Updated 2020 Fantasy Football Superflex Rankings: Top 200

It's the latest trend taking over the fantasy football world: Superflex leagues. Instead of just featuring a regular flex spot, in which you can play an RB, WR or TE, a Superflex spot also allows you to play a second quarterback. It's like a two-QB league with a little more roster flexibility. All of a sudden, instead of waiting on quarterback in your fantasy draft, it's worth paying a premium to secure the services of Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, or another top-tier signal-caller -- all of whom have move up in Superflex rankings.
Before we get to our Superflex rankings for 2020, it's worth talking a little strategy. With the quarterback position as deep as ever, there's still some merit to waiting on quarterback -- or, at least one of your quarterbacks. As your leaguemates draft the All-Pro passers, you'll be getting a leg up at the other skill positions.
2020 STANDARD FANTASY RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker | Top 200
But let's imagine one owners waits on quarterback until the late rounds and another drafts two QBs in the first three rounds. Come Week 1, the player who waited on quarterback could be starting Jimmy Garoppolo and Drew Lock, while the early drafter might start Mahomes and Russell Wilson. That's certainly a wide gap to make up in a lot of weeks, no matter how much you like someone like Lock as a sleeper.
2020 PPR RANKINGS:
Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | Superflex | Top 200
The best strategy in Superflex leagues might be to split it down the middle. It's probably worth pouncing early on whichever of the stud passers you like the best, be that Mahomes, Jackson, Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson or Wilson. Then, because the position is deep, you can wait on the player who will presumably be your Superflex at least until the run on middling quarterbacks starts.
DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Ultimate 2020 cheat sheet
It's also worth noting that drafting a solid third QB is a sound strategy in Superflex leagues because he'll essentially serve as the backup to two positions on your roster, not just one.
MORE FANTASY FOOTBALL:
Auction values | IDP Rankings | Projections | Mock draft simulator | Team names
Be sure to check back with these rankings as the season approaches because we'll keep them up-to-date with the latest happenings around the league.
2020 FANTASY SLEEPERS:
6 QBs | 16 RBs | 14 WRs | 10 TEs | 5 D/STs | One from each team
2020 Fantasy Superflex Rankings: Top 200
The following rankings are for four-point passing touchdown, non-PPR Superflex leagues.
DRAFT STRATEGY AND RANKINGS TIERS:
Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|1
|Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
|RB
|2
|Saquon Barkley, Giants
|RB
|3
|Derrick Henry, Titans
|RB
|4
|Dalvin Cook, Vikings
|RB
|5
|Lamar Jackson, Ravens
|QB
|6
|Nick Chubb, Browns
|RB
|7
|Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
|RB
|8
|Michael Thomas, Saints
|WR
|9
|Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
|QB
|10
|Josh Jacobs, Raiders
|RB
|11
|Alvin Kamara, Saints
|RB
|12
|DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals
