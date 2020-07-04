2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results

Charles Bradley
motorsport.com

Bottas set a 1m02.939s on his first run in the top-10 qualifying shootout at the Red Bull Ring – a new lap record and 0.122s quicker than Hamilton. Bottas went off on the exit of Turn 4 and spun on his second run, causing a yellow flag that hampered Hamilton, who was just 0.012s slower.

Max Verstappen will start third, half a second slower than the Mercedes duo, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris, Alex Albon (Red Bull), Sergio Perez (Racing Point), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Carlos Sainz (McLaren), Lance Stroll (Racing Point) and Daniel Ricciardo (Renault).

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Read Also:

Austrian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole; disaster for Ferrari

In Qualifying 2, Verstappen completed his first run on the medium tyre, and then bailed out on his final run on the soft when he knew he was safely through to Q3 – so he’ll be the only car in the top 10 to start on the medium on Sunday. Bottas topped the session, ahead of Hamilton and Albon.

Albon’s last-gasp lap knocked out Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel – who suffered a very scruffy qualifying – along with the AlphaTauris of Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat, Esteban Ocon (Renault) and Romain Grosjean (Haas).

In Qualifying 1, Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi set the first qualifying lap of the 2020 season. Verstappen was fastest on 1m04.024s, ahead of Bottas and Hamilton.

Knocked out in this session were Kevin Magnussen (Haas), George Russell, Giovinazzi (who went off through the gravel on his final lap at Turn 4), an angry Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams).

F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying grid results

1

Finland
Finland

Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+
Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+

1'02.939

 

2

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+
Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+

1'02.951

0.012

3

Netherlands
Netherlands

Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16
Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16

1'03.477

0.538

4

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Lando Norris

McLaren-Renault MCL35
McLaren-Renault MCL35

1'03.626

0.687

5

Thailand
Thailand

Alex Albon

Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16
Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16

1'03.868

0.929

6

Mexico
Mexico

Sergio Perez

Racing Point-BWT Mercedes RP20
Racing Point-BWT Mercedes RP20

1'03.868

0.929

7

Monaco
Monaco

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari SF1000
Ferrari SF1000

1'03.923

0.984

8

Spain
Spain

Carlos Sainz Jr.

McLaren-Renault MCL35
McLaren-Renault MCL35

1'03.971

1.032

9

Canada
Canada

Lance Stroll

Racing Point-BWT Mercedes RP20
Racing Point-BWT Mercedes RP20

1'04.029

1.090

10

Australia
Australia

Daniel Ricciardo

Renault R.S.20
Renault R.S.20

1'04.239

1.300

11

Germany
Germany

Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari SF1000
Ferrari SF1000

1'04.206

1.267

12

France
France

Pierre Gasly

AlphaTauri-Honda AT01
AlphaTauri-Honda AT01

1'04.305

1.366

13

Russian Federation
Russian Federation

Daniil Kvyat

AlphaTauri-Honda AT01
AlphaTauri-Honda AT01

1'04.431

1.492

14

France
France

Esteban Ocon

Renault R.S.20
Renault R.S.20

1'04.643

1.704

15

France
France

Romain Grosjean

Haas-Ferrari VF-20
Haas-Ferrari VF-20

1'04.691

1.752

16

Denmark
Denmark

Kevin Magnussen

Haas-Ferrari VF-20
Haas-Ferrari VF-20

1'05.164

2.225

17

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

George Russell

Williams-Mercedes FW43
Williams-Mercedes FW43

1'05.167

2.228

18

Italy
Italy

Antonio Giovinazzi

Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari C39
Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari C39

1'05.175

2.236

19

Finland
Finland

Kimi Raikkonen

Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari C39
Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari C39

1'05.224

2.285

20

Canada
Canada

Nicholas Latifi

Williams-Mercedes FW43
Williams-Mercedes FW43

1'05.757

2.818

View full results

F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying Q3 results

1

Finland
Finland

Valtteri Bottas

19

1'02.939

 

2

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Lewis Hamilton

21

1'02.951

0.012

3

Netherlands
Netherlands

Max Verstappen

23

1'03.477

0.538

4

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Lando Norris

17

1'03.626

0.687

5

Thailand
Thailand

Alex Albon

18

1'03.868

0.929

6

Mexico
Mexico

Sergio Perez

19

1'03.868

0.929

7

Monaco
Monaco

Charles Leclerc

20

1'03.923

0.984

8

Spain
Spain

Carlos Sainz Jr.

18

1'03.971

1.032

9

Canada
Canada

Lance Stroll

17

1'04.029

1.090

10

Australia
Australia

Daniel Ricciardo

15

1'04.239

1.300

View full results

F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying Q2 results

1

Finland
Finland

Valtteri Bottas

12

1'03.015

 

2

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Lewis Hamilton

14

1'03.096

0.081

3

Thailand
Thailand

Alex Albon

12

1'03.746

0.731

4

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Lando Norris

12

1'03.819

0.804

5

Mexico
Mexico

Sergio Perez

13

1'03.860

0.845

6

Canada
Canada

Lance Stroll

14

1'03.955

0.940

7

Spain
Spain

Carlos Sainz Jr.

12

1'03.971

0.956

8

Netherlands
Netherlands

Max Verstappen

16

1'04.000

0.985

9

Australia
Australia

Daniel Ricciardo

12

1'04.023

1.008

10

Monaco
Monaco

Charles Leclerc

14

1'04.041

1.026

11

Germany
Germany

Sebastian Vettel

13

1'04.206

1.191

12

France
France

Pierre Gasly

14

1'04.305

1.290

13

Russian Federation
Russian Federation

Daniil Kvyat

14

1'04.431

1.416

14

France
France

Esteban Ocon

12

1'04.643

1.628

15

France
France

Romain Grosjean

14

1'04.691

1.676

View full results

F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying Q1 results

1

Netherlands
Netherlands

Max Verstappen

8

1'04.024

 

2

Finland
Finland

Valtteri Bottas

6

1'04.111

0.087

3

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Lewis Hamilton

8

1'04.198

0.174

4

Canada
Canada

Lance Stroll

8

1'04.309

0.285

5

Monaco
Monaco

Charles Leclerc

8

1'04.500

0.476

6

Spain
Spain

Carlos Sainz Jr.

6

1'04.537

0.513

7

Mexico
Mexico

Sergio Perez

7

1'04.543

0.519

8

Germany
Germany

Sebastian Vettel

7

1'04.554

0.530

9

Australia
Australia

Daniel Ricciardo

6

1'04.556

0.532

10

France
France

Pierre Gasly

8

1'04.603

0.579

11

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Lando Norris

6

1'04.606

0.582

12

Thailand
Thailand

Alex Albon

6

1'04.661

0.637

13

France
France

Esteban Ocon

6

1'04.933

0.909

14

Russian Federation
Russian Federation

Daniil Kvyat

8

1'05.031

1.007

15

France
France

Romain Grosjean

8

1'05.094

1.070

16

Denmark
Denmark

Kevin Magnussen

8

1'05.164

1.140

17

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

George Russell

10

1'05.167

1.143

18

Italy
Italy

Antonio Giovinazzi

8

1'05.175

1.151

19

Finland
Finland

Kimi Raikkonen

9

1'05.224

1.200

20

Canada
Canada

Nicholas Latifi

12

1'05.757

1.733

View full results

What to Read Next

Back