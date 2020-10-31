2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

For the first time since 2006, teams were unleashed around the classic Italian venue for a qualifying session.

In the top-10 shootout, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) set the bar at 1m13.781s, 0.031s quicker than Bottas, who lost time in the final sector. Hamilton then lowered his time to 1m13.706 on the second run, but Bottas snatched the top spot seconds later with 1m13.609s, which was 0.097s faster.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start third, 0.567s off the fastest time. AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly – wearing a fantastic Ayrton Senna tribute helmet – will start fourth.

Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) qualified fifth, ahead of Alex Albon’s Red Bull. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start seventh, ahead of Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri) and the McLarens of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.

In Qualifying 2, Bottas was fastest on the medium tyres with 1m14.585s, 0.058s faster than Hamilton. Meanwhile, there was huge drama at Red Bull, as Verstappen complained of “no power” on his first run, and was forced to pit for electrical repairs, while his teammate Albon suffered a spin at Variante Alta.

Both made the cut on their final runs, Verstappen even doing it on medium tyres after a spark plug change. Knocked out at this point were Sergio Perez (by just 0.1s in his Racing Point), Esteban Ocon (Renault), George Russell (Williams), Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari, who had his fastest lap deleted) and Lance Stroll (Racing Point, who was pinged for track limits and ran wide at Rivazza in a scrappy session).

In Qualifying 1, Bottas set the fastest time at 1m14.221s, eight thousandths faster than Hamilton (who had his fastest time deleted after running too wide at Piratella, and used two sets of soft tyres in this session).

Falling at the first hurdle were the Haas duo Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen (who went off on his final flying lap at Rivazza), Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen, Nicholas Latifi (Williams) and the second Alfa of Antonio Giovinazzi.

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying grid results

Cla Driver   Chassis Engine Time Gap km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+ Mercedes Mercedes 1'13.609   242.530
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+ Mercedes Mercedes 1'13.706 0.097 242.210
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16 Red Bull Honda 1'14.176 0.567 240.676
4 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri-Honda AT01 AlphaTauri Honda 1'14.502 0.893 239.623
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault R.S.20 Renault Renault 1'14.520 0.911 239.565
6 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16 Red Bull Honda 1'14.572 0.963 239.398
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF1000 Ferrari Ferrari 1'14.616 1.007 239.256
8 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri-Honda AT01 AlphaTauri Honda 1'14.696 1.087 239.000
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren-Renault MCL35 McLaren Renault 1'14.814 1.205 238.623
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren-Renault MCL35 McLaren Renault 1'14.911 1.302 238.314
11 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point-BWT Mercedes RP20 Racing Point Mercedes 1'15.061 1.452 237.838
12 France Esteban Ocon Renault R.S.20 Renault Renault 1'15.201 1.592 237.395
13 United Kingdom George Russell Williams-Mercedes FW43 Williams Mercedes 1'15.323 1.714 237.011
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 Ferrari Ferrari 1'15.385 1.776 236.816
15 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point-BWT Mercedes RP20 Racing Point Mercedes 1'15.494 1.885 236.474
16 France Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari VF-20 Haas Ferrari 1'15.918 2.309 235.153
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari VF-20 Haas Ferrari 1'15.939 2.330 235.088
18 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari C39 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'15.953 2.344 235.045
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams-Mercedes FW43 Williams Mercedes 1'15.987 2.378 234.940
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari C39 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'16.208 2.599 234.258
F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying Q3 results

Cla Driver   Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+ Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'13.609     242.530
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+ Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'13.706 0.097 0.097 242.210
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16 Red Bull Honda 6 1'14.176 0.567 0.470 240.676
4 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri-Honda AT01 AlphaTauri Honda 6 1'14.502 0.893 0.326 239.623
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault R.S.20 Renault Renault 6 1'14.520 0.911 0.018 239.565
6 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16 Red Bull Honda 6 1'14.572 0.963 0.052 239.398
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF1000 Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'14.616 1.007 0.044 239.256
8 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri-Honda AT01 AlphaTauri Honda 6 1'14.696 1.087 0.080 239.000
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren-Renault MCL35 McLaren Renault 6 1'14.814 1.205 0.118 238.623
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren-Renault MCL35 McLaren Renault 6 1'14.911 1.302 0.097 238.314
F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying Q2 results

Cla Driver   Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+ Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'14.585     239.356
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+ Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'14.643 0.058 0.058 239.170
3 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri-Honda AT01 AlphaTauri Honda 8 1'14.681 0.096 0.038 239.048
4 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16 Red Bull Honda 7 1'14.745 0.160 0.064 238.844
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault R.S.20 Renault Renault 6 1'14.953 0.368 0.208 238.181
6 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16 Red Bull Honda 5 1'14.974 0.389 0.021 238.114
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF1000 Ferrari Ferrari 9 1'15.017 0.432 0.043 237.978
8 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri-Honda AT01 AlphaTauri Honda 10 1'15.022 0.437 0.005 237.962
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren-Renault MCL35 McLaren Renault 6 1'15.027 0.442 0.005 237.946
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren-Renault MCL35 McLaren Renault 6 1'15.051 0.466 0.024 237.870
11 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point-BWT Mercedes RP20 Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'15.061 0.476 0.010 237.838
12 France Esteban Ocon Renault R.S.20 Renault Renault 6 1'15.201 0.616 0.140 237.395
13 United Kingdom George Russell Williams-Mercedes FW43 Williams Mercedes 8 1'15.323 0.738 0.122 237.011
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 Ferrari Ferrari 10 1'15.385 0.800 0.062 236.816
15 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point-BWT Mercedes RP20 Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'15.494 0.909 0.109 236.474
F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying Q1 results

Cla Driver   Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+ Mercedes Mercedes 10 1'14.221     240.530
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+ Mercedes Mercedes 10 1'14.229 0.008 0.008 240.504
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16 Red Bull Honda 5 1'15.034 0.813 0.805 237.924
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF1000 Ferrari Ferrari 5 1'15.123 0.902 0.089 237.642
5 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri-Honda AT01 AlphaTauri Honda 5 1'15.183 0.962 0.060 237.452
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren-Renault MCL35 McLaren Renault 5 1'15.274 1.053 0.091 237.165
7 France Esteban Ocon Renault R.S.20 Renault Renault 8 1'15.352 1.131 0.078 236.920
8 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16 Red Bull Honda 8 1'15.402 1.181 0.050 236.762
9 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point-BWT Mercedes RP20 Racing Point Mercedes 10 1'15.407 1.186 0.005 236.747
10 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri-Honda AT01 AlphaTauri Honda 5 1'15.412 1.191 0.005 236.731
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault R.S.20 Renault Renault 6 1'15.474 1.253 0.062 236.537
12 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren-Renault MCL35 McLaren Renault 7 1'15.528 1.307 0.054 236.367
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 Ferrari Ferrari 10 1'15.571 1.350 0.043 236.233
14 United Kingdom George Russell Williams-Mercedes FW43 Williams Mercedes 10 1'15.760 1.539 0.189 235.644
15 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point-BWT Mercedes RP20 Racing Point Mercedes 10 1'15.822 1.601 0.062 235.451
16 France Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari VF-20 Haas Ferrari 10 1'15.918 1.697 0.096 235.153
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari VF-20 Haas Ferrari 11 1'15.939 1.718 0.021 235.088
18 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari C39 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 10 1'15.953 1.732 0.014 235.045
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams-Mercedes FW43 Williams Mercedes 12 1'15.987 1.766 0.034 234.940
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari C39 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 8 1'16.208 1.987 0.221 234.258