|WR
|13
|Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
|WR
|14
|Julio Jones, Falcons
|WR
|15
|Davante Adams, Packers
|WR
|16
|Russell Wilson, Seahawks
|QB
|17
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs
|RB
|18
|Aaron Jones, Packers
|RB
|19
|Kenyan Drake, Cardinals
|RB
|20
|Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
|WR
|21
|Joe Mixon, Bengals
|RB
|22
|Kyler Murray, Cardinals
|QB
|23
|Deshaun Watson, Texans
|QB
|24
|Austin Ekeler, Chargers
|RB
|25
|Chris Carson, Seahawks
|RB
|26
|Cooper Kupp, Rams
|WR
|27
|Amari Cooper, Cowboys
|WR
|28
|Odell Beckham Jr., Browns
|WR
|29
|George Kittle, 49ers
|TE
|30
|Travis Kelce, Chiefs
|TE
|31
|Dak Prescott, Cowboys
|QB
|32
|Kenny Golladay, Lions
|WR
|33
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
|WR
|34
|Mike Evans, Buccaneers
|WR
|35
|Miles Sanders, Eagles
|RB
|36
|Adam Thielen, Vikings
|WR
|37
|Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
|WR
|38
|Josh Allen, Bills
|QB
|39
|Keenan Allen, Chargers
|WR
|40
|Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers
|RB
|41
|Le’Veon Bell, Jets
|RB
|42
|Matt Ryan, Falcons
|QB
|43
|Courtland Sutton, Broncos
|WR
|44
|A.J. Brown, Titans
|WR
|45
|Mark Ingram, Ravens
|RB
|46
|James Conner, Steelers
|RB
|47
|Zach Ertz, Eagles
|TE
|48
|Carson Wentz, Eagles
|QB
|49
|Todd Gurley, Falcons
|RB
|50
|David Johnson, Texans
|RB
|51
|Devin Singletary, Bills
|RB
|52
|Mark Andrews, Ravens
|TE
|53
|DeVante Parker, Dolphins
|WR
|54
|DJ Chark, Jaguars
|WR
|55
|Drew Brees, Saints
|QB
|56
|Aaron Rodgers, Packers
|QB
|57
|Cam Akers, Rams
|RB
|58
|Evan Engram, Giants
|TE
|59
|Darren Waller, Raiders
|TE
|60
|David Montgomery, Bears
|RB
|61
|JK Dobbins, Ravens
|RB
|62
|Hunter Henry, Chargers
|TE
|63
|Tom Brady, Buccaneers
|QB
|64
|Raheem Mostert, 49ers
|RB
|65
|Jonathan Taylor, Colts
|RB
|66
|T.Y. Hilton, Colts
|WR
|67
|D.J. Moore, Panthers
|WR
|68
|Robert Woods, Rams
|WR
|69
|Allen Robinson, Bears
|WR
|70
|Stefon Diggs, Bills
|WR
|71
|Calvin Ridley, Falcons
|WR
|72
|Phillip Lindsay, Broncos
|RB
|73
|D'Andre Swift, Lions
|RB
|74
|Antonio Gibson, Washington
|RB
|75
|DK Metcalf, Seahawks
|WR
|76
|Terry McLaurin, Washington
|WR
|77
|Daniel Jones, Giants
|QB
|78
|Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
|QB
|79
|Marlon Mack, Colts
|RB
|80
|Tevin Coleman, 49ers
|RB
|81
|Will Fuller V, Texans
|WR
|82
|Jarvis Landry, Browns
|WR
|83
|Marquise Brown, Ravens
|WR
|84
|Emmanuel Sanders, Saints
|WR
|85
|Baker Mayfield, Browns
|QB
|86
|Kareem Hunt, Browns
|RB
|87
|Brandin Cooks, Texans
|WR
|88
|John Brown, Bills
|WR
|89
|Hayden Hurst, Falcons
|TE
|90
|Tyler Boyd, Bengals
|WR
|91
|Julian Edelman, Patriots
|WR
|92
|Christian Kirk, Cardinals
|WR
|93
|Deebo Samuel, 49ers
|WR
|94
|A.J. Green, Bengals
|WR
|95
|Melvin Gordon, Broncos
|RB
|96
|Sony Michel, Patriots
|RB
|97
|Latavius Murray, Saints
|RB
|98
|Zack Moss, Bills
|RB
|99
|Tyler Higbee, Rams
|TE
|100
|Austin Hooper, Browns
|TE
|101
|Matthew Stafford, Lions
|QB
|102
|Cam Newton, Patriots
|QB
|103
|Darrel Williams, Chiefs
|RB
|104
|Kerryon Johnson, Lions
|RB
|105
|Jared Goff, Rams
|QB
|106
|Jonnu Smith, Titans
|TE
|107
|Jordan Howard, Dolphins
|RB
|108
|Joe Burrow, Bengals
|QB
|109
|Matt Breida, Dolphins
|RB
|110
|Darrell Henderson, Rams
|RB
|111
