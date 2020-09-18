2020 Fantasy Football: Players to start or sit in Week 2

Sit and start is relative and league dependent, so consider some of these suggestions more “fliers” and “fades” (note that some are targeted for DFS).

Good luck with your Week 2 lineups.

Start: Kirk Cousins, Nyheim Hines

The Vikings lost Stefon Diggs during the offseason, but the team’s huge decline on defense means Cousins’ fantasy arrow is pointing up. It’s just one game, but Minnesota leads the NFL in yards-per-play by a wide margin and Cousins ranks No. 4 in both Average Intended Air Yards and Aggressiveness percentage after being bottom-five last season. Cousins is a borderline top-10 fantasy QB in Week 2 against a Colts secondary that just allowed a record-setting game to Gardner Minshew.

Philip Rivers targeted his backs on nearly 38% of his throws in Week 1, and it’s a theme that’s going to continue throughout the season (an extension of their run game, as Frank Reich says). Hines saw six red-zone opportunities in Week 1 and should be considered easily a top-20 RB in PPR leagues, while Jonathan Taylor should be treated as a top-10 back with Marlon Mack out for the season. Week 2 sets up well against a depleted Minnesota defense.

Start: Jared Goff, Jalen Reagor

Goff typically plays better at home, but this game sets up to be high-scoring and should require much more passing than last week. He’s due for more touchdowns after once again seeing his receivers fall just short of the end zone in Week 1, a theme throughout Goff’s 2019 season as well.

Reagor had some mistakes but also impressed during his NFL debut, and he should play more snaps after originally looking unlikely to start the season while dealing with a shoulder injury. He ranked #8 in air yards last week, and the rookie could benefit from Jalen Ramsey concentrating on DeSean Jackson. Reagor is a sleeper this week.

Start: Robby Anderson

Start in DFS: Ronald Jones ($19)

While Anderson could be considered a fade after his big game last week was aided by one huge 75-yard play, he also ranked a healthy #33 in WOPR during his Carolina debut, and encouragingly, Teddy Bridgewater showed a new willingness to go downfield, checking in 15th in Average Intended Air Yards after ranking last in 2019. Anderson sets up well in Week 2 against a Buccaneers funnel defense that ceded the most fantasy points to wide receivers last season and has emerging shutdown corner Carlton Davis likely shadowing DJ Moore.

Scotty Miller gets a boost with Chris Godwin (concussion) unlikely to suit up (and Mike Evans dealing with a hamstring injury), and Jones should be treated as a top-15 fantasy back in Week 2 against a Carolina defense that was gashed for the most fantasy points by RBs last season. There’s risk here assuming the coaches make the right call, but Jones looked demonstrably better than Leonard Fournette last week and is set up for a big game Sunday if Tampa Bay features him again.

Denver Broncos @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Sit: Jerry Jeudy

Start: Diontae Johnson

It will be tempting to start the rookie if Courtland Sutton sits again, but this game features this week’s lowest total, and Jeudy faces an elite Pittsburgh defense on the road during a short week.

Johnson had a drop and another possible miscue that was highlighted during Monday night’s game, and he also watched JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington catch all three of Ben Roethlisberger’s TD passes. But Johnson dominated in air yards target share, tying for #11 in WOPR in Week 1. The Steelers should struggle to run the ball against Denver, leading to another busy game for Johnson.

Atlanta Falcons @ Dallas Cowboys

Start: Russell Gage, CeeDee Lamb

The Falcons won’t have three WRs with 12 targets every game like Week 1, as Hayden Hurst will be more involved, but Atlanta sets up well for Gage to be plenty valuable in PPR formats this week and all season, as the team can’t run or play defense and has a narrow target tree. Gage’s heavy usage dates back to the second half of last season, and he has upside for more if Julio Jones or Calvin Ridley were to go down. The Falcons should once again throw a ton this week while playing catch up and unable to run the ball (sit Todd Gurley).

