs RB 104 Kerryon Johnson, Lions RB 105 Jared Goff, Rams QB 106 Jonnu Smith, Titans TE 107 Jordan Howard, Dolphins RB 108 Joe Burrow, Bengals QB 109 Matt Breida, Dolphins RB 110 Darrell Henderson, Rams RB 111 Alexander Mattison, Vikings RB 112 James White, Patriots RB 113 Tarik Cohen, Bears RB 114 Marvin Jones, Lions WR 115 DeSean Jackson, Eagles WR 116 Michael Gallup, Cowboys WR 117 Ryan Tannehill, Titans QB 118 Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers QB 119 Jack Doyle, Colts TE 120 Jared Cook, Saints TE 121 Mike Williams, Chargers WR 122 Jamison Crowder, Jets WR 123 Diontae Johnson, Steelers WR 124 Darius Slayton, Giants WR 125 Golden Tate, Giants WR 126 Mecole Hardman, Chiefs WR 127 Duke Johnson, Texans RB 128 Eric Ebron, Steelers TE 129 Kirk Cousins, Vikings QB 130 Drew Lock, Broncos QB 131 Tyrod Taylor, Chargers QB 132 Chris Thompson, Jaguars RB 133 Boston Scott, Eagles RB 134 Chase Edmonds, Cardinals RB 135 Ryquell Armstead, Jaguars RB 136 Henry Ruggs III, Raiders WR 137 CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys WR 138 San Francisco 49ers D/ST 139 Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST 140 Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers TE 141 Anthony Miller, Bears WR 142 Gardner Minshew, Jaguars QB 143 Derek Carr, Raiders QB 144 Jerry Jeudy, Broncos WR 145 New England Patriots D/ST 146 Chicago Bears D/ST 147 Baltimore Ravens D/ST 148 Philip Rivers, Colts QB 149 Ito Smith, Falcons RB 150 Sterling Shepard, Giants WR 151 Buffalo Bills D/ST 152 Minnesota Vikings D/ST 153 N'Keal Harry, Patriots WR 154 Preston Williams, Dolphins WR 155 Allen Lazard, Packers WR 156 Justin Jefferson, Vikings WR 157 Justin Jackson, Chargers RB 158 Bryce Love, Washington RB 159 Ronald Jones II, Buccaneers RB 160 Devine Ozigbo, Jaguars RB 161 T.J. Hockenson, Lions TE 162 Mike Gesicki, Dolphins TE 163 Damien Harris, Patriots RB 164 Joshua Kelley, Chargers RB 165 Tony Pollard, Cowboys RB 166 James Robinson, Jaguars RB 167 Malcolm Brown, Rams RB 168 Noah Fant, Broncos TE 169 Teddy Bridgewater, Panthers QB 170 Kansas City Chiefs D/ST 171 Los Angeles Chargers D/ST 172 Michael Pittman Jr., Colts WR 173 Curtis Samuel, Panthers WR 174 Van Jefferson, Rams WR 175 Sam Darnold, Jets QB 176 New Orleans Saints D/ST 177 Denver Broncos D/ST 178 Los Angeles Rams D/ST 179 O.J. Howard, Buccaneers TE 180 JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Eagles WR 181 Robby Anderson, Panthers WR 182 Breshad Perriman, Jets WR 183 Sammy Watkins, Chiefs WR 184 Dallas Goedert, Eagles TE 185 Chris Herndon, Jets TE 186 Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals WR 187 Seattle Seahawks D/ST 188 Philadelphia Eagles D/ST 189 Justin Tucker, Ravens K 190 Greg Zuerlein, Cowboys K 191 Michael Badgley, Chargers K 192 Harrison Butker, Chiefs K 193 Wil Lutz, Saints K 194 Zane Gonzalez, Cardinals K 195 Joey Slye, Panthers K 196 Younghoe Koo, Falcons K 197 Matt Prater, Lions K 198 Brandon McManus, Broncos K 199 Ryan Succop, Buccaneers K 200 Dan Bailey, Vikings K