|Alexander Mattison, Vikings
|RB
|112
|James White, Patriots
|RB
|113
|Tarik Cohen, Bears
|RB
|114
|Marvin Jones, Lions
|WR
|115
|DeSean Jackson, Eagles
|WR
|116
|Michael Gallup, Cowboys
|WR
|117
|Ryan Tannehill, Titans
|QB
|118
|Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers
|QB
|119
|Jack Doyle, Colts
|TE
|120
|Jared Cook, Saints
|TE
|121
|Mike Williams, Chargers
|WR
|122
|Jamison Crowder, Jets
|WR
|123
|Diontae Johnson, Steelers
|WR
|124
|Darius Slayton, Giants
|WR
|125
|Golden Tate, Giants
|WR
|126
|Mecole Hardman, Chiefs
|WR
|127
|Duke Johnson, Texans
|RB
|128
|Eric Ebron, Steelers
|TE
|129
|Kirk Cousins, Vikings
|QB
|130
|Drew Lock, Broncos
|QB
|131
|Tyrod Taylor, Chargers
|QB
|132
|Chris Thompson, Jaguars
|RB
|133
|Boston Scott, Eagles
|RB
|134
|Chase Edmonds, Cardinals
|RB
|135
|Ryquell Armstead, Jaguars
|RB
|136
|Henry Ruggs III, Raiders
|WR
|137
|CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
|WR
|138
|San Francisco 49ers
|D/ST
|139
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|D/ST
|140
|Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers
|TE
|141
|Anthony Miller, Bears
|WR
|142
|Gardner Minshew, Jaguars
|QB
|143
|Derek Carr, Raiders
|QB
|144
|Jerry Jeudy, Broncos
|WR
|145
|New England Patriots
|D/ST
|146
|Chicago Bears
|D/ST
|147
|Baltimore Ravens
|D/ST
|148
|Philip Rivers, Colts
|QB
|149
|Ito Smith, Falcons
|RB
|150
|Sterling Shepard, Giants
|WR
|151
|Buffalo Bills
|D/ST
|152
|Minnesota Vikings
|D/ST
|153
|N'Keal Harry, Patriots
|WR
|154
|Preston Williams, Dolphins
|WR
|155
|Allen Lazard, Packers
|WR
|156
|Justin Jefferson, Vikings
|WR
|157
|Justin Jackson, Chargers
|RB
|158
|Bryce Love, Washington
|RB
|159
|Ronald Jones II, Buccaneers
|RB
|160
|Devine Ozigbo, Jaguars
|RB
|161
|T.J. Hockenson, Lions
|TE
|162
|Mike Gesicki, Dolphins
|TE
|163
|Damien Harris, Patriots
|RB
|164
|Joshua Kelley, Chargers
|RB
|165
|Tony Pollard, Cowboys
|RB
|166
|James Robinson, Jaguars
|RB
|167
|Malcolm Brown, Rams
|RB
|168
|Noah Fant, Broncos
|TE
|169
|Teddy Bridgewater, Panthers
|QB
|170
|Kansas City Chiefs
|D/ST
|171
|Los Angeles Chargers
|D/ST
|172
|Michael Pittman Jr., Colts
|WR
|173
|Curtis Samuel, Panthers
|WR
|174
|Van Jefferson, Rams
|WR
|175
|Sam Darnold, Jets
|QB
|176
|New Orleans Saints
|D/ST
|177
|Denver Broncos
|D/ST
|178
|Los Angeles Rams
|D/ST
|179
|O.J. Howard, Buccaneers
|TE
|180
|JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Eagles
|WR
|181
|Robby Anderson, Panthers
|WR
|182
|Breshad Perriman, Jets
|WR
|183
|Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
|WR
|184
|Dallas Goedert, Eagles
|TE
|185
|Chris Herndon, Jets
|TE
|186
|Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
|WR
|187
|Seattle Seahawks
|D/ST
|188
|Philadelphia Eagles
|D/ST
|189
|Justin Tucker, Ravens
|K
|190
|Greg Zuerlein, Cowboys
|K
|191
|Michael Badgley, Chargers
|K
|192
|Harrison Butker, Chiefs
|K
|193
|Wil Lutz, Saints
|K
|194
|Zane Gonzalez, Cardinals
|K
|195
|Joey Slye, Panthers
|K
|196
|Younghoe Koo, Falcons
|K
|197
|Matt Prater, Lions
|K
|198
|Brandon McManus, Broncos
|K
|199
|Ryan Succop, Buccaneers
|K
|200
|Dan Bailey, Vikings
|K
14 Julio Jones, Falcons WR
WEEK 1 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker
WEEK 1 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker