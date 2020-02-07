2020 Fantasy Baseball Catcher Draft Rankings: Mitch Garver makes the leap
On average, Mitch Garver was drafted near the top of the 12th round in fantasy baseball drafts last season.
Talk about a return on investment. Garver ended up second in overall total fantasy scoring among catchers in 2019, and that’s reflected in his standing among our draft rankings this season.
Scroll to continue with content
[Batter up: Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]
Be advised, however — catcher is once again a top-heavy position, as you’ll see in our analysts’ rankings below:
NOTE: Rankings will be updated as draft season progresses.
2020 Fantasy Baseball Rankings powered by FantasyPros