2020 Fantasy Football Boom-or-Bust Team

Fantasy football owners always fear drafting a bust. No matter what, they'd like to avoid the player who tears his ACL in Week 1 or flames out so terribly that they basically lose their league on draft day. But the thing about sleepers and busts is that it's never black and white -- there's always a gray area. That's why we've returned with this year's version of our Boom-or-Bust Team. That title is meant to acknowledge that the players on this list aren't undraftable -- they could all have good seasons -- but at their current rankings and ADPs, according to FantasyPros, we wouldn't want them (and yes, we have analysis and reasons why).

If you like the players below more than us, have at them. Hopefully by reading names like Dak Prescott, Aaron Jones and Rob Gronkowski, you join us in recognizing the inherent risk selecting them at their present prices. Successful fantasy drafts aren't just about avoiding total flops; they're also about maximizing value.

Some of last year's list was spot on. Cam Newton headlined the group, and we all know how fun he was to own in fantasy in 2019. Adam Thielen and Sammy Watkins and Vance McDonald definitely had their valleys, too. Of course, Derrick Henry was awesome. So was Courtland Sutton. You're never going to bat 1.000 when you swing for the fences, but below we make our case -- and you might just want to listen.

2020 Fantasy QB Bust

Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Quarterback ADPs this preseason have aligned pretty well with our rankings, so our selection here isn't based on some major difference in opinion. Most rankings are higher on Prescott than we are, and there's some fairness to that -- Prescott scored the third-most fantasy points per game among QBs in 2019. Dallas even added CeeDee Lamb to the equation.

On some levels, that huge season might be Prescott's peak, though. Dallas passed on the 21st-highest percentage of pass plays in 2019, opting to throw the ball 58 percent of the time. That means 20 QBs, in a similar year, will get the chance to throw more than Dak. Prescott's obviously talented and has weapons around him, so he makes the most of those chances, but he'll have to continue to be efficient to put up the same kind of numbers. His double-digit interceptions from a year ago suggest his efficiency could still use some work.

Again, like a lot of players on this list, Prescott isn't anywhere close to undraftable. He's probably a top-10 quarterback. He's just less likely to finish top-three than ADP would suggest and could easily be surpassed by a bunch of QBs who will go several rounds later.

2020 Fantasy RB Busts

Miles Sanders, Eagles

Sanders was picked for this list moments before the Eagles announced he's week-to-week with a lower-body injury (What is this, hockey? Lower-body injury?). An injury only strengthens his cause as a risky player with bust potential.

Doug Pederson apparently doesn't care about fantasy owners feelings when it comes to his running backs because he loves to mix it up. Some games last year were Jordan Howard showcases, and other times Sanders was more involved (Yes, Howard is gone, but the point remains). Late in the season, Boston Scott got heavy involvement even when Sanders was apparently healthy.

Sanders' big-play ability does give him solid upside week-to-week, but Pederson's volatility and Sanders' potential dependence on home-run plays makes him a riskier proposition than most RBs you're getting as a high-end RB2.

Aaron Jones, Packers

Here's one fact: Aaron Jones finished as the third-highest scoring RB in fantasy football last season. Here's another: A whopping 42.9 percent of Jones' fantasy points in 2019 came via touchdowns. That was the highest percentage among the top-11 finishers in RB fantasy scoring (Todd Gurley at No. 12 benefited from 44 percent of his fantasy points being via touchdowns).

Of course, some running backs are more apt to score touchdowns than others, but Jones almost certainly has some regression coming. He benefited in 2019 from some time spent as the lone lead back as Jamaal Williams dealt with injury. At least right now, Williams is healthy. The Packers also added Boston College standout AJ Dillon early in the draft, so that's more company in the running back room.

