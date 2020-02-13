2020 Fantasy Baseball Relief Pitcher Draft Rankings: Will Edwin Diaz bounce back?

It was a rough 2019 for Edwin Diaz. (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)

Edwin Diaz surprised the baseball world in 2018 en route to leading the league in saves with 57.

He ended up breaking many fantasy hearts in 2019.

After being selected as the top closer in many 2019 drafts, Diaz stumbled with the Mets, collecting just 26 saves and seeing his ERA catapult up from 1.96 in 2018 to 5.59.

Undoubtedly, that poor year is making Diaz a lot cheaper in draft tables in 2020. Will you trust him to bounce back, or do you think he’s not worth the risk?

Check Diaz and the rest of the relievers out in our experts’ draft rankings:

