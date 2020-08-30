Updated 2020 Fantasy Football RB Rankings: Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley lead deep group of running backs

Rank Player

1 Christian McCaffrey, Panthers. McCaffrey logged 403 touches, 2,392 total yards, and 19 total touchdowns last season. All those numbers were good for best in the league, and his 116 targets were most among running backs league-wide. McCaffrey is a well-balanced player as evidenced by his 1,000-plus yards both rushing and receiving in '20, so he will be able to produce once again one way or another as it's too hard for defenses to contain him.

2 Saquon Barkley, Giants. Barkley's '20 campaign was disrupted by a high ankle sprain that he returned from a bit early, but he still racked up over 1,000 rushing yards and performed very well at the end of the season (539 yards and five TDs in the final three games). If he stays healthy, he should stay on a torrid pace and perform as he did during his rookie year, when he led the NFL in scrimmage yards.

3 Derrick Henry, Titans. The 386 carries including the postseason may scare some off a bit, but Henry is a monster runner that just wears defenses down. The NFL's leading rusher in '20 racked up 1,540 yards and a league-high 16 rushing touchdowns. He should be the focal point of Tennessee's offense once again, and if he continues to break tackles (his 29 broken tackles were third-best in the league), he should post big numbers once again.

4 Dalvin Cook, Vikings. Only McCaffrey posted more total yards per game than Cook last season (118.1). Cook is a threat as a runner and a receiver for a team that ran 48.3 percent of the time, fourth-highest in the NFL. There's no reason to expect that philosophy to change, so Cook will have plenty of opportunities to rack up yardage once again. And if he can stay healthy for a full 16-game slate for the first time, he could be a true stud in Minnesota.

5 Nick Chubb, Browns. He had the second-most rushing yards in the league last season with 1,494, and he tied for the most broken tackles with 32. His offensive line also got some major upgrades at the tackle position in Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin. If the blocking improves and the passing game becomes more efficient, Chubb should rack up a ton of yards. He would qualify as one of the safest picks if not for the presence of Kareem Hunt as a third-down back and potential TD vulture.

6 Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys. You can't go wrong with Elliott. He has averaged 24.3 touches per game over the course of his career and has averaged 2,007 total yards and 14 touchdowns per 16 games. Enough said.

7 Josh Jacobs, Raiders. Jacobs racked up 1,150 rushing yards as a rookie despite playing just 13 games. His 683 yards after contact, good for fifth best in the league, speak to his unique combination of speed and strength. Jacobs runs behind a great offensive line and all indications are that the Raiders want to get him more touches as a receiver this season. He should be an RB1 for quite a while in standard fantasy formats.

8 Alvin Kamara, Saints. Kamara is coming off his worst year as a pro in '19, yet he still racked up 1,330 yards and six touchdowns. And he put up that production while dealing with knee, ankle, and back injuries. Those maladies drop his value a little, but if he starts the season healthy, he could easily be a top-five RB in '20, especially if he continues to break a tackle every 5.9 carries, best in the NFL last season.

9 Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs. The rookie is a player on the rise after Damien Williams' opt out. With relatively little competition, the first-round pick will get a chance to win the starting job and get a solid share of touches in a dynamic offense. After averaging 6.6 yards per carry and racking up 55 catches in LSU's dynamic offense, Edwards-Helaire should be a natural fit in Kansas City, and teams won't be able to focus on him due to the presence of Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce.

The following rankings are for non-PPR leagues. Individual player analysis by Jacob Camenker.

10 Aaron Jones, Packers. Jones tied Henry for the rushing TDs lead in '20 with 16 and had 19 total TDs which matched McCaffrey's high-water mark. The return of a healthy Jamaal Williams and the selection of AJ Dillon may eat into his value a bit, but Jones proved to be one of Green Bay's best red-zone weapons last year and they should keep using him in that role no matter what.

11 Leonard Fournette, Jaguars. Fournette may not log 76 catches and 522 receiving yards again after Jacksonvilles addition of Chris Thompson, but he has reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark in two of his three pro seasons. It also doesn't seem likely that he'll log just three TDs again, so Fournette is on the inside of the projected RB1 bubble.

12 Kenyan Drake, Cardinals. Drake will get a chance to run behind a Cardinals line that created the third-most yards before contact in '19. Drake logged 413 yards and seven touchdowns in his final three games of the season with the team. He won't continue at that torrid a clip, but he should still be a low-end RB1/high-end RB2.

13 Joe Mixon, Bengals. It took Mixon a long time to get going last year, as he didn't get a rushing touchdown until Week 10. With Joe Burrow now in Cincinnati, teams won't be able to stack the box against him, so he should have a chance to start quicker, but given how bad the Bengals' offensive line is, Mixon has to remain in the RB2 range.

14 Austin Ekeler, Chargers. Ekeler was the second-best pass-catching running back in the NFL behind only McCaffrey last year. He had 993 receiving yards last season and eight touchdowns in the air for the Chargers and should have a chance to continue to catch passes out of the backfield. The only question is whether he will take on a bigger role between the tackles after splitting time with Melvin Gordon last season and getting 132 carries.

15 Chris Carson, Seahawks. Carson is one of the most consistent players in fantasy. He logged at least 16 touches in 13 of the 15 games he played last season. The Seahawks run the ball 46.7 percent of the time, sixth most in the league, so Carson should get a bulk of the carries provided that he has properly healed from a hip fracture that he suffered at the end of the regular season.

16 Devin Singletary, Bills. Singletary posted strong numbers as a rookie, averaging 5.1 yards per carry and totaling 775 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. He could improve greatly this season without Frank Gore vulturing red-zone carries from him. Singletary had just 18 red-zone carries compared to Gore's 25 last year. If Singletary takes on a bulk of those carries, he will certainly rack up some more touchdowns and continue to function as a solid receiver.

17 Miles Sanders, Eagles. Jordan Howard got a lot of work for the Eagles early in the season, but Sanders, a second-round pick, eventually took over the lead-back duties in Philadelphia. His prowess as a receiver was on display, as he logged 50 catches for 509 yards and three touchdowns, and his 4.6 yards per carry was tied for 14th-best in the NFL. If he can handle a bigger workload and improve in the red-zone (only two TDs on six carries inside the five) he should be a great RB2, but Boston Scott and other Eagles' RBs will likely play more than fantasy owners' expect.

18 Le’Veon Bell, Jets. Fantasy owners who have selected Bell the past two years have been irked by his performance. In '18, he held out for the whole year. Last year, he averaged a paltry 3.2 yards per carry and had just four total touchdowns. Despite that, Bell still had over 300 touches last year and should see a lot of volume again with the Jets. An improved offensive line and a healthy Sam Darnold will also help open up more space for him to make plays in the Big Apple.

19 Mark Ingram, Ravens. Ingram is a key cog in the NFL's best rushing offense and should continue to play a role for the squad. He had 40 red-zone carries last year and 15 total touchdowns as a key weapon out of the backfield. So, why does he come in at 20? Well, the retirement of Marshal Yanda will impact the Ravens' blocking, and JK Dobbins was drafted in the second round as the 30-year-old Ingram's eventual successor. Plus, Lamar Jackson, Dobbins, and Gus Edwards could vulture TDs from Ingram. The veteran is still a solid pick, but these factors lower his potential to that of a mid-tier RB2.

20 James Conner, Steelers. Conner struggled last season as he dealt with injuries as part of an ineffective Steelers offense. He should have more running room than the 571 yards before contact his line generated last year with Ben Roethlisberger slated to return to the lineup, but the Steelers have several young backs that could vulture touches from him (Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland, Jaylen Samuels). But if Conner returns to his '19 form when he racked up nearly 1,000 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in a Pro Bowl year, he should be a solid investment.

21 Todd Gurley, Falcons. The good news: Gurley has racked up a whopping 54 touchdowns over the course of the past three years. The bad news: He's dealing with knee problems and may not be able to handle a full workload moving forward. Gurley averaged just 3.8 yards per carry last year, and that doesn't figure to improve a lot in Atlanta. That said, the Falcons will find the way to best utilize him in the red zone, and the team-leading 20 red-zone carries that went to Devonta Freeman last year will almost certainly all go to Gurley.

22 David Johnson, Texans. Johnson and Gurley mark back-to-back former No. 1 overall fantasy picks that are now members of the fringe-RB2 group. Johnson will get a chance to rehab his career in Houston after a few ineffective, injury-plagued seasons in Arizona. He showed in '18 that he can still be a TD threat even if he lacks explosiveness out of the backfield, but his 3.6 ypc average over the past three years doesn't inspire a lot of hope if the scores don't materialize.

23 Cam Akers, Rams. Save for Edwards-Helaire, no rookie back should have a clearer path to a starting job than Akers. The second-round pick was the Rams' first selection of the draft and is set to replace Gurley as the long-term starter. Gurley had the third-most red-zone carries in the league last year at 51, so Akers could take on a majority of those and be set up to score quite a bit early during his NFL career. He'll have to contend with Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown for touches, though.

24 David Montgomery, Bears. The No. 1 thing to like about Montgomery is his volume. He had 242 carries as a rookie, tied for 13th most, despite only starting half of Chicago's 16 games. Montgomery also had the sixth-most carries inside the five (14), which led to five touchdowns. He might not be the most explosive back, but if he can improve as a goal-line hammer, his volume and touchdown upside will make him an RB2.

25 JK Dobbins, Ravens. Like Akers, Dobbins was a second-round pick in the most recent NFL draft. The sixth-place finisher in the Heisman voting toted the rock 301 times for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns during his final college season. He has the upside of a high-end RB2 and would be higher on this list if not for the presence of Mark Ingram. For now, Dobbins is a solid investment who could eventually make more of an impact later in the season.

26 Raheem Mostert, 49ers. In his first four seasons combined, Mostert had 322 total yards and one touchdown. Last year, he racked up 772 yards and eight touchdowns with a league-best (among RBs) 5.6 yards per carry. After a strong performance during the 49ers' Super Bowl run, Mostert will likely be entrusted as the 49ers' top back (even if he doesn't start games). That said, the presence of Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon, two highly-paid RBs, and Kyle Shanahan's willingness to mix up his RB rotation will cap Mostert's ceiling.

27 Jonathan Taylor, Colts. During his college days, Taylor averaged 308 carries for 2,058 rushing yards and 16.7 touchdowns per year for Wisconsin. Now, he'll be running behind the league's best offensive line, and, if not for the presence of Marlon Mack, would likely be a top-10 fantasy back. But as long as Mack is around to split carries, they'll both be flex plays.

28 Phillip Lindsay, Broncos. If not for the Broncos' decision to sign Melvin Gordon, Lindsay would be higher on this list. The former undrafted free agent out of Colorado has averaged 1,024 yards and eight TDs on 4.9 yards per carry in his two NFL seasons. And despite his smaller frame, he still had five scores from inside the five-yard line last year. Even if he splits touches with Gordon, Lindsay will still be a valuable flex play and should retain his playmaking ability.

29 D'Andre Swift, Lions. Swift, yet another second-round rookie at running back, averaged 6.6 yards per carry at Georgia despite playing against excellent SEC defenses. He should eventually become the lead back in Detroit but the presence of Kerryon Johnson will render him a flexible play at this time. But if Johnson continues to have issues staying healthy, Swift could work his way into the fringe-RB1 territory. Consider him a potential boom pick with a flex floor if you draft him.

30 Marlon Mack, Colts. As mentioned earlier, Jonathan Taylor will siphon off some touches from Mack, but Mack has totaled 18 touchdowns the past two seasons and should retain a prominent red-zone role after totaling eight rushing TDs inside the 20. He could be an RB2 to start the year but will gradually lose touches to Taylor and become a flex play.

31 Tevin Coleman, 49ers. Kyle Shanahan likes to mix up his backs, and Coleman has a lot of experience in Shanahan's offense. The former Falcon only logged 544 rushing yards during his first season in San Francisco, but he has never averaged under 4.0 yards per carry and has 35 total touchdowns over the past four years. If Mostert's excellent '19 campaign turns out to be a flash in the pan, Coleman could end up being an RB2.

32 Ronald Jones II, Buccaneers. Yeah, he hasn't yet lived up to his potential as a second-round pick, but Jones rebounded from a woeful rookie year in '19. He totaled 1,033 total yards and six touchdowns while performing well as a receiver out of the backfield. Jones' 23 broken tackles last year were good for 11th in the league and are indicative of a strong between-the-tackles runner. He's in flex territory because he'll have to fend off competition from Ke'Shawn Vaughn for the starting role and Dare Ogunbowale for third-down duties, but he could emerge as the lead back if his rookie counterpart struggles out the gate.

33 Kareem Hunt, Browns. Hunt played in just eight games last year because of a half-season suspension, but he looked good on the field in Cleveland. If not for the presence of Nick Chubb, Hunt would be a fringe-RB1. Instead, he comes in as a top handcuff and flex play because of his receiving ability. In his eight games, Hunt was targeted 44 times. Extrapolate that to a 16-game season and he'd get 88 targets, seventh-most in the NFL. As such, Hunt has notably more value in PPR, but he's still worth taking in the first half of fantasy drafts.

34 Melvin Gordon, Broncos. By signing with the Broncos, Gordon has entered what could be a frustrating timeshare with Phillip Lindsay. It doesn't help Gordon's cause that he averaged only 3.8 yards per carry last season and 7.0 yards per reception, the lowest totals since his rookie year. Was Gordon impacted by his holdout (which caused him to miss four games) or is he slowing down a bit? It's more likely the former, but let someone else overdraft him, as he's the 19th RB off the board according to Fantasy Pros' ADP. He does figure to have more value in PPR leagues, though.

35 Sony Michel, Patriots. Michel toted the rock 247 times in '19, which was tied for ninth most in the league. Some nagging injuries slowed him down and help to explain why he only logged 3.7 yards per attempt. Michel is still dealing with the lingering effects of a foot injury and could miss time this season, so that's why he's ranked as a low-level flex play. He could slide even further if he continues to miss time due to injury.

36 Adrian Peterson, Washington. The release of Derrius Guice makes Washington's backfield a wide open one, but Peterson figures to be the lead back at least to start the season. The reliable veteran may be 35, but he finished as a top-30 fantasy back last season and has had at least 211 carries in each of his two seasons with Washington. Even if the younger backs challenge him for playing time, he should still have a chance to lead the team in red-zone carries as he did last year with 23.

37 Darrel Williams, Chiefs. It looks like Williams will be CEH's top backup, and we know how explosive this offense is. He might only be one injury away from huge contributions.

38 Kerryon Johnson, Lions. Through two years with the Lions, Johnson has missed 14 total games. Now, he has to compete with D'Andre Swift for playing time. Perhaps if Johnson can return to the rookie-year form that saw him average 5.4 yards per carry, he'll have a chance to do that. But for now, he's just a borderline flex play and top backup option.

39 Jordan Howard, Dolphins. Howard has always been a touchdown threat and has averaged eight TDs per year over his four-year career. Last year, he finished with five TDs inside the five-yard line on eight carries. If he receives more than 38 percent of the carries inside the five, as he did in Philadelphia, he should have a chance at a lot of touchdowns, but he's playing behind a worse O-Line and with a worse offense, so he's more of a TD-dependent flex play.

40 Matt Breida, Dolphins. Breida is Howard's main competition for touches with the Dolphins. Breida is more explosive than Howard and has averaged 5.0 yards per carry during his three-year NFL career. Breida has also had persistent ankle injuries and may have more trouble outside of Kyle Shanahan's offense. Until a favorite emerges in the Dolphins' pecking order, both should only be matchup-based flex plays.

41 Antonio Gibson, Washington. Washington spent a third-round pick (66th overall) on Gibson, so clearly, they like something about him. Gibson was a hybrid back/receiver at Memphis and should fit into the pass-catching back role well for Washington. Scott Turner loves to get his RBs the ball out of the backfield, and Gibson seems primed to be the top receiving option in that regard. The only concern with Gibson? He carried the ball just 33 times total during his college career, so it may take time for him to get used to running between the tackles.

42 Latavius Murray, Saints. In the two games that Alvin Kamara missed with an injury last season, Murray logged 307 total yards and four touchdowns, good for an average of 27.35 fantasy points per game. He won't be nearly as productive when Kamara plays, but he had just three fewer red-zone carries than Kamara, so in the right matchup, he can be a TD-dependent flex play.

