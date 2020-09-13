2020 Fantasy Football: Early Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups

Remember how Philip Rivers loved to throw to Austin Ekeler and the other running backs back when he was the Los Angeles starting quarterback?

Guess what happened in his first start as Indianapolis’ new QB.

Marlon Mack looked like he was on his way to a big day before sadly leaving with an injury, and to the dismay of all of Jonathan Taylor’s fantasy managers, Nyheim Hines showed out: 7 rush, 28 yards, 1 TD; 8 targets, 8 catches, 45 yards, 2 TDs, which resulted in an unexpected 23.30 fantasy points.

In fact, both Taylor and Hines caught all their targets (6 and 8, respectively). This isn’t rocket science; Rivers throws to running backs, and Hines is the most established receiver out of the backfield, which will undoubtedly make him a popular waiver pick this week.

Even though it came in a loss, the Teddy Bridgewater-Matt Rhule-Joe Brady era in Carolina came with 30 points on offense against the Las Vegas Raiders. Christian McCaffrey did his usual thing, but it’s new addition Robby Anderson that opened up some eyes — especially from fantasy players.

Anderson showed off his speed and big-play ability, putting together a stat line of eight targets, six catches, 115 yards, 1 TD, 1 2-PT. Those eight targets are particularly important, as Anderson was second on the team in looks after DJ Moore, but (shockingly) before McCaffrey (4 targets).

The Panthers’ defense was as bad as advertised, letting Josh Jacobs run all over them, but with the offense able to put points on the board, this team looks like one that will be friendly to fantasy managers. The Panthers look like they’ll be chasing points all season, face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ run-funnel defense in Week 2, so Anderson could have another good game in store and serious fantasy value this season.