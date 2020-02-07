2020 Fantasy Baseball SS Draft Rankings: Searching for speed at shortstop

Can't go wrong with Trevor Story as your starting fantasy SS. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

With stolen bases declining across the board (unless you’re a team like the Royals), it can be tough to fill the category without breaking the bank early in drafts or having to fish for speed later on (or on the waiver wire in-season).

Luckily, there’s a lot of speed available at the shortstop position and, perhaps more importantly, players who are willing to run. You’ll find quite a few shortstops who stole 10+ bags in 2019 and an elite handful who nabbed 25+ as well — which is one of the reasons why someone like Trea Turner is a perennial first-round pick.

Keep that speed capability in mind when drafting, and check out our analysts’ shortstop rankings below:

NOTE: Rankings will be updated as draft season progresses.