43 Darrell Henderson, Rams. Henderson had a disappointing rookie campaign and found himself behind Todd Gurley and Malcolm Brown on the depth chart for most of the season. Cam Akers replaced Gurley this offseason, so Henderson needs to show improvement in order to get more carries. Without preseason games, it'll be hard to tell if that has happened, but he has more upside than Brown at this stage in his career.

44 Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Buccaneers. Vaughn is firmly behind Ronald Jones in the pecking order at this time, but the third-round rookie from Vanderbilt could take on a bigger role as the season goes along. If Jones struggles, Vaughn will just have to beat out the ancient LeSean McCoy and receiving back/special teams captain Dare Ogunbowale for carries. After totaling at least 1,298 scrimmage yards and 10 TDs in his final two years with the Commodores, Vaughn has the upside. It's just about earning the opportunity.

45 Alexander Mattison, Vikings. If you're looking to own a handcuff that could become an RB1, Mattison should be your guy. Dalvin Cook has never played a full 16-game slate, and as a rookie, Mattison performed very well in limited action. On 100 carries, he produced 462 yards and broke a tackle every 9.1 carries, eighth best in the league. If Cook is healthy, the volume won't be there for Mattison. But if he gets banged up, Mattison will vault into the top 20 among RBs.

46 James White, Patriots. White is usually more valuable in PPR formats and has logged an average of 99 targets, 72 receptions, 623 receiving yards, and five TDs per 16 games over the past four years. That said, because of the Patriots' lack of strong receiving weapons and the questionable health of Sony Michel, White has more upside than usual in standard formats even if he won't handle that many carries.

47 Tarik Cohen, Bears. Similar to White, Cohen is one of the NFL's best pass-catching backs. Last year, he was targeted 104 times, good for third most among RBs. He caught 79 passes but turned them into just 456 yards as teams keyed in on him out of the backfield thanks to Chicago's woeful offense. Cohen figures to play a role as a receiving back again, but his upside in standard is limited by the presence of David Montgomery and the fact that the 5-6 Cohen has never handled more than 99 carries in a single season.

48 Duke Johnson, Texans. During his first season with the Texans, Johnson produced exactly 410 rushing yards and 410 receiving yards. He had this production despite logging just 127 touches on the year. Johnson is a well-rounded back and has averaged 4.7 yards per carry over the past four seasons. Between that and his receiving production -- he has never had a season with fewer than 44 catches -- he is an excellent handcuff for the oft-injured David Johnson.

49 Chase Edmonds, Cardinals. Before the arrival of Kenyan Drake, Edmonds was looking like a potential replacement for David Johnson. He had a game against the New York Giants that saw him carry the ball 27 times for 127 yards and three TDs. But once Drake came to town in Week 9, Edmonds had just two total touches the rest of the season. Kliff Kingsbury has been complimentary of Edmonds this offseason, so maybe he'll see more action in '20. But he's still clearly behind Drake.

50 Zack Moss, Bills. Moss totaled just under 3,000 total yards and 29 touchdowns during his final two seasons at Utah. The Bills liked him enough to pick him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but he's stuck behind another talented third-round pick, Devin Singletary. Maybe Moss will become relevant as a goal-line hammer, but for now, he's just a handcuff to watch.

51 Boston Scott, Eagles. Doug Pederson loves to mix up his running backs as we saw last year with Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders splitting touches. With Howard gone, Scott becomes the top backup for Philly behind Sanders. Sanders should emerge as the lead back, but Scott could vulture some TDs from Sanders after scoring on all four of his carries from inside the five-yard line last year.

52 Ito Smith, Falcons. Smith had modest production as a rookie but only played in seven games last year for Atlanta. If healthy, he could end up as the top backup to the oft-injured Todd Gurley and could spell the veteran and rack up yardage. Smith is a good sleeper option to target late in drafts, though that could change if either Brian Hill or Qadree Ollison steps up.

53 Justin Jackson, Chargers. Jackson was stuck behind Austin Ekeler and Melvin Gordon last year, but he averaged 6.9 yards per carry in limited action. He could end up becoming a fantasy-relevant player if Ekeler can't handle a full workload between the tackles.

54 Bryce Love, Washington. Love finished second in the Heisman voting in '17 after totaling a ridiculous 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground. He regressed during his senior year, tore his ACL, and missed his rookie season as a result. With Derrius Guice gone, he could play a role in Washington's backfield but will first have to overtake Adrian Peterson and Antonio Gibson in the pecking order.

