2020 Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Draft Rankings: Can the Big Three repeat again?

Take your pick.

Last season, the top-three finishers in fantasy scoring among starting pitchers were Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole, and Jacob deGrom. Once again, they’re expected to be the top SP options available in fantasy baseball for 2020, but there are some things to take note of.

Gerrit Cole, the reigning league-leader in strikeouts, is now a member of the New York Yankees. Justin Verlander is about to be 37 years old, and Jacob deGrom ... is still the ace of the Mets, which has ultimately hindered his win-potential. Nonetheless, our experts agree in their rankings that this trio is the elite of the elite — who will you trust most with your draft pick?

Check out the rest of the starting pitchers in our experts’ draft rankings below:

NOTE: Rankings will be updated as draft season progresses.

