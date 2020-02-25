2020 Fantasy Baseball 2B Draft Rankings: Not much consensus at the top

Gleyber Torres delivered a monster 2018 season — how will he follow it up? (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

When it comes to the second base position in fantasy, there’s a lot of elite players to choose from, and that’s probably why our analysts don’t have much consensus in their top 10.

You’ll find young studs like Gleyber Torres, Ketel Marte, and Keston Hiura, but you’ll also find veterans like Jose Altuve, Whit Merrifield, and Mike Moustakas. It’s gonna be tough to make a choice come draft time, but the argument can be made that it’s also tough to go wrong here.

Check out our analysts’ second base rankings below:

NOTE: Rankings will be updated as draft season progresses.