55 Damien Harris, Patriots. If Sony Michel's injury keeps him out long-term, Harris may be the one to benefit the most. The second-year Alabama product didn't do much as a rookie, but that's par for the course for Bill Belichick. He tends to give rookie runners a year to get acclimated before throwing them to the wolves. Perhaps Harris will be better served to play a role in the Patriots' backfield after that extra development time.

56 Tony Pollard, Cowboys. Pollard racked up 455 yards and two touchdowns on just 86 carries last year for the Cowboys. He's one of the best true handcuffs to own because of Dallas' excellent offensive line play.

57 Malcolm Brown, Rams. Brown is entering his sixth season with the Rams and has been a solid backup for the squad. He had a career-high five touchdowns last season, but he has never handled more than 72 touches in a single season. Unless Cam Akers or Darrell Henderson struggles, he probably will have to rely on TDs to do most of his damage.

58 Rashaad Penny, Seahawks. Penny would be a much more attractive handcuff if he wasn't coming off an ACL tear that could sideline him to start the season. At times in '19, it looked like he was poised to take over for Chris Carson, and his career yards per carry average of 5.3 is excellent. He can still be targeted in drafts, especially if your league has an IR spot, but his unknown timetable for return hurts his overall value.

59 Jamaal Williams, Packers. Lost in Aaron Jones' strong season and the drafting of AJ Dillon was a solid season from Williams. The third-year pro worked well playing second-fiddle to Jones, and racked up 713 total yards and six touchdowns in 14 games. He carries some receiving value as five of his six TDs came through the air, so his value comes more in PPR formats than in standard.

60 Giovani Bernard, Bengals. Bernard has been around forever and is entering his eighth season with the Bengals. That said, he's coming off a zero-TD season and a career-low 83 touches. He's well behind Joe Mixon, so his only value comes as a handcuff.

61 Nyheim Hines, Colts. Hines has 107 catches for 745 yards and two touchdowns in two seasons with the Colts. He should continue to be a solid pass-catcher, but he doesn't carry a lot of value in standard formats since he's behind Jonathan Taylor and Marlon Mack on the depth chart.

62 Jerick McKinnon, 49ers. Remember this guy? He signed a big-money deal with the 49ers two years ago but has yet to play for them. If healthy, perhaps he'll finally live up to that contract, but it's hard to trust him without seeing him on the field for a few years and because of the performance of Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman in his absence.

63 Darwin Thompson, Chiefs. We still love Thompson as a sleeper, but it looks like he might start the season third on the depth chart.

64 La'Mical Perine, Jets. Le'Veon Bell is the top dog in the Jets' backfield but if he misses time, Perine seems likely to be the top man to benefit as opposed to the 37-year-old Frank Gore. Perine didn't post huge numbers at Florida, but he logged 11 touchdowns and 40 catches during his final season with the Gators.

65 Ryquell Armstead, Jaguars. Armstead's value is in handcuff-form only. He averaged 3.1 yards per carry last year but had two touchdowns through the air while averaging 10.3 yards per catch.

66 Joshua Kelley, Chargers. The rookie put up back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard, 12-touchdown seasons at UCLA. The Chargers have Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson in front of him, but if Kelley impresses, there will be room to get him some carries. He's a sleeper to watch and a potential target in deeper drafts and dynasty formats.

67 AJ Dillon, Packers. Dillon is built like a brick house and had a whopping 40 total TDs during his three-year college career. He doesn't do much as a pass-catcher, but he should be the future between the tackles for the Packers. First though, he'll need to beat Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams in competition. That's no easy task during a shortened offseason.

68 Dare Ogunbowale, Buccaneers. Tom Brady absolutely loves checking the ball down to his running backs out of the backfield. Ogunbowale caught 35 passes out of the backfield for the Bucs last season. With Brady in the fold, he could post similar numbers provided that one of the team's younger players -- Ronald Jones, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, and Raymond Calais -- don't take the role from the special teams captain.

69 Chris Thompson, Jaguars. Thompson is one of the best receiving backs in the league when healthy. The problem is that he's rarely healthy. He has missed at least five games in each of the past three seasons but has still averaged 41 catches for 385 yards per year. He's good in PPR formats, but his lack of carries and touchdown production keeps him lower down on the standard rankings.

70 Darrynton Evans, Titans. Derrick Henry had 409 total touches last season and postseason. That is a lot of touches. If the Titans coaching staff wants to decrease Henry's workload or if he gets dinged up, Evans, who had 1,678 yards and 23 TDs in his final collegiate season, could be in for some extra carries.

71 Lynn Bowden Jr., Raiders. Bowden, a third-round pick by the Raiders, was a do-it-all player at Kentucky and saw action at quarterback and receiver. For Las Vegas, he'll be playing running back and should slide in as the No. 2 back for the team. Josh Jacobs will handle a bulk of the carries but Bowden could see action as a receiver. The presence of Devontae Booker, Jalen Richard, and Theo Riddick may limit his overall upside, but he's still the Raiders' top handcuff in standard formats.

72 Benny Snell Jr., Steelers. Snell had his share of issues as a rookie, but that was because teams were so geared up to stop the run with Mason Rudolph and Duck Hodges playing quarterback. Snell's bigger problem is that he's behind James Conner in the rotation and will have to battle Anthony McFarland and Jaylen Samuels for touches.

73 Elijah McGuire, Chiefs. McGuire was once fantasy relevant for the Jets and had 469 total yards and four touchdowns in '18. He bounced around practice squads in '19 but now will have a chance to battle for a spot on the Chiefs' depth chart.

74 Dion Lewis, Giants. Lewis is a popular name in fantasy and former top handcuff, but now he's just a middling handcuff. If Saquon Barkley goes down, he'll have value. If not, he'll put up numbers similar to the 373 yards and one score he logged last year. That's not very exciting.

75 Justice Hill, Ravens. Hill was supposed to be the heir apparent to Mark Ingram, but he struggled as a rookie, logging a 3.9 yards per carry average despite playing behind an elite O-Line and played just 17 percent of the snaps. The selection of JK Dobbins pushes Hill further down the depth chart and unless he makes a big leap, he won't do much in his second season.

76 Devontae Booker, Raiders. The Raiders signed Booker to a one-year deal this offseason after he fell out of favor in Denver. Booker has mostly been a receiver during his career but can do a little bit between the tackles. He won't be an option for owners unless Josh Jacobs gets hurt (and even then, he may not be).

77 Frank Gore, Jets. Gore can still vulture TDs with the best of them, but it's hard to trust him at age 37 when he's behind Le'Veon Bell. Scoop him on the waiver wire if he overtakes Bell, but you don't have to think about drafting him, barring an injury.

78 Royce Freeman, Broncos. Freeman's days as a touchdown vulture may be over. He won't see 24 red-zone carries like he did last year thanks to Denver's addition of Melvin Gordon. He's merely a potential waiver-wire pickup should Lindsay or Gordon get hurt.

79 Carlos Hyde, Seahawks. Hyde ran for over 1,000 yards last year for the Texans but doesn't figure to have the same opportunity in Seattle, as he'll be behind Chris Carson and, when healthy, Rashaad Penny.

80 Jalen Richard, Raiders. Richard still has some value in PPR, but Lynn Bowden Jr. may be able to siphon some touches from him and take that away. Richard isn't much of a TD threat anyway -- only one in the past two seasons in 32 games -- so he can be ignored for the most part.

81 DeAndre Washington, Chiefs. Another player vying for a backup role in Kansas City, Washington's 3.4 yards per carry average the past three years doesn't offer much hope that he'll be able to win the job.

82 Gus Edwards, Ravens. Edwards was actually third in yards per attempt league-wide last season with a mark of 5.3. The only problem is that he's playing in a crowded backfield and if he can't take the No. 2 RB job from JK Dobbins, he may find himself burred on the depth chart because his lack of receiving ability.

83 Anthony McFarland Jr., Steelers. McFarland has some explosive plays during his college days and after being a fourth-round pick should be viewed as the top handcuff to James Conner. However, the Steelers have a lot of potential role players out of the backfield, so McFarland will probably be stuck in a committee even if Conner misses time.

84 Reggie Bonnafon, Panthers. Bonnafon represents the top handcuff to Christian McCaffrey, but he won't play much unless McCaffrey gets hurt.